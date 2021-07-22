China rejects WHO plan for study of COVID-19 origin

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside a building of the WHO in Geneva
Gabriel Crossley
·3 min read

By Gabriel Crossley

BEIJING (Reuters) -China rejected on Thursday a World Health Organization (WHO) plan for a second phase of an investigation into the origin of the coronavirus, which includes the hypothesis it could have escaped from a Chinese laboratory, a top health official said.

The WHO this month proposed a second phase of studies into the origins of the coronavirus in China, including audits of laboratories and markets in the city of Wuhan, calling for transparency from authorities.

"We will not accept such an origins-tracing plan as it, in some aspects, disregards common sense and defies science," Zeng Yixin, vice minister of the National Health Commission (NHC), told reporters.

Zeng said he was taken aback when he first read the WHO plan because it lists the hypothesis that a Chinese violation of laboratory protocols had caused the virus to leak during research.

The head of the WHO said earlier in July that investigations into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic in China were being hampered by the lack of raw data on the first days of spread there.

Zeng reiterated China's position that some data could not be completely shared due to privacy concerns.

"We hope the WHO would seriously review the considerations and suggestions made by Chinese experts and truly treat the origin tracing of the COVID-19 virus as a scientific matter, and get rid of political interference," Zeng said.

China opposed politicising the study, he said.

The origin of the virus remains contested among experts.

The first known cases emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019. The virus was believed to have jumped to humans from animals being sold for food at a city market.

In May, U.S. President Joe Biden ordered aides to find answers to questions over the origin saying that U.S. intelligence agencies were pursuing rival theories potentially including the possibility of a laboratory accident in China.

Zeng, along with other officials and Chinese experts at the news conference, urged the WHO to expand origin-tracing efforts beyond China to other countries.

"We believe a lab leak is extremely unlikely and it is not necessary to invest more energy and efforts in this regard," said Liang Wannian, the Chinese team leader on the WHO joint expert team. More animal studies should be conducted, in particular in countries with bat populations, he said.

However, Liang said the lab leak hypothesis could not be entirely discounted but suggested that if evidence warranted, other countries could look into the possibility it leaked from their labs.

One key part of the lab leak theory has centred on the Wuhan Institute of Virology's (WIV) decision to take offline its gene sequence and sample databases in 2019.

When asked about this decision, Yuan Zhiming, professor at WIV and the director of its National Biosafety Laboratory, told reporters that at present the databases were only shared internally due to cyber attack concerns.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley and Stella Qiu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam, Robert Birsel and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • "Not scientific": China's government rejects WHO plan for COVID origins study

    A top Chinese health official said the government doesn't accept World Health Organization plans for a follow-up investigation into COVID-19's origins and called theories of a laboratory leak a "rumor," per AP.Why it matters: National Health Commission Vice Minister Zeng Yixin's comments come days after WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it was "too early" to rule out a potential connection between the pandemic and and a leak from a lab.Get market news worthy of your time with

  • China rebuffs WHO's terms for further COVID-19 origins study

    China cannot accept the World Health Organization's plan for the second phase of a study into the origins of COVID-19, a senior Chinese health official said Thursday. Zeng Yixin, the vice minister of the National Health Commission, said he was “rather taken aback" by the call for a further into the pandemic's origins and specifically, the theory that the virus might have leaked from a Chinese lab. The search for the origins of the virus has become a diplomatic issue that has worsened China's relations with the U.S. and many of its allies.

  • Got $5,000? 5 Brand-Name Stocks That'll Make You Richer in July (and Beyond)

    Last week, the U.S. stock market's three major indexes did what they've seemingly been doing on a regular basis all year: Hit new highs. The big question, as always, is: "Where to invest?" The best answer just might be brand-name businesses. If you have $5,000 in cash ready to put to work in the stock market, which won't be needed to cover bills or emergencies, the following five brand-name stocks possess all the tools necessary to make you richer in July, and likely well beyond.

  • Death toll in China flooded highway tunnel rises to 13

    Rescuers have found the bodies of 10 more workers who were trapped in a flooded highway tunnel in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai last week, bringing the death toll to 13, state media reported late on Wednesday. Rescuers have been unable to establish contact with one remaining worker trapped in the tunnel, China Central Television reported. On July 15, water suddenly leaked into the Shijingshan tunnel, which is being built under a reservoir, trapping 14 workers more than a kilometre from the entrance.

  • Japan's exports, imports zoom amid world pandemic recovery

    Japan’s exports in June jumped 48.6% from the year before, marking the fourth straight month of growth, the Finance Ministry said Wednesday. Exports for the month totaled 7.2 trillion yen ($66 billion), according to government data. Exports to China rose 28%, with strong growth in vehicles, semiconductor making equipment and computer parts, the data showed.

  • How weather impacts a wildfire

    Wildfires are a common phenomenon associated with areas prone to dry conditions. How does weather play a role in these massive flames? Let's find out.

  • Trump and allies work to rebrand Jan. 6 rioters as patriots, heroes and martyrs

    The revisionists and their believers are ‘swimming in a vast sea of nonsense,’ says top aide to Paul Ryan during the Wisconsin Republican's speakership.

  • Free school lunch is now an option for 6.2 million students in California, regardless of income

    California is the first state to implement free school lunch, at a cost of $54 million next school year, made possible by the state's budget surplus.

  • 1 Key Question Lucid Motors Didn't Answer

    The longer this electric vehicle company delays production, the higher expectations will be for its car to really excel.

  • Hong Kong police arrest former Apple Daily editor in chief-media

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong police arrested the former executive editor-in-chief of the now-closed pro-democracy Apple Daily tabloid on Wednesday, local media reported, the latest arrest in a national security investigation of media tycoon Jimmy Lai's newspaper. Police, who typically do not identify individuals under investigation, said in a statement they had arrested a 51-year-old former male newspaper editor on suspicion of "conspiring to collude with foreign countries or foreign forces to endanger national security." Media group Next Digital, which published Apple Daily, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Democrats could add billions to massive partisan package to expand Medicare access

    An effort by liberal Democrats to lower the Medicare eligibility age by five years could add billions more to the $3.5 trillion infrastructure and social welfare package the party is aiming to pass without GOP votes.

  • Japan's exports jump on solid U.S., China demand

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's exports jumped in June led by U.S. demand for cars and China-bound shipments of chip-making equipment, supporting hopes for an export-led recovery in the world's third-largest economy. Export growth has remained strong even as a global chip shortage weighs on Japan's car output and shipments. The 48.6% year-on-year export growth beat a 46.2% increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll and followed a 49.6% expansion in May, which was the sharpest monthly increase since April 1980.

  • Oil futures settle sharply higher amid tight supplies at the U.S. storage hub

    Oil futures rallied Wednesday, with U.S. prices recouping much of their recent losses to finish back above the $70-a-barrel mark. Prices have rebounded after suffering a steep drop on Monday of more than 7%, the biggest daily decline of the year as the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus threatened the outlook for oil demand. The Energy Information Administration on Wednesday reported an unexpected weekly rise in U.S. crude supplies, but also revealed that stocks at the Cushing, Okla.

  • China floods: 12 dead in Zhengzhou train and thousands evacuated in Henan

    Passengers describe how they climbed onto chairs to keep their heads above the floodwaters.

  • Tragic 'spy' who sparked China's table tennis domination

    When China begin their quest to extend their Olympic table tennis domination at the Tokyo Games, they will be following a path forged by tragic trailblazer Rong Guotuan.

  • Closer look at Zack Britton’s performance for Yankees Wednesday night

    The Zack Britton of old returned for the Yankees on a 2-2 pitch in the top of the eighth inning Wednesday night, one that left Brad Miller embarrassed.

  • First lady Jill Biden to meet Japanese emperor and PM

    The first lady is leading the U.S. delegation to the Opening Ceremony of the Summer Olympics.

  • How to find bitcoin and other crypto asset 'fundamentals': Goldman Sachs

    Unlike stocks, which represent companies that can be measured with revenue and profit, crypto assets like bitcoin are more difficult. But Goldman Sachs has a way to think about "fundamentals."

  • Intel has a lot of issues to address beyond earnings

    Intel Corp. is expected to provide clarity on many changes and developments under Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger as the chip maker suffers through a wait-and-see approach from Wall Street.

  • U.S., Germany to vow action on Russia in Nord Stream 2 deal -sources

    The United States and Germany will take action against Russia if it uses the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to harm Ukraine or other Eastern European countries, according to two sources familiar with a bilateral agreement expected on Wednesday. The agreement, hammered out in recent months by senior U.S. and German officials and first reported by Reuters on Tuesday, will resolve a long-standing dispute over the $11 billion pipeline, now 98% complete, being built under the Baltic Sea to carry gas from Russia's Arctic region to Germany.