China moves residents out of flooded areas, drains tunnels

·1 min read

BEIJING (AP) — Rescuers used bulldozers and rubber boats to move residents out of flooded neighborhoods in central China on Saturday after torrential rains killed at least 56 people.

In Zhengzhou, a city of 12 million people, government crews armed with industrial pumps finished draining water from a major traffic tunnel, according to a news report.

The rains that started Tuesday in densely populated Henan were the heaviest on record, according to the government.

On Saturday, skies were mostly clear but parts of Zhengzhou and other cities including Xinxiang, Hebi and Anyang still were under water.

Residents were carried out of areas in Hebi where water was up to 2 meters (6 feet) deep, the Shanghai news outlet The Paper reported.

The Ministry of Emergency Management sent flood drainage teams with 300 people and equipment from neighboring provinces, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

More than 200 wrecked cars were pulled out of Zhengzhou's Jingguang North Road Tunnel, where water up to 13 meters (43 feet) deep was pumped out, The Paper reported.

The Paper said “it has been confirmed some people died” but gave no indication whether that meant additional bodies were found in the tunnel after two reported Wednesday. Twelve people died Tuesday night in a flooded Zhengzhou subway tunnel.

Direct economic losses were estimated at 13.9 billion yuan ($2 billion), according to Xinhua. It said a total of more than 3,800 houses collapsed across the province and 920,000 people were evacuated from their homes.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Mandating COVID vaccinations at schools is ‘problematic,’ top NC lawmaker says

    Decisions on masks requirements at schools are now left to local school districts. No rules are in place about vaccinations for COVID-19.

  • In venue fit for head of state, Japan PM seeks Pfizer doses

    Japan's prime minister met with Pfizer's CEO in an unusually high-profile setting Friday to make sure the drugmaker would deliver the COVID-19 vaccine as promised by this fall as the nation faces supply concerns and a growing outbreak. Pfizer Inc. CEO Albert Bourla, who is in Tokyo to attend Friday's opening ceremony of the Olympics, was greeted by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga at the Akasaka Palace state guest house, usually used to welcome heads of state. Suga’s special hospitality for Pfizer's leader comes as Japan is seeing its vaccination drive slow as local officials pressure the central government for speedier and stable deliveries.

  • Sen. Chuck Schumer says infrastructure deal negotiations have ‘sped up’

    The Senate majority leader discussed his push for the key vote on the infrastructure deal, which wasn’t passed, and reacted to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejecting two Jan. 6 select committee picks.

  • Expanded child tax credits 'should be permanent': former Obama senior advisor

    The expanded monthly child tax credits are currently scheduled to expire in December, but Valerie Jarrett, former senior advisor to President Obama, is pushing to make the payouts permanent.

  • Ethiopian parents appeal for help to evacuate students stranded by Tigray war

    The parents of thousands of Ethiopian students stranded in the war-ravaged northern region of Tigray on Friday appealed for help to evacuate them after the main university warned it could not feed them for much longer amid food and cash shortages. Mekelle University, which gets its budget from the federal government, posted a notice on its Facebook page on Thursday saying its bank accounts have been blocked and the federal government has not sent its funds for this year. It said it was running out of money to feed students and that from July 27 it would stop taking responsibility for them.

  • Christine Blasey Ford lawyers call Kavanaugh investigation a 'sham' after new details emerge

    A June 30 letter from the FBI revealed that the bureau got over 4,500 tips about the now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

  • Olympics-Weightlifting-Papua New Guinea's Toua becomes first 5-time woman Olympian lifter

    TOKYO (Reuters) -When women's weightlifting was introduced as an Olympic sport in 2000, Papua New Guinea's then 16-year-old Loa Dika Toua became the first-ever female Olympian lifter. Wearing her country's flag colours of red and black, Toua grabbed the bar with a scream, lifted 167 kg in total and smiled in joy, making a heart gesture with her hands at the television camera that she said was for her children.

  • Top envoys: Canada and U.S. are 'coordinated' on border reopening — even if out of sync

    "We both are also committed to making decisions based on science and the advice of experts, and those are our experts."

  • DC police chief blames ‘barely open' courts for contributing to crime

    The chief of police in Washington, D.C., implicated the criminal justice system for contributing to violence in the city, saying it is not doing enough to hold criminals accountable.

  • Biden announces up to $100M in aid for Afghan refugees

    President Biden announced Friday his administration is allocating up to $100 million in new aid for Afghan refugees and migrants.Why it matters: Unrest and violence in Afghanistan have sharply increased since Biden announced military withdrawal from the country, which is now almost complete and has coincided with large territorial gains by the Taliban.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The U.S. intelligence community has warned that the Afghan government c

  • U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen warns Congress on debt limit

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged lawmakers on Friday to increase or suspend the nation's debt limit as soon as possible and warned that if Congress does not act by Aug. 2 the Treasury Department would need to take "extraordinary measures" to prevent a U.S. default. In a letter to House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Yellen said that Oct. 1, the first day of the next fiscal year, could be a critical date for the U.S. ability to pay its obligations without debt limit legislation due to large federal outlays scheduled for then. In the letter, also sent to other congressional leaders from both parties, Yellen said U.S. debt would be at the statutory limit on Aug 1, when a two-year suspension is set to expire.

  • Biden administration releases COVID funds to boost local economies

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration on Thursday released $3 billion in COVID-19 rescue funds aimed at helping localities bolster their economies in the wake of the pandemic, calling on communities to seek funding for a range of revitalization projects.

  • Florida asks Supreme Court to block federal coronavirus restrictions for cruise ships

    Florida's emergency appeal to the Supreme Court comes days after a federal court sided with the CDC over COVID-19 rules for the cruise industry.

  • Report: 'QAnon Shaman' in plea negotiations after mental illness diagnosis

    The participant in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots nicknamed the "QAnon Shaman" is negotiating a possible plea deal with prosecutors, after prison psychologists found he has a variety of mental illnesses, his attorney said.

  • Flood deaths in central Chinese city climb to 51

    The death toll from catastrophic flooding in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou has risen to 51, state media reported Friday. The official China Daily newspaper and other media said the number included just Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan province. The reports said losses in Zhengzhou totaled about $10 billion as the city continues to drain inundated areas, remove mud and cart away damaged vehicles and household items.

  • ‘The View': Meghan McCain Says Nancy Pelosi’s Time As Speaker Will End ‘Fast and Furiously’ (Video)

    Meghan McCain is feeling very confident that Republicans will take control of Congress when midterm elections roll around. And as such, she’s imploring Nancy Pelosi to try harder to work with Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. On Thursday’s episode of “The View,” the panel of hosts kicked things off with a discussion about Pelosi’s choice to reject two of McCarthy’s picks for the committee being created to investigate the events of the Jan. 6 insurrection. And though McCain noted that McCarthy shou

  • White House silent a week after Biden promised an answer on lifting COVID-19 travel restrictions in 'next several days'

    The White House opted again on Friday against giving an update on lifting coronavirus travel restrictions for non-United States citizens more than a week after President Joe Biden promised during his bilateral press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to deliver an answer on the topic in the "next several days."

  • 'This isn't over': COVID-19 pandemic will continue and rules don't 'go out the window' after being fully vaccinated, expert says

    “Getting the vaccine doesn't mean everything else goes out the window,” Dr. Andrew Boozary, executive director of health and social policy with University Health Network (UHN) in Toronto told Yahoo Canada.

  • 5 Things to Grab on Your Next Target Run to Prevent the Spread of the Delta Variant

    Coronavirus cases are again on the rise as the Delta variant sweeps across the U.S. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Friday that new cases are up 70% this week while...

  • California bars start demanding proof of vaccinations as Delta surges. Will vax requirements spread?

    As the Delta variant drives another nationwide surge in COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths, some bars in California are now requiring customers to show a COVID-19 vaccination card to enter their establishments.