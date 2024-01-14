China needed for ending war in Ukraine – Swiss Foreign Affairs Minister

Ignazio Cassis, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland, where the fourth national security advisors’ meeting on the Ukrainian peace formula was held, assumes China must be involved in the efforts aimed at stopping the war between Ukraine and Russia.

Source: Cassis cited by the Reuters agency, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "China plays an important role. We must find ways to cooperate with China concerning this issue."

Details: "Peace is needed by the Ukrainian people…We must do everything to end this war," Cassis said, adding that so far neither Russia nor Ukraine is ready to make concessions.

He noted that the countries that have a lively dialogue with Russia, such as Brazil, India and South Africa participate in the discussions in Davos and can play an important role.

"The participation of the BRICS alliance is very important because these countries have relations with Russia. All this may create a collective movement in order to involve the countries which are far from the conflict but can play a certain role in influencing China and Russia," Cassis explained.

China was not present at the national security advisors’ meeting on the Ukrainian peace formula held before the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Among the four meetings dedicated to the Ukrainian peace formula, a Chinese representative only participated in one, which was held last August in Jeddah. Then, Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba called China’s participation a "major breakthrough".

China was not present at the meeting after that one in Malta. The Office of the President of Ukraine explained it with a "schedule mismatch".

