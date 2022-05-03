China Nonferrous Gold (LON:CNG) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at China Nonferrous Gold (LON:CNG) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for China Nonferrous Gold, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.047 = US$14m ÷ (US$402m - US$98m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Thus, China Nonferrous Gold has an ROCE of 4.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 15%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for China Nonferrous Gold's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating China Nonferrous Gold's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From China Nonferrous Gold's ROCE Trend?

Shareholders will be relieved that China Nonferrous Gold has broken into profitability. The company was generating losses five years ago, but has managed to turn it around and as we saw earlier is now earning 4.7%, which is always encouraging. Interestingly, the capital employed by the business has remained relatively flat, so these higher returns are either from prior investments paying off or increased efficiencies. With no noticeable increase in capital employed, it's worth knowing what the company plans on doing going forward in regards to reinvesting and growing the business. So if you're looking for high growth, you'll want to see a business's capital employed also increasing.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, China Nonferrous Gold is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Although the company may be facing some issues elsewhere since the stock has plunged 73% in the last five years. Still, it's worth doing some further research to see if the trends will continue into the future.

One final note, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with China Nonferrous Gold (including 1 which is significant) .

While China Nonferrous Gold isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

