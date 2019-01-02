Is China National Culture Group Limited (HKG:745) A Financially Sound Company?

Zero-debt allows substantial financial flexibility, especially for small-cap companies like China National Culture Group Limited (HKG:745), as the company does not have to adhere to strict debt covenants. However, it also faces higher cost of capital given interest cost is generally lower than equity. While zero-debt makes the due diligence for potential investors less nerve-racking, it poses a new question: how should they assess the financial strength of such companies? I will take you through a few basic checks to assess the financial health of companies with no debt.

View our latest analysis for China National Culture Group

Is financial flexibility worth the lower cost of capital?

There are well-known benefits of including debt in capital structure, primarily a lower cost of capital. But the downside of having debt in a company’s balance sheet is the debtholder’s higher claim on its assets in the case of liquidation, as well as stricter capital management requirements. 745’s absence of debt on its balance sheet may be due to lack of access to cheaper capital, or it may simply believe low cost is not worth sacrificing financial flexibility. However, choosing flexibility over capital returns is logical only if it’s a high-growth company. 745’s revenue growth over the past year is an impressively high double-digit 54%. Therefore, the company’s decision to choose financial flexibility is justified as it may need headroom to borrow in the future to sustain high growth.

SEHK:745 Historical Debt January 2nd 19 More

Can 745 meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

Since China National Culture Group doesn’t have any debt on its balance sheet, it doesn’t have any solvency issues, which is a term used to describe the company’s ability to meet its long-term obligations. However, another measure of financial health is its short-term obligations, which is known as liquidity. These include payments to suppliers, employees and other stakeholders. At the current liabilities level of HK$53m, it appears that the company has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of HK$92m, leading to a 1.73x current account ratio. For Entertainment companies, this ratio is within a sensible range since there’s a sufficient cash cushion without leaving too much capital idle or in low-earning investments.

Next Steps:

Having no debt on the books means 745 has more financial freedom to keep growing at its current fast rate. Since there is also no concerns around 745’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. Moving forward, its financial position may be different. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how 745 has been performing in the past. I suggest you continue to research China National Culture Group to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

Historical Performance: What has 745’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



