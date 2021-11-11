'China will not own us': Taiwanese embrace distinct identity

Ken Young and Kylie Wang, hosts of a popular daily news podcast, say they feel Taiwanese and not Chinese -- a belief shared by a growing number of young people on the self-ruled island. "For me, identifying myself as a Taiwanese means all the things that I am proud of, and in support of," says Young, "We support human rights, we support LGBT rights and we support the freedom of speech." Beijing, which views Taiwan as part of China, has intensified pressure on Taipei in recent months, with political tensions between the two soaring to dizzying highs.