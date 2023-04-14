China will not export weapons in Ukraine conflict
China’s top digital regulator proposed bold new guidelines this week that prohibit ChatGPT-style large language models from spitting out content believed to subvert state power or advocate for the overthrow of the country’s communist political system. Experts speaking with Gizmodo said the new guidelines mark the clearest signs yet of Chinese authorities’ eagerness to extend its hardline online censorship apparatus to the emerging world of generative artificial intelligence. China’s Great Firewa
"The main objective of this inspection is to increase the ability of the Armed Forces to repel the aggression of a probable enemy from the direction of ocean and sea," Shoigu said on state television. Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov said Russia's naval forces would be put on high alert during the drills and deployed to training areas, where they will conduct combat exercises.
The latest bid by the world's leading institutions and creditors to speed up debt restructurings and get bankrupt countries back on their feet has been greeted by a mix of cautious optimism and weary scepticism by veteran crisis watchers. Standoffs between major Western-backed lenders like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the world's top bilateral creditor, China, have been blamed for keeping countries such as Zambia mired in default for nearly three years. The somewhat loose framework around sovereign restructurings has seen Beijing seek to influence the traditional rules of engagement in these processes.
(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s destabilization would be a “horror scenario,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in a testy public exchange with her Chinese counterpart.Most Read from BloombergUS-Saudi Oil Pact Breaking Down as Russia Grabs Upper HandUS Arrests 21-Year-Old National Guardsman in Classified Documents LeakUS Embarrassed After 21-Year-Old Arrested in Classified Documents LeakArnault's Wealth Soars to $210 Billion, Leaving Musk in the DustJPMorgan Says Frank’s Javice Moved Millio
The NAR said the data "tells a bleaker story and a story of those who hold the cards in the housing market and those who do not."
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Japan, India and France on Thursday announced a common platform for talks among bilateral creditors to coordinate restructuring of Sri Lanka's debt, a move they hope would serve as a model for solving the debt woes of middle-income economies. It remains uncertain, however, whether Sri Lanka's biggest bilateral creditor - China - will join the initiative launched by Japan, this year's G7 chair, with the aim of kicking off a series of meetings among Sri Lanka's creditors. "To be able to launch this negotiation process gathering such a broad-based group of creditors is a historical outcome," Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki told a briefing.
Russia's ambassador to the United States said Washington had threatened retaliation after Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was detained on espionage charges, and suggested it might be time to cut the number of U.S. journalists in Russia. Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on March 30 it had detained Gershkovich in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg and had opened an espionage case against him for collecting what it said were state secrets about the military industrial complex.
Russia has intensified its offensive on Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, due to "improved cooperation" between the Russian Defense Ministry forces and Wagner PMC units, said a UK intelligence report dated April 14.
Ike Skelton, who is now a Camden County, Missouri commissioner, told Insider his decision to buck the ATF is "not retribution."
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) discussed producing MacBooks in Thailand with suppliers to migrate production beyond China as geopolitical tensions escalate. Apple has also been mass producing its Apple Watch in the Southeast Asian country for more than a year, Nikkei Asia reports citing familiar sources. The Apple suppliers involved in the talks already have manufacturing complexes in Thailand for other clients and are exploring the assembly and production of components and modules for MacBooks. Read:
She's moved her party toward questioning funding for Ukraine, talking of a peaceful Jan. 6 and opposing COVID vaccines.
Former Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma sees a lot of potential in his former team.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyAre you on Truth Social? What cable news network do you watch? Have you ever used the hashtag #BelieveAllWomen when discussing sexual assault?With just weeks to go before E. Jean Carroll’s rape trial against Donald Trump in New York, lawyers on both sides are figuring out what questions to ask prospective jurors. And while some questions are the run-of-the-mill kind used to screen biased jurors, a fair share highlight the bizarre nature o
BUCHAREST -NATO should play a bigger role in security in the Black Sea, and integrate Ukraine's air and missile defences with those of alliance members, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday. The Black Sea and its Ukrainian coast have been crucial theatres of war since Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year. "The Black Sea is instrumental for making the whole of Europe peaceful and future-oriented," Kuleba, speaking via video link, told a Black Sea security conference in Romanian capital Bucharest.
The Monday blast at the South Fork Dairy Farms in Dimmitt, Texas, was the deadliest fire disaster for cattle in the US in the last decade.
Tesla will not occupy a booth at China's largest annual autoshow to be held next week in Shanghai, according to plans published by the event's organisers. It is Asia's largest auto show where brands from BYD to Volkswagen are expected to show off their latest models and technologies. Tesla, which has a large electric vehicle factory in Shanghai, has attended the show in past years.
Seen in the crush of combat, or driving down a street, any observer could be forgiven for thinking a Rheinmetall Lynx is a tank. The tracked vehicle is armored and turreted, and it was built by the German arms giant as a way to counter new developments in Russian armored vehicles in the 2010s. February 2022 saw the introduction of the Lynx 120mm, which sports a main gun as big and powerful as that of a proper battle tank. Understanding the Lynx is a way to glimpse the last decade of thinking abo
Frank Haith's stint as a Memphis basketball assistant under Penny Hardaway ends at one season.
The city of Minneapolis agreed Thursday to pay nearly $9 million to settle lawsuits filed by two people who said former police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into their necks years before he used the same move to kill George Floyd. John Pope Jr. will receive $7.5 million and Zoya Code will receive $1.375 million. The settlements were announced during a meeting of the Minneapolis City Council.