China’s No. 3 to Visit Russia in First Foreign Trip Since Covid

Sarah Zheng
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s No. 3 official Li Zhanshu will visit Russia, becoming the nation’s most-senior leader to travel abroad since Covid’s early days as Beijing’s top brass prepare to rejoin global summits in person.

Li will travel to Russia on Wednesday for the Seventh Eastern Economic Forum, the official Xinhua News Agency reported Sunday. He’ll be the highest-ranking Chinese official to visit the country since President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, as Beijing offers Moscow diplomatic support despite US calls for it to condemn the war.

China’s top legislator will also visit Mongolia, Nepal, and South Korea during the trip that extends to Sept. 17, according to the report, which didn’t break down his itinerary. Li will be in Seoul from Sept. 15-17, South Korea’s parliament said in a statement Sunday.

Li’s four-country tour comes weeks ahead of the ruling Communist Party’s twice-a-decade leadership congress, set to begin on Oct. 16, where President Xi Jinping is expected to secure a precedent-defying third term in office.

Xi, who hasn’t left China since January 2020 due to the nation’s strict pandemic border curbs, is expected to break that trend by attending the Group of Twenty leaders summit in Bali in November. Li’s trip is a sign other Chinese leaders are also preparing to resume global travel, which has largely been left to Foreign Minister Wang Yi for the past two years.

Li, 72, is expected to step down from his Standing Committee post at the party congress, after exceeding the body’s de facto retirement age of 68. He’ll remain in his role as chairman of the country’s national legislature until the end of his term in March.

Russia’s war in Ukraine has tested China’s already strained ties with the US, after Xi and Putin announced a “no limits” partnership on the eve of the invasion. Beijing has since avoided criticizing Moscow’s operations, while being mindful of not crossing Washington’s stated red lines of providing sanctions relief or military supplies to Putin.

China and India are currently joining Russia in week-long military exercises in Russia’s Far East, part of Putin’s pushback against US efforts to isolate him over his invasion of Ukraine.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • UFC Fight Night 209 video: France’s Benoit Saint-Denis sends crowd into frenzy with TKO

    France's Benoit Saint-Denis got a hero's reception from the crowd Paris crowd at UFC Fight Night 209, and delivered with a TKO finish.

  • Indian rupee may open tad lower after dollar index hits 2-decade high above 110

    The Indian rupee may open slightly weaker against the U.S. currency on Monday after the dollar index scaled a fresh two-decade high. The rupee is likely to open at 79.84-79.86 per U.S. dollar, compared with the previous session's close of 79.7950. It will be "quite a task to take out the 80 level", he said, adding that the psychological level "will continue to attract" speculators and exporters.

  • Thousands line up to say farewell to Gorbachev; Putin absent

    Thousands of mourners lined up Saturday to pay tribute to former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who launched drastic reforms that helped end the Cold War and precipitated the breakup of the Soviet Union, in a farewell snubbed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • UFC Fight Night 209 video: Stephanie Egger spoils Ailin Perez’s debut in France opener

    Ailin Perez talked – and twerked – a big game ahead of her debut at UFC Fight Night 209, but she couldn't deliver vs. Stephanie Egger.

  • Gorbachev's home village remembers him well

    As Moscow paid last respects to Mikhail Gorbachev on Saturday, residents of the far-away village where he spent his youth lauded him too. The Soviet Union's reformist last leader, who died Tuesday at age 91, grew up in Privolnoye, a village of about 3,000 in southern Russia's Stavropol region, the son of peasants. Although he went away to Moscow, about 1,100 kilometers (700 miles) to the north for university, he returned to the region and began rising through the ranks of the communist system, eventually becoming Stavropol's top official as chairman of the regional Communist Party committee.

  • U.S. ambassador to Russia departs post as Ukraine war drags on

    The U.S. ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, ended his tenure as America’s top diplomat in Moscow on Sunday after nearly three years, spanning the Trump and Biden administrations, and will retire from a lengthy career in government service.

  • ‘Lord of the Rings’ Stars Robert Aramayo and Owain Arthur Explain How They Filmed the Elf vs Dwarf Rock-Breaking Battle (Video)

    The actors, who play elf Elrond and dwarf Prince Durin, explain exactly how they shot the Rite of Sigin-tarâg in the show’s second episode

  • Tiny Tuvalu to 'stand firm' with Taiwan as Pacific competition hots up

    The leader of the Pacific island nation of Tuvalu pledged on a trip to Taiwan on Monday to "stand firm" on a commitment to lasting ties, drawing Taiwan's thanks at a time of growing competition as China expands its influence in the region. Tuvalu, with a population of about 10,000, is one of only 14 countries to retain full diplomatic relations with Chinese-claimed Taiwan, and one of four in the Pacific where Beijing and Washington are tussling for influence. Speaking at a welcome ceremony in Taipei hosted by Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, Tuvalu Prime Minister Kausea Natano said "decent and common values" have always been an added strength to their bond after 43 years of relations.

  • Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Wears Shirt with Their Daughter Olympia's Face to US Open

    Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's only child, daughter Olympia, turned 5 on Thursday

  • Chip Downturn to Fuel More Taiwan Dollar Losses as Exports Slow

    (Bloomberg) -- The Taiwan dollar’s fortunes look set to take a turn for the worse as slowing export growth and a resurgent greenback weigh on the currency.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54Equity outflows and tensions in t

  • Uvalde children grapple with trauma after school massacre

    One girl runs and hides when she sees thin people with long hair similar to the gunman who stormed into her Uvalde school and killed 21 people. One boy stopped making friends and playing with animals. The 11-year-old girl has been diagnosed with anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. “I never lost someone before,” she said, adding that her friend who was among the 19 students and two teachers killed in the United States’ deadliest school massacre in a decade would encourage her through hard times.

  • Hungary's Orban attends Gorbachev memorial

    STORY: Many western heads of state and government, who normally would have attended, will be absent on Saturday - kept away by the chasm in relations between Moscow and the West that opened up following Russian President Vladimir Putin's move to send troops into Ukraine in February.Orban, a conservative nationalist is one of the few European leaders to have good relations with Putin.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told RIA news agency that Putin had no plans to meet with Orban during his visit to Moscow.Gorbachev, died on Tuesday (August 30) aged 91, was set to be buried without state honours or Putin in attendance.

  • Gorbachev buried in Moscow in funeral snubbed by Putin

    “I want to thank him for my childhood of freedom, which we don’t have today,” said mourner Ilya.

  • Activist floats balloons again despite North Korea's warning

    An activist said he has again flown huge balloons carrying COVID-19 relief items and an anti-North Korea placard across the tense inter-Korean border, despite the North’s recent warning of a deadly attack over his activities. Park Sang-hak, a North Korean defector-turned-activist, said the 20 balloons launched from a South Korean border town on Sunday carried 20,000 masks and tens of thousands of Tylenol and Vitamin C tablets. For years, Park has floated helium-filled balloons with numerous, small anti-Pyongyang leaflets with harsh criticism of the Kim family’s authoritarian rule in North Korea.

  • Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? History Offers a Very Clear Clue

    Two indicators with a successful history of calling bottoms provide a range of where the S&P 500 could eventually bounce.

  • Make a cup of joe on the go with these portable coffee makers

    There’s no need to leave behind your coffee-drinking habit when you go camping. Thanks to these portable coffee makers you can drink your joe wherever you go - now 20% off.

  • The best drip coffee makers of 2022: Ninja, Oxo, Hamilton Beach and more

    Wake up and smell the coffee! All these machines make great cups of joe — and they start at just $34.

  • Kyrgios stuns Medvedev at US Open, Gauff advances

    Australia's Nick Kyrgios sent defending champion Daniil Medvedev tumbling out of the US Open on Sunday as US teenager Coco Gauff reached the quarter-finals for the first time.

  • Trump called on lawmakers to institute the 'death penalty for drug dealers' despite the fact that he pardoned people convicted of selling drugs

    Despite calling for the death penalty, Trump pardoned several drug dealers, saying they were model inmates who improved themselves while in prison.

  • Former Trump officials suggest he might have taken classified documents as 'leverage' for future political aspirations

    Former White House communications director Stephanie Grisham said Trump also probably also felt he was "cool" and thought he "owns" the documents.