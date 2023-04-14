China will not export weapons in Ukraine conflict

Reuters

The latest bid by the world's leading institutions and creditors to speed up debt restructurings and get bankrupt countries back on their feet has been greeted by a mix of cautious optimism and weary scepticism by veteran crisis watchers. Standoffs between major Western-backed lenders like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the world's top bilateral creditor, China, have been blamed for keeping countries such as Zambia mired in default for nearly three years. The somewhat loose framework around sovereign restructurings has seen Beijing seek to influence the traditional rules of engagement in these processes.