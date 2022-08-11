China’s Mounting Risks Set Stage for PBOC to Rein In Stimulus

Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China may be ready to curb some of the excess liquidity sloshing in the banking system as it turns its focus to mitigating risks in the financial industry.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The first sign of that could come at Monday’s medium-term lending facility operation. Eight out of 12 economists and analysts polled by Bloomberg are forecasting that the People’s Bank of China will withdraw cash through MLF for the first time this year by offering less cash than the 600 billion yuan ($89 billion) maturing this month. The median estimate is for a 400 billion yuan injection, and all of those polled expect the rate to be kept unchanged.

The shift in the central bank’s operations indicates that Beijing is now prioritizing limiting financial risks over relying on ultra-loose liquidity to support growth. While ample cash conditions have pushed interbank rates to multi-year lows, the excess funds aren’t being funneled into the real economy. Instead of boosting loans to corporates and households, banks have ramped up purchases of government bonds and highly-rated credit by increasing leverage.

The PBOC “should be preventing leveraged positions in the bond market from building up,” which calls for draining liquidity, said Adam Wolfe, emerging markets economist at Absolute Strategy Research Ltd. in London. But the need to support growth means the central bank is likely to roll over most of the MLF funds to avoid sending a wrong signal that it’s withdrawing liquidity support, he said.

While excess cash has highlighted the limits of monetary policy in stimulating growth, expectations are that the PBOC will remain accommodative -- in contrast with global central banks including the Federal Reserve that are hiking rates to tame inflation. That’s because data on Monday are expected to show a mixed economic picture of China. While industrial output and retail sales are expected to have improved last month, property investment probably slowed.

The PBOC may have hinted at its impending decision in a quarterly monetary policy survey released this week. It pledged to “not over-issue money” and to avoid massive stimulus amid inflation threats. It sees consumer inflation exceeding 3% in some months this year after the price barometer accelerated to a two-year high of 2.7% in July.

The central bank has been regulating liquidity via daily open market operations. It reduced the daily injection amount via seven-day reverse repo to two billion yuan from 10 billion yuan in July, citing weaker demand from primary dealers. Still, the seven-day interbank borrowing cost remains near the lowest in over two years, indicating the magnitude of surplus cash.

A significant drainage of cash via MLF could stoke concerns over policy tightening and trigger a selloff in stocks and bonds. However, market reaction would be muted in case of a mild withdrawal or full rollover. A net injection of cash could spur a rally in risk assets on bets of further PBOC easing.

Demand for the MLF may decline in tandem with market rates, according to China Merchants Securities Co. and Australia & New Zealand Banking Group. Banks may not be inclined to borrow from the PBOC at 2.85% when they can raise funds via one-year debt at below 2%.

The gap between broad credit and money supply growth suggests that additional cash injection from the central bank is not critical at this stage to fan recovery, with the economy still facing turmoil in the property sector and recurring Covid outbreaks. JPMorgan Chase & Co. sees corporates saving funds rather than than investing amid growth uncertainty.

At a Politburo meeting last month, Chinese authorities downplayed their growth target of 5.5% this year -- which economist think is out of reach -- while saying country should strive for “the best outcome” possible for economic expansion.

That’s also likely to keep the cash withdrawal moderate, according to Ding Shuang, chief economist for Greater China and North Asia at Standard Chartered Plc. “The PBOC may not want to be seen as shifting to a tighter policy stance.”

Here are the MLF injection forecasts:

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Adani Plans $5.2 Billion Alumina Mill in Growing Metal Ambitions

    (Bloomberg) -- Adani Enterprises Ltd. plans to invest $5.2 billion in setting up an alumina refinery in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, as Gautam Adani, Asia’s richest man, adds one more business to his rapidly-expanding empire. Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMedia Counts Differ With 11 Million Votes Collated: Kenya UpdateUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pre

  • Brakes put on electric vehicle charging station mandate in York: Here's why

    The ordinance would have required all new or reconstructed parking structures to install one or more EV charging station depending on the size of the lot.

  • Ping An Rejects HSBC’s Defense Against Spinoff

    (Bloomberg) -- Ping An Insurance Group Co. isn’t convinced by HSBC Holdings Plc’s case against its proposed spinoff, arguing the lender is in need of urgent and radical change, according to a person familiar with the insurer’s views. Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMedia Counts Differ With 11 Million Votes Collated: Kenya UpdateUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pr

  • ‘Worst Likely Over’ for Emerging Asia Currencies as Fed Hike Bets Ease

    (Bloomberg) -- The worst may be over for emerging Asian currencies as slower-than-expected US inflation eases pressure on the Federal Reserve to aggressively raise interest rates, according to DBS Group Holdings Ltd. and Malayan Banking Bhd.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMedia Counts Differ With 11 Million Votes Collated: Kenya UpdateUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Ea

  • U.S. rethinking China tariffs over Taiwan: sources

    STORY: After months of deliberating on just how to ease Trump-era tariffs, in order to tamp down on skyrocketing inflation, the U.S. is now recalibrating its thinking in light of China's war games around Taiwan. That's according to sources close to the matter. With the November midterm elections looming, and the threat of losing one or both chambers in Congress to Republicans, easing inflation would be a major notch on Democratic President Joe Biden's belt. For months, Biden's administration has been considering lifting tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of Chinese goods.They've also discussed launching an investigation into other Chinese imports that could potentially lead to additional tariffs. But sources say that Biden will now be setting aside all of those options - for now. That's after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit last week to Taiwan led to days of Chinese military exercises around the self-governed island, which China claims as its own -- including ballistic missile launches and simulated attacks. In light of Beijing's response, Washington is treading carefully. It is eager not to do anything that could be viewed by China as an escalation.It also wants to avoid being seen as retreating in the face of the communist country's aggression. The White House said that Biden has not made a decision on the tariffs issue and that all options remain on the table.

  • ‘Texting between iPhone and Android is broken’: Google slams Apple for using ‘outdated’ technology standards

    Google blamed Apple directly for texting issues: "These problems exist because Apple refuses to adopt modern texting standards when people with iPhones and Android phones text each other."

  • Jet drone aircraft builder Kratos wins contracts worth $34 million

    Kratos Unmanned Systems has two manufacturing lines in Sacramento and an engineering office in Roseville to develop and build jet drone aircraft, mostly for military use.

  • Samsung’s Galaxy Watch5 beats Apple Watch to adding a new temperature sensor

    Samsung has announced its latest smartwatches complete with a feature you won't find on your Apple Watch.

  • Credit Suisse investor Harris says stake increase reflects reporting change

    Credit Suisse shareholder Harris Associates' increased holding in the Swiss bank reflected an adjustment in how it reports stakes to the U.S. regulator, Finanz und Wirtschaft reported its Chief Investment Officer as saying. "Our stake has remained roughly stable, typically between 9 and 10%," David Herro told Finanz und Wirtschaft in a report published by the Swiss newspaper on Thursday after Harris Associates became the largest shareholder in Credit Suisse.

  • New animal-derived Langya virus infects 35 in Eastern China

    Though the virus has not yet caused any fatalities, it comes from the same family as other deadly viruses.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market. These winning stocks have attracted attention from Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program. Among other things, Cramer has been following stocks which won big during the COVID cris

  • Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom

    While every market advisor will tell you never to try to ‘time’ the market, timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low relative to a stock’s recent past performance. In recognizing that lower price range, investors can turn to Wall Street’s pros for help. The analysts have been busy lately, picking out stocks that are in their lower price r

  • Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

    Early each month, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) releases the latest data for the Consumer Price Index (CPI), a benchmark tracking the price movement on a wide range of goods and services that people use every day. Investors monitor the CPI to gauge the current state of inflation, which has been at a 40-year high for most of the year and resulted in aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, which is trying to rein in the high prices currently plaguing the country. On Wednesday, BLS will release the data for how the CPI trended in July.

  • Four REITS That Pay Monthly Dividends

    One of the big advantages of owning certain real estate investment trusts (REITs) over common stock is this: Some pay dividends monthly. Stocks pay dividends quarterly, which is nice, but monthly sounds better to more than a few investors. With that in mind, here are five REITs paying the monthly dividends. 1. Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE: ADC) pays a 3.61% annualized dividend and trades on the New York Stock Exchange with an average daily volume of 815,000 shares. The monthly dividend payment is $0

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Have Never Been Cheaper and 1 Value Trap to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among the dozens of stocks to enact splits this year are two industry leaders that scream value and one cash-rich company that's clobbering its shareholders.

  • Musk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk offloaded $6.9 billion worth of stock in Tesla Inc. to accumulate cash ahead of a trial that could force the billionaire to follow through on an agreement to acquire Twitter Inc.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineUK Plans for Blacko

  • Demand for chips is collapsing just as Joe Biden signs bill to jump-start more U.S. chipmaking

    Chip CEOs warn that the time of record sales and profits for chipmaking companies is over as consumer demand slows.

  • Social Security Benefits Are Projected to Increase. Here’s How Much.

    The Senior Citizens League projects the annual cost-of-living adjustment for 2023 to come in at 9.6%, down slightly from the prior month's estimate as inflation cooled a bit.

  • Don’t be fooled by a drop in U.S. headline inflation. Markets will be attuned to another figure on Wednesday.

    The core CPI reading, or measure which strips out volatile food and energy costs, could have the propensity to jolt markets after Wednesday's release.

  • History shows the bear market is almost over as length of most declines are typically 21% of the prior bull run, Fundstrat says

    A "buy the dip" regime is back in the stock market, and it's likely to generate strong returns for investors going forward, according to Fundstrat.