China must tread fine line as US fires latest salvo against Huawei in 'new Cold War'

Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou is at the heart of a battle between the US and China

The US charges against China's Huawei are the latest salvo in an escalating "new Cold War" that is developing between the two superpowers.

In a move that ratchets up tensions between Washington and Beijing, the United States on Monday charged the Chinese technology giant, its chief financial officer and two affiliates with bank and wire fraud to violate sanctions against Iran.

Separately, the Justice Department also accused two Huawei subsidiaries of 10 counts of stealing trade secrets, wire fraud and obstructing justice for allegedly stealing robotic technology from carrier T-Mobile US.

"These indictments are a sign of new geopolitical contest between the US and China which will be similar to the Cold War, but quite different," said Brendan Thomas-Noone, a researcher at the United States studies centre at the University of Sydney. "We will need to come up with a new term to describe what is happening."

The US move drew a sharp response from Beijing, which has already lashed out over the arrest in December of Huawei's chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, in Canada.

China hits out at 'strong political motivations'

"There are strong political motivations and political manipulations behind the actions," ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said in a statement, urging Washington to stop "the unreasonable suppression of Chinese companies including Huawei".

Meng was detained at the behest of the United States, where she is wanted for violations of Iranian sanctions. US authorities plan to formally file for her extradition by a deadline on Wednesday.

In apparent retaliation, two Canadian citizens have been detained on national security grounds and another was sentenced to death for drug trafficking.

The charges come just days before US-China trade talks are set to resume in Washington, although Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the two cases are "wholly separate" from the trade negotiations.

But the negotiations mean Beijing will have to tread carefully in how it responds to the US charges.

"The timing of these indictments puts a lot of pressure on Beijing to think hard about its response, if any," Mr Thoman-Noone told The Telegraph.

"Arresting American citizens, or closing American companies from operating in China, will be a much tougher decision than going after Canada."