China names Li Qiang premier nominally in charge of economy

·3 min read

BEIJING (AP) — China on Saturday named Li Qiang, a close confidant of top leader Xi Jinping, as the country’s next premier nominally in charge of the world’s second-largest economy now facing some of its worst prospects in years.

Li was nominated by Xi and appointed to the position at Saturday morning’s session of the National People’s Congress, China’s ceremonial parliament. That came a day after Xi, 69, secured a norms-breaking third five-year term as state leader, setting him up to possibly rule for life.

Li is best known for having enforced a brutal “zero-COVID” lockdown on Shanghai last spring as party boss of the Chinese financial hub, proving his loyalty to Xi in the face of complaints from residents over their lack of access to food, medical care and basic services.

Li, 63, came to know Xi during the future president’s term as head of Li’s native Zhejiang, a relatively wealthy southeastern province now known as a technology and manufacturing powerhouse.

Prior to the pandemic, Li built up a reputation in Shanghai and Zhejiang before that as friendly to private industry, even as Xi enforced tighter political controls and anti-COVID curbs, as well as more control over e-commerce and other tech companies.

As premier, Li will be charged with reviving a sluggish economy still emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic and confronted with weak global demand for exports, lingering U.S. tariff hikes, a shrinking workforce and an aging population.

He takes on the job as authority of the premier and the State Council, China's Cabinet, has been steadily eroding as Xi shifts more powers to bodies directly under the ruling Communist Party.

At the opening of the annual congress session on Sunday, outgoing Premier Li Keqiang announced plans for a consumer-led revival of the struggling economy, setting this year’s growth target at “around 5%.” Last year’s growth fell to 3%, the second-weakest level since at least the 1970s.

As with Xi's appointment on Friday, there was no indication that members of the NPC had any option other than to endorse Li and other officials picked by the Communist Party to fill other posts.

Unlike Xi, who received the body's full endorsement, Li's tally included three opposed and eight abstentions.

The nearly 3,000 delegates deposited ballots into boxes placed around the vast auditorium in the Great Hall of the People, in a process that also produced new heads of the Supreme People's Court and the state prosecutor's office, and two vice chairmen of the Central Military Commission that commands the party's military wing, the 2 million-member People's Liberation Army.

Xi was renamed head of the commission on Friday, an appointment that has been automatic for the party leader for three decades. The premier has no direct authority over the armed forces, who take their orders explicitly from the party, and plays only a marginal role in foreign relations and domestic security.

Xi’s new term and the appointment of loyalists to top posts underscore his near-total monopoly on Chinese political power, eliminating any potential opposition to his hyper-nationalistic agenda of building China into the top political, military and economic rival to the U.S. and the chief authoritarian challenge to the Washington-led democratic world order.

Recommended Stories

  • Ford's new tech will let electric cars show off with smoky, four-wheel burnouts

    The technology will help EV owners get better friction on the racetrack. But it'll also look just plain cool.

  • Opinion: China’s threat to Utah is bigger than TikTok

    While TikTok and spy balloons are a threat, we need to talk about the danger Utah Businesses face. Read more about it here.

  • Li Qiang appointed as Chinese premier

    Li Qiang, one of Chinese President Xi Jinping's most trusted allies, was confirmed as premier on Saturday, as Xi asserts his influence on the country's top leadership.Xi's motion nominating Li Qiang as premier was read out to the chamber on Saturday morning.

  • Margaret Cho Declares Jesus & His Apostles Were Drag Queens

    “It’s a Golden Girls special. They’re all wearing the duster.”

  • Li Qiang becomes China's premier, tasked with reviving economy

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Li Qiang, the former Communist Party chief of Shanghai, took office on Saturday as China's premier, the country's No.2 post, putting the close ally of President Xi Jinping in charge of reviving an economy battered by three years of COVID-19 curbs. Widely perceived to be pragmatic and business-friendly, the 63-year-old Li faces the daunting task of shoring up China's uneven recovery in the faces of global headwinds and weak confidence among consumers and the private sector. Li takes office as tensions rise with the West over a host of issues including U.S. moves to block China's access to key technologies and as many global companies diversify supply chains to hedge their China exposure due to political risks and the disruptions of the COVID era.

  • SVB Doubled Its Canada Loan Book in Year Before Collapse

    (Bloomberg) -- SVB Financial Group’s Canadian unit doubled the size of its loan portfolio last year as it sought to capitalize on the growth of the country’s technology sector, regulatory filings show. Most Read from BloombergSilicon Valley Bank Swiftly Collapses After Tech Startups FleeWhy Is Everyone Talking About SVB? Everything We Know About the Bank’s Collapse Right NowOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisStartup Bank Had a Startup Bank RunSVB Races to Preven

  • Putin Fires First Barrage of Nuclear-Capable Hypersonic Missiles

    GLEB GARANICHRussia unleashed a huge wave of missiles and rockets at targets across Ukraine Thursday, including a rare volley of unstoppable hypersonic missiles.A top Ukrainian official told The Daily Beast that Russia fired 81 missiles, including Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.“We all woke up in the middle of the night with the sound of air alerts,” said Tamila Tasheva, the Ukrainian official in charge of Crimea. “It seems that Russian leadership still has not realized that these kinds of matters

  • China's Xi Poised to Complete Ascension With Third Term as President

    China is expected to hand&nbsp;Xi&nbsp;Jinping&nbsp;a third&nbsp;term&nbsp;as president when&nbsp;some 3,000 members of the legislative vote on key leadership posts later on Friday. Stephen Engle reports on Bloomberg Television. Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • Eyewitness films moment of deadly Hamburg shooting

    STORY: Police declined to say how many people had been killed in Thursday night's attack but said the gunman was believed to be among the dead.The Bild newspaper reported seven people were dead and eight wounded in the shooting at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in the northern city that is home to Germany's biggest port.

  • 12 Best Lithium And Battery Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at the 12 best lithium and battery stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Lithium And Battery Stocks To Buy Now. Global EV Sales Grew By 68% Year Over Year The EV industry is growing at […]

  • Our predictions for relegation battle – and why it could be bad news for Nottingham Forest

    Just six points separate Bournemouth at the bottom of the Premier League and Crystal Palace in 12th in a relegation fight that promises to go down to the wire.

  • What Was The Moment You Realized That Organized Religion Was No Longer For You?

    I once was lost, but now I GTFO of there.

  • Should Investors Buy Bristol Myers or CVS Stock Near 52-week Lows?

    Investors are often on the lookout for strong companies that may be undervalued and present lucrative long-term opportunities.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Can Capitalize on Market Turmoil

    Warren Buffett's conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway was sitting $129 billion of cash at the end of 2022. The company could put some of that to work soon.

  • China's Xi awarded third term as president, extending rule

    Chinese leader Xi Jinping was awarded a third five-year term as president Friday, putting him on track to stay in power for life. (March 10)

  • Iran, Saudi Arabia agree to diplomatic ties after 7 years of tension

    After seven years of tension, Iran and Saudi Arabia announced that the two countries have agreed to reestablish diplomatic relations and reopen embassies in their respective countries. The two countries agreed on the deal in Beijing, China, during the National People’s Congress, and China helped broker the agreement, The Associated Press reported. “We will continue to play a constructive role in properly handling hotspot issues in today’s world in accordance with the wishes of all countries and demonstrate our responsibility as a major country,” China’s top diplomat Wang Yi said at the signing of the deal, per CNN.

  • Apple Supplier’s Vietnam Chief Exits After Outlining China Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- AirPods maker GoerTek Inc.’s Vietnam business chief is leaving the company, days after the executive outlined how Apple Inc.’s Chinese suppliers are likely to move capacity out of the country far faster than anticipated to pre-empt fallout from escalating Beijing-Washington tensions.Most Read from BloombergSilicon Valley Bank Swiftly Collapses After Tech Startups FleeWhy Is Everyone Talking About SVB? Everything We Know About the Bank’s Collapse Right NowOne Bank Folds, Another Wo

  • VinFast delays US electric vehicle plant operation to 2025

    Vietnam's automaker VinFast on Friday said it will push back its plan to start operations of its electric vehicles factory in the United States until 2025, citing a procedural delay. "We need more time to complete administrative procedures," VinFast said in a statement on the delay, which did not specify when in 2025 the plant was expected to start operations. Once the facility assembles VinFast EVs, customers may be entitled to incentives under terms of the Inflation Reduction Act signed by U.S. President Joe Biden.

  • Israel's democracy crisis explained

    Israel’s democracy has always been a messy affair, but never has it been more threatened than it is today. And though threats have been a part of Israel’s reality since its founding in 1948, the danger usually comes from hostile neighbors.

  • China's Xi handed historic third term as president

    Xi Jinping was handed a third term as Chinese president on Friday, capping a rise that has seen him become the country's most powerful leader in generations.The appointment by China's rubber-stamp parliament comes after Xi locked in another five years as head of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in October.Since then, the 69-year-old Xi has weathered widespread protests over his zero-Covid policy and the deaths of countless people after its abandonment.&nbsp;Those issues have been avoided at this week's National People's Congress (NPC), a carefully choreographed event that is also set to appoint Xi ally Li Qiang as the new premier.On Friday, delegates handed Xi a third term as China's president and re-elected him as head of the country's Central Military Commission in a unanimous vote.&nbsp;Beijing's Great Hall of the People, a cavernous state building on the edge of Tiananmen Square, was adorned with crimson carpets and banners for the landmark vote, with a military band providing background music.A digital monitor on the edge of the stage proclaimed the final tally -- all 2,952 votes had been cast in favour of awarding Xi another term in office.The announcement was followed by fervent declarations of allegiance by delegates to the Chinese constitution in a demonstration of loyalty and unanimity.Xi held up his right fist and placed his left hand on a red leather copy of China's constitution."I swear to be loyal to the constitution of the People's Republic of China, to uphold the authority of the constitution, to perform my statutory obligations, to be loyal to the motherland, to be loyal to the people," he said, promising to fulfil his duties with honesty and hard work.In the oath -- beamed live on state television across the nation -- he vowed to "build a prosperous, strong, democratic, civilized, harmonious and great modern socialist country".- Remarkable rise -&nbsp;Xi's re-election is the culmination of a remarkable rise in which he has gone from a relatively little-known party apparatchik to the leader of a rising global power.His coronation sets him up to become communist China's longest-serving president, and means Xi could rule well into his seventies -- if no challenger emerges.Adrian Geiges, co-author of "Xi Jinping: The Most Powerful Man in the World", told AFP he did not think Xi was motivated by a desire for personal enrichment, despite international media investigations having revealed his family's amassed wealth."That's not his interest," Geiges said."He really has a vision about China, he wants to see China as the most powerful country in the world."- Tearing up the rulebook -For decades, China -- scarred by the dictatorial reign and cult of personality of founding leader Mao Zedong -- eschewed one-man rule in favour of a more consensus-based, but still autocratic, leadership.That model imposed term limits on the largely ceremonial role of the presidency, with Xi's predecessors Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao relinquishing power after 10 years in office.&nbsp;Xi has torn up that rulebook, abolishing term limits in 2018 and allowing a cult of personality to foster his all-powerful leadership.But the beginning of his unprecedented third term comes as the world's second-largest economy faces major headwinds, from slowing growth and a troubled real estate sector to a declining birth rate.Relations with the United States are also at a low not seen in decades, with the powers sparring over everything from human rights to trade and technology."We will see a China more assertive on the global stage, insisting its narrative be accepted," Steve Tsang, director of the&nbsp; SOAS&nbsp;China Institute, told AFP."But it is also one that will focus on domestically making it less dependent on the rest of the world, and making the Communist Party the centrepiece of governance, rather than the Chinese government," he said."It is not a return to the Maoist era, but one that Maoists will feel comfortable in," Tsang added."Not a direction of travel that is good for the rest of the world."bur-pfc-je/cwl