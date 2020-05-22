Is this the end of Hong Kong as we know it?

China will impose a sweeping national security law in Hong Kong, an effective death sentence for the territory as the ruling Communist Party exerts greater control, signalling its frustrations with longstanding – and sometimes violent – unrest in the city.

The timing comes as no surprise – Party leader Xi Jinping is looking to shore up power and quash dissent following a year rife with challenges to his authority.

Mass protests roiled Hong Kong for months last year, sparked by an extradition bill that mushroomed into a wider movement against Beijing’s encroaching influence. Millions took to the streets night after night, and a small group began calling for independence.

Turmoil faded only as public health concerns over the coronavirus pandemic took hold – yet another debacle, with criticism levied at home and abroad against the government for covering up the scale of the outbreak.

Ahead of autumn elections for the city’s legislature, Party officials feared losing its pro-Beijing majority after pro-democracy candidates swept lower-level elections last year, reflecting widespread discontent with the Party’s growing role.

Sliding in these changes now also comes as the rest of the world is busy battling the coronavirus. While it sets the stage for more tumult – calls are already resounding to take to the streets this weekend – the government will soon have a new tool for cracking down.

The move will be near-impossible to walk back, affirming that Hong Kong’s rule of law could soon become rule by law, paving the way for officials to silence dissent under the premise of protecting national security.

Both the act of installing the law – and overriding local officials to do so – erode the “one country, two systems” style of governance, dealing a final blow to the framework that has allowed the territory to enjoy relative autonomy for 23 years.

That firewall, which has allowed the city to flourish as a global financial centre, was aimed at preserving rights and freedoms in the former British colony unseen on the mainland under Party rule.

“This law will introduce a range of vague and draconian changes to Hong Kong law, including ‘subversion,’ ‘secession,’ and ‘colluding with foreign political forces,’” said Johnny Patterson, director of Hong Kong Watch, an advocacy group.

“All countries have a duty to protect their own national security, but not at the expense of fundamental rights and freedoms.”

People in Hong Kong already spoke out against the idea – in 2003, a contentious national security bill put forward by city lawmakers was scrapped after mass protests.

But that, nor the fact this could further inflame tensions with the US and the UK, seems to ruffle Beijing.

Strongman Mr Xi appears willing to take that risk, eager for a win as he continues touting his brand of authoritarianism as an alternative to Western-style democracies.