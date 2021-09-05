China’s ‘Mr. Income Distribution’ Explains Common Prosperity

Bloomberg News
·6 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s push for “common prosperity” is not just about taxing the rich but also directing resources into rural areas and the lower-income group, according to one of the country’s most prominent experts studying income inequality.

The income gap has widened in the country over the past five years due to the rise of technology and financial sectors, and taxation has done little in narrowing the gap, said Li Shi, an economics professor at Zhejiang University, who has previously advised the government on poverty alleviation. He’s known in international academic circles as “Mr. Chinese income distribution” because of his work, according to the university’s website.

As China’s top leaders ramp up a campaign to address inequality, the government needs to increase taxes on individuals, including rolling out a property tax and inheritance tax, and boost spending on public services in villages, according to Li.

Here are highlights from a recent interview with Li, which has been lightly edited for clarity:

How bad is China’s income inequality?

China’s income gap has expanded since the 1980s to reach a peak in 2008, when the Gini coefficient reached around 0.5. After that, it declined for a few years slowly, but has rebounded since 2015. Now it’s at a high level of around 0.47, according to an official estimate. The actual income gap could be larger, because the estimate is based on household surveys, which tend to under-represent high-income respondents.

China is among the 20% most unequal countries in the world. Inequality is quite serious. The inequality within cities and within rural areas has also been expanding. Now urban residents roughly earn 2.5 times that of rural residents. The main problem is unbalanced development, with the household registration system restricting people’s movement and leading to all kinds of discrimination for migrant workers.

In addition, China’s overall development strategy has focused on cities and neglected villages. A city-oriented strategy has led to public services concentrated in urban areas, hurt the economy in rural areas and the income growth of residents there.

What’s caused the rebound in China’s Gini coefficient in recent years?

Many new industries have emerged, especially the digital economy has expanded rapidly in recent years. Digital platforms, coupled with AI technology, have attracted highly-educated workers who enjoy high wages that also grow fast. In addition, China’s expanding financial industry has a strong monopolistic characteristic, which led to exceptionally high salary. Wages in other industries expanded slowly at the same time.

The rapid rise of income from assets also contributed to inequality, because high earners usually have more assets than low-income groups. Even though the government has dialed up taxation and transfer payments, it has failed to reverse the trend of a widening income gap. As China’s economy slowed, low-income groups suffered more from slower income growth, contributing to the wider gap.

How do you evaluate Zhejiang province’s plan to achieve common prosperity?

Zhejiang’s plan has two priorities: achieving high-quality growth and sharing wealth. The policies are mainly on narrowing the income gap, equalizing access to basic public services and narrowing the urban-rural gap. The next step is to formulate specific implementation rules so they can make a real impact. For example, questions like whether it should launch a property tax or inheritance tax, and whether it should reform the personal income tax -- all of these details will need to be confirmed, which will take some time.

On one hand, we need to lift the income of rural residents and people in poorer areas. On the other hand, we need to enhance the quality of public services, including education and medical services. The goal is also about narrowing people’s development gap, giving children and teenagers more education opportunities to create higher-quality human capital.

How should China reform its tax system?

China’s taxation has played a very limited role in redistributing income. There are two types of taxes: direct tax and indirect tax. Direct tax helps narrow income inequality, while indirect tax widens it. In China, the proportion of direct taxes is low, accounting for a third of the fiscal revenue, while indirect tax makes up two thirds. The ratio is usually reversed in developed countries. If we don’t enhance the tax structure, it would be difficult for taxation to adjust income distribution.

China needs to increase direct taxes, including income tax, wealth tax, property tax and inheritance tax -- all the taxes directly imposed on residents. It can increase the share of direct tax under the condition of maintaining the overall tax burden.

When will China roll out the property tax to more places?

Despite many discussions on launching a property tax, it still hasn’t entered the legislation process. It’s hard to tell how long this will take. Policy makers also have other considerations: a property tax could be a shock to the economy and create a negative impact. The economy is currently in a sluggish state and is still recovering from the impact of the pandemic. A property tax could be a blow to the property sector and weigh on housing prices. It’s a question whether the economy can withstand it. So such policies are best to be launched when the economy is booming.

What kind of social reforms are needed to address the urban-rural gap?

There’s a huge difference between public services in rural areas and cities, such as the quality of schools and teachers. We need to invest more resources in rural areas and poorer regions through public spending. The government also needs to use more of its expenditure on improving people’s livelihood. We need to make greater use of taxes to adjust high earners’ income and use transfer payment to improve low-income groups’ earnings.

What role should private businesses play in promoting common prosperity?

The private economy should play an important, positive role. That’s the experience from Zhejiang, which has lower inequality with better growth. The private economy, especially small businesses, played a critical role in that. Zhejiang’s private businesses are dynamic and provided lots of jobs, attracting workers from other provinces. Without the private economy, common prosperity is just an empty slogan.

How will life of the rich be affected?

Rich people’s lives won’t change much. Top leaders have repeatedly said that common prosperity is not egalitarianism or robbing the rich to feed the poor. Rich people may have to make more contribution in terms of taxes and charitable donations. But paying 5% or 10% more taxes won’t bring a huge impact to their lives.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Honduran left-wing opposition plans China ties, debt 'readjustment'

    Honduras' main left-wing opposition party, led by ousted former president Manuel Zelaya, said on Sunday that if it wins November's presidential election it will seek to "readjust" the country's debt and establish diplomatic relations with China. Zelaya's Liberty and Refoundation Party (LIBRE) is for the second time fielding his wife, Xiomara Castro, as candidate, who set out her plans at a news conference in a Tegucigalpa hotel. "I will order an international audit on the internal and external debt, and the readjustment of it," Castro, 61, said without elaborating on what steps that would entail.

  • Rally marks 1,000 days since China detained two Canadians amid Huawei dispute

    Businessman Michael Spavor and former diplomat Michael Kovrig were detained in December 2018, shortly after Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies on a warrant from the United States. Meng is waiting verdict on her U.S. extradition request https://www.reuters.com/world/what-happens-next-huawei-cfo-mengs-canada-extradition-case-2021-08-18 after the hearing wrapped up in a British Columbia court last month.

  • Australia Faces Renewed Taper Debate as Sluggish Recovery Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s central bankers are set to revisit the question of whether to delay a planned taper of bond purchases as a worsening outbreak of the delta variant dims prospects of a rapid economic rebound.Ten of 16 economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect the Reserve Bank of Australia will defer scaling back quantitative easing on Tuesday. That’s despite Governor Philip Lowe saying after August’s meeting that the impact of such a move wouldn’t help the economy much and that the govern

  • Over 24 hours in Kabul, brutality, trauma, moments of grace

    Bone-tired like everyone else in Kabul, Taliban fighters spent the last moments of the 20-year Afghanistan war watching the night skies for the flares that would signal the United States was gone. From afar, U.S. generals watched video screens with the same anticipation. Relief washed over the war's winners and the losers when the final U.S. plane took off.

  • China roundup: Beijing wants tech giants to shoulder more social responsibilities

    Hello and welcome back to TechCrunch's China roundup, a digest of recent events shaping the Chinese tech landscape and what they mean to people in the rest of the world. This week, the gaming industry again became a target of Beijing, which imposed arguably the world's strictest limits on underage players. On the other hand, China's tech titans are hastily answering Beijing's call for them to take on more social responsibilities and take a break from unfettered expansion.

  • Tom Brady hopes to be with the Buccaneers “for many years”

    When discussing his football future, Tom Brady has pointed out that he’s under contract for two years in Tampa. This implies that, come 2023, he could choose to move on. For the first time, Brady has made a clear comment on the preferred duration of his time in Tampa. “Hopefully, I’ll be here a long [more]

  • Didi denies reports that Beijing city is coordinating companies to invest in it

    China's ride hailing giant Didi Global Inc said on Saturday that media reports that the Beijing city government is coordinating companies to invest in it are not correct. "Didi is currently actively and fully cooperating with cybersecurity probe, foreign media reports that Beijing city government is coordinating companies to invest in it are incorrect," it said on Weibo. Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter, that China's capital city was considering taking Didi under state control and had proposed that government-run firms invest in it.

  • Does the Elizabeth Holmes trial spell the end of the #girlboss era?

    The Theranos saga is depressing, but there is one silver lining: the preoccupation with the #girlboss is dead, and Holmes helped kill it ‘As Holmes has found out, women can only get away with bluffing for so long. Lean in too far, and you’ll have a very nasty fall.’ Photograph: CNBC/Getty Images Elizabeth Holmes and the end of the #girlboss A brown man made her do it! Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced founder of blood-testing startup Theranos, was once seen as a maverick thinker and a fearless fem

  • 2 Growth Stocks With Potential for Fivefold Growth

    Albert Einstein once said compound interest is the most powerful force in the universe. With that in mind, I think CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) have the potential to grow fivefold in the next decade. To that end, CrowdStrike has become a gold standard in cybersecurity.

  • Former FBI agent says 9/11 hijackers had U.S.-based support network

    In an exclusive interview with CBS News, former FBI agent Danny Gonzalez said "19 hijackers cannot commit 3,000 mass murders by themselves."

  • MSNBC’s Joy Reid Slams GOP as ‘Loudly and Proudly the Pro-Death Party’ (Video)

    MSNBC’s Joy Reid believes Armageddon really is upon us. On her Friday show, Reid pointed to a series of recent events — from wildfires to the recent COVID surge to the new Texas abortion ban — which she said help her see the Republican Party as “loudly and proudly the pro-death party.” Reid, taking the GOP fully to task in a featured segment on the “The ReidOut” she calls “The Absolute Worst,” lined up the common points of current Republican policy — and knocked them down like bowling pins. She

  • China's Communist Party wants billionaires to give back in new vision for society

    "This is an opportunity to portray itself as a forward-thinking government that cares about its citizens," said Austin Strange of the University of Hong Kong.

  • Report: Nearly a third of Americans endured a weather disaster this summer

    Nearly 1 in 3 Americans experienced a weather disaster since June, according to a Washington Post analysis of federal disaster declarations. Why it matters: The data underscores the extent to which climate change and a warming planet are increasingly impacting Americans' lives on a daily basis, the Post notes.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: At least 388 people have died from hurricanes, floods, heat waves and w

  • ‘Shang-Chi’ Ringing Up $140M Global Bow, Sets Pandemic Record In UK; ‘Free Guy’ Still Capturing China – International Box Office

    Refresh for latest…: Disney/Marvel’s Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings outperformed expectations at the global and international box office this weekend, coming in with $56.2M overseas for the standard frame, and a new Labor Day record $83.5M for the four-day domestic session ($71.4M three-day). Combined, and including the Labor Day estimate, the worldwide […]

  • Rickie Lee Reynolds, Black Oak Arkansas Guitarist, Dies at 72

    Rickie Lee Reynolds, guitarist for rock band Black Oak Arkansas, died on Sunday morning. He was 72. Reynolds’ daughter, Amber Lee, confirmed the news of his death on Facebook, as did current Black Oak Arkansas member Sammy Seauphine. According to Lee’s previous posts, Reynolds had been hospitalized due to COVID-19 and then suffered from kidney […]

  • Asia Stocks Eye Japan Lift; Traders Mull Weak Jobs: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks look set for a boost Monday from Japan, where the planned exit of the prime minister sparked a rally. Traders are also weighing the impact of sharply slower U.S. hiring on the stimulus outlook.Futures for Japan jumped more than 1%, following a Topix index surge Friday to a three-decade high on hopes of better pandemic management and more spending by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s successor. Futures for Hong Kong inched higher, but slipped for Australia. The dollar wa

  • Why Mike Novogratz, Charles Hoskinson, and the founder of Wall Street Bets think crypto would help Afghans avoid a cash crunch

    "Bitcoin bros" seizing on the plight of people in Afghanistan to champion their favorite coins has angered the families of those who are suffering.

  • 'Losing My Dad on 9/11 Made Me a Stronger, Braver Person,' Says Teen Who Wants to Join Israeli Army

    "Knowing that my dad passed away in his thirties makes me realize you can't take life for granted," says Jamie Gartenberg Pila of her father

  • 3 Marijuana Stocks That Could Be Millionaire Makers

    Outstanding quarterly results yet again prove these three pot stocks have the potential to turn your investment into millions.

  • The end of the Angela Merkel era poses big questions for Europe

    Angela Merkel has been the face of European leadership, a global power broker, a force for stability and a trusted friend to multiple U.S. presidents. But she’s about to hand over the keys to Europe’s economic powerhouse and one of the world’s most respected countries.Why it matters: Both of the leading candidates to replace Merkel are positioning themselves as her political heir. But whoever wins will likely have to chart a different course than Merkel has, including navigating the thorny balan