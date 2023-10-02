China National Day fireworks return to Hong Kong

STORY: Police estimate over 430,000 locals and tourists gathered on both sides of Victoria Harbour to witness the first National Day fireworks display in five years. The show had previously been suspended due to 2019 social movements and the pandemic.

Siska April, a 28-year-old Filipino working in Hong Kong, told Reuters she had heard many people travel from across China to watch the show. "It's very crowded, but it's so much fun tonight," she added.

The 23-minute display cost approximately HK$18 million ($2 million USD) and featured 31,888 fireworks, which took the shape of red hearts, smiling faces, peonies, bauhinias and red five-pointed stars.