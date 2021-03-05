China NPC: China set to overhaul HK electoral system

·5 min read
A general view shows the second plenary session of the National Peoples Congress
The NPC during last year's meeting

Beijing plans to overhaul Hong Kong's electoral system to ensure "patriots" are in charge, a senior official said.

A draft decision on the reforms will be discussed at China's biggest political meeting of the year, which began on Friday in Beijing.

The gathering of lawmakers is called the National People's Congress (NPC) and runs for a week.

The reforms are expected to give Beijing even more control over how the territory is governed.

It comes as 47 pro-democracy activists were charged with "subversion" under a new security law that critics say is being used by Beijing to crush dissent in the city.

The meeting typically happens in early March with nearly 3,000 delegates from all around the country - representing provinces, autonomous regions, and the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macau.

While in theory it is the country's most powerful institution, in reality it is seen largely as a rubber-stamp parliament.

This means it approves plans and policies that have been decided beforehand by the central government, so we are unlikely to see any major surprises.

The NPC meeting runs in parallel to the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), a meeting of the most powerful political advisory body in the country. That already began on Thursday, and collectively the gatherings are referred to as the "Two Sessions".

What do we know about the changes planned for Hong Kong?

Late on Thursday Zhang Yesui, a spokesman for the NPC, said the changes had the constitutional power to "improve" Hong Kong's system.

Hong Kong media later reported that they would include increasing the size of an election committee to select Hong Kong's leader from 1,200 to 1,500 and the city's legislature from 70 to 90 seats.

Elections for the legislature would likely be delayed to September 2022, the South China Morning post reported.

Hong Kong is a part of China, but has been governed under the principle of "one country, two systems", meaning it has its own legal system and rights including free speech and freedom of press.

But many in Hong Kong and rights groups have accused China of eroding those freedoms and autonomy in recent years. There were months of violent protests in 2019.

Earlier last month, Hong Kong secretary for constitutional and mainland affairs Erick Tsang said a bill to "ensure patriots govern Hong Kong" would be tabled in March.

The announcement came after a top Beijing official signalled that changes would be made to make sure Hong Kong was run by "patriots" - a sign that China no longer intends to tolerate opposing voices.

And just last week, some 47 activists - those who were involved in an unofficial primary election last June to pick opposition candidates for 2020's legislative polls - were charged with "subversion".

Hong Kong pro-democracy activists are escorted into a van as they leave the Lai Chi Kok
Some 47 pro-democracy activists were charged with subversion

It was the largest use yet of the controversial National Security Law, which was proposed at last year's NPC.

Chinese and Hong Kong officials said the primary was an attempt to overthrow the government.

Until recently, Hong Kong has had a small opposition that achieved success at local elections.

"In 2019, the pan-democrats did extremely well, which was alarming to the CCP because it showed that all their negative rhetoric didn't seem to be working," Ian Chong, politics professor at the National University of Singapore, told BBC News.

"I think for the CCP (Chinese Communist Party), they really want to remove the voices that they don't like to hear, so we will probably be expecting more constraints on the ability of people to stand for elections."

What else is on the agenda?

We will also see the NPC formally approve the 14th Five-Year-Plan that was announced at the end of last year.

China is the only major economy in the world that publishes a five-year policy plan, and it has been doing so since 1953.

It will also be championing the "dual-circulation" model, where China will be spurring domestic consumption (or "internal circulation"), while catering to export markets overseas (or "external circulation").

Benjamin Hillman, a professor at the Australian National University, told the BBC that such goals were partly driven by concerns that the US could limit China's access to advanced technologies, like semiconductors.

Such actions, he said, "can bring companies such as Huawei to their knees, and constrain future economic growth as well as the strength of Chinese industry."

The NPC is also expected to discuss environmental issues, including plans to make China carbon neutral by 2060.

What is the virus situation like now in China?

It's largely under control. For the majority of people, life has gone back to normal, and China was the only major economy in the world to post growth last year.

According to Prof Chong, the "success of China in dealing with Covid" is likely to feature largely in this year's NPC.

"Next year is when President Xi Jinping was supposed to have come up to his term limit, so I think he will probably really want to furnish his credentials…I think a lot of it will be highlighting successes under Mr Xi."

Chinese President Xi Jinping
President Xi is likely to highlight his successes

China scrapped presidential term limits in 2018, which would allow Mr Xi to remain beyond his two terms.

President Xi is also likely to highlight China's achievement in "eradicating absolute poverty" - something the country announced just last week.

"Xi had promised that China would become a 'moderately-well off society" by 2021," said Prof Hillman.

"He will no doubt declare success at the NPC."

Reporting by Yvette Tan

Recommended Stories

  • Private Packham

    In a frank memoir, "How to Make a Dress," red carpet and royal designer Jenny Packham talks about her successes and setbacks, and takes aim at her detractors in the British media.

  • Harvey Weinstein's ex-wife Georgina Chapman launches new bridal collection, saying 'love doesn't change'

    The ex-wife of Harvey Weinstein has launched a bridal collection with Spanish house Pronovias. Georgina Chapman, creative director of fashion label Marchesa, unveiled the 21-piece collection today via Zoom, saying it was an “honour and a privilege” to collaborate with the label and calling a wedding day the “happiest moment” and “the most important and special day of a woman’s life”. And her advice for brides to be? “Follow your heart.” The London-born, New York-based fashion designer, 44, met former film producer and convicted sex offender Weinstein in 2003 and reportedly began dating him while he was still married to his first wife, Eve Chilton. They married in Connecticut in December 2007 and had two children. They separated in 2017 following the multiple allegations of sexual abuse against him, and their divorce was finalised in 2018. Weinstein was arrested and charged with rape in 2018 and is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York.

  • COVID-19 Is Exacerbating the Housing Crisis. See How These Women Are Fighting for Their Families

    TIME's new short documentary "Notice of Eviction" follows two Black single mothers in New Orleans for six months

  • Myanmar coup: 'Everything will be OK' teenage protester mourned

    Kyal Sin, known as Angel, was one of 38 people killed in anti-coup protests on Wednesday.

  • Pew survey shows hardening American attitudes toward China

    Negative feelings have increased over human rights, economic friction, China’s authoritarian Communist Party political system and perceptions that China wishes to supplant the U.S. as the world’s sole superpower, according to the survey results released Thursday. China's growing military power, technological prowess and alleged cyberattacks on U.S. targets were also cited as concerns. Respondents also said they had less confidence in U.S. President Joe Biden’s ability to handle China than on other foreign policy issues such as dealing with terrorist threats, climate change and decisions about the use of force.

  • China announces "over 6%" economic growth target, tech plans

    China’s top economic official announced a healthy growth target for the nation and its plans to become a more self-reliant technology leader amid tension with Washington and Europe over trade, Hong Kong and human rights. The ruling Communist Party is aiming for economic growth “over 6%” as it rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic, Premier Li Keqiang said in a speech to China’s ceremonial legislature Friday. China became the only major country to grow last year, eking out a 2.3% expansion after the then-unprecedented step of shutting down most of its economy to fight the coronavirus.

  • Why oil could miss out on the next commodity supercycle

    Wall Street banks say a new commodities supercycle is underway. Will oil come along for the ride?

  • Lauren Boebert criticised for calling Equality Act ‘supremacy of gays’

    Bill to prevent discrimination against LGBT+ people passed House last week

  • New attack on Iraqi air base fits profile of Iran-backed militia, U.S. officials say

    Tensions between the United States and Iran simmered on Wednesday after a new rocket attack against Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base that hosts U.S. forces, which U.S. officials told Reuters fit the profile of a strike by Iran-backed militia. There were no reports of injuries among U.S. service personnel but an American civilian contractor died after suffering a "cardiac episode" while sheltering from the rockets, the Pentagon said.

  • Disney plans to close at least 60 stores across North America in 2021

    Disney plans to close 60 stores across North America by the end of 2021 to focus on e-commerce, the company announced Wednesday.

  • Cuomo apologizes but will not resign in wake of sexual harassment allegations

    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday said he would not resign in the wake of a series of sexual misconduct accusations leveled against him by young women but offered a fresh apology and vowed to "fully cooperate" with a review by the state's attorney general. "I am not going to resign," Cuomo told a news conference after he offered an emotional apology for what he said was behavior that made "people feel uncomfortable." Cuomo said his behavior toward the women who have accused him of misconduct was unintentional and maintained that he never touched anyone inappropriately.

  • U.S. House cancels Thursday session after police warn of possible plot on Capitol

    The U.S. House of Representatives canceled its planned Thursday session, after the Capitol Police warned on Wednesday that a militia group could be plotting to breach the building that was subjected to a deadly attack on Jan. 6. The House had been scheduled to debate and vote on a police reform bill, but a Democratic aide said plans changed due in part to the police warning, based on intelligence that "an identified militia group" could present a security threat. The Senate will convene as planned to begin debating President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19-relief bill on Thursday.

  • Americans favor confronting China on human rights despite risk to economic ties, survey finds

    American attitudes toward China have soured significantly in the past three years, with 70% of those surveyed for a report published on Thursday saying Washington should stand up to Beijing over its human rights record even if it damages economic ties. Nearly 9 in 10 respondents to a Pew Research Center survey of more than 2,500 Americans conducted in February said they saw China, the world's second largest economy, as a competitor or enemy rather than a partner, the U.S.-based center said. "Americans want more focus on human rights – even at the expense of economic ties – in bilateral relations with China," the report said.

  • Fox Sports reportedly gave Skip Bayless a $32 million contract to keep him from going back to ESPN

    Skip Bayless is reportedly staying at Fox Sports for a reported $8 million per year after ESPN pursued him with offers in the same salary range.

  • Trump inadvertently boosts Biden's stimulus messaging with another statement raging against McConnell

    Former President Donald Trump has released a new post-presidency statement, and Democrats might just be glad he did. The former president, who remains permanently banned from Twitter, released a statement Thursday once again raging against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), blasting him as the "most unpopular politician in the country" while blaming him for Republicans' Senate losses in Georgia — losses for which Trump himself has been blamed by other Republicans. One of the reasons Republicans lost the two Georgia Senate runoffs in January, Trump argues, was "Mitch McConnell's refusal to go above $600 per person on the stimulus check payments when the two Democrat opponents were touting $2,000 per person in ad after ad." The statement offered "quite the pre-stimulus political gift to Democrats," wrote National Journal's Josh Kraushaar, while The Washington Post's Dave Weigel noted that Trump "remarkably" used this opportunity to "validate Biden's messaging on the $1,400 checks instead of whacking him and Democrats for curtailing them." Remarkably, Trump also uses this statement to validate Biden's messaging on the $1400 checks instead of whacking him and Democrats for curtailing them. "The $2000 will be approved anyway by the Democrats." https://t.co/M9dXoX13VS — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) March 4, 2021 Indeed, Trump writes that "the $2,000 will be approved anyway by the Democrats," while offering no comment on the fact that the new checks are actually for $1,400, nor on Biden's recent compromise that narrows the eligibility. Politico's Gabby Orr observed that Trump "could have put out a statement saying the income phase-outs in the Biden stimulus bill are going to mean he gave checks to more Americans," but "instead he's still targeting his own party with stuff like this." This was just Trump's latest statement in this vein after he released another one last month describing McConnell as an "unsmiling political hack." He also mentioned McConnell in a recent Conservative Political Action Conference speech, in which he took credit for McConnell's recent re-election. McConnell told Fox News he "didn't watch" the speech and that "we're dealing with the present and the future, not looking back to the past." More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearanceTrump wants revenge on Alaska's Sen. Murkowski. His advisers think he won't follow through because the flight is too long. The Republican grievance perpetual motion machine

  • A New Orleans police officer groomed and raped a 14-year-old girl he was assigned to take to a rape kit exam, a lawsuit alleges

    The lawsuit alleges the officer began grooming the girl as they sat in the waiting room of a New Orleans children's hospital.

  • Man pictured with feet on Pelosi's desk yells at judge: "It's not fair"

    The Arkansas man who was pictured with his feet on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk during the Jan. 6 insurrection had an outburst in court Thursday, yelling at the judge and his own lawyers that it isn't "fair" he is still in jail, KNWA reports. Background: Richard Barnett, 60, has been asking to be freed on bond since he was arrested days after the attack at the Capitol, per the New York Times. Barnett lost his patience after D.C. District Court Judge Christopher Cooper continued his trial until May 4.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.“I’ve been here a long time … another month … It’s not fair,” Barnett said, per KNWA. “You’re letting everyone else out, I need help,”He has pled not guilty to charges of aiding and abetting, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, parading or demonstrating in a Capitol building, and theft of government property.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Biden supports making a temporary $3,000 payment to parents in the stimulus bill permanent going forward

    Senate Democrats want to make the larger tax credit permanent and give families an option to receive monthly checks. Biden wants a permanent one too.

  • Live stimulus updates: Kamala Harris breaks Senate tie to begin debate on Joe Biden's COVID stimulus bill

    “It’s time to move forward with this legislation which will be one of the largest antipoverty bills in recent history,” Sen. Chuck Schumer said.

  • Capitol riot's 'QAnon Shaman' defends himself by claiming he 'stopped somebody from stealing muffins'

    A suspect charged in the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol building is speaking from jail in a new interview — and offering a unique defense positioning himself as simply a savior of baked goods. Jacob Chansley, the Capitol riot suspect who refers to himself as the "QAnon Shaman" and was photographed during the insurrection wearing fur and horns, spoke with 60 Minutes in an interview broadcast Thursday, in which he claimed his "actions were not an attack on this country" as he faces up to 20 years in prison for them. "I sang a song, and that's a part of shamanism," he said. "...I also stopped people from stealing and vandalizing that sacred space, the Senate, okay. I actually stopped somebody from stealing muffins out of the break room." Chansley neglected to mention the fact that, during the deadly insurrection, he allegedly left a threatening note for former Vice President Mike Pence warning, "It's only a matter of time, justice is coming." He was charged with "knowingly entering or remaining in" a restricted building and "violent entry and disorderly conduct," and prosecutors noted he carried around "a spear, approximately 6 feet in length," during the riot. Prosecutors have also said he "incited fellow Trump supporters rioting inside the Capitol building and disobeyed police orders," The Wall Street Journal reports. Despite this, Chansley, who said he regrets "entering that building," bemoaned the fact that former President Donald Trump never pardoned him or any of the other Capitol rioters, telling 60 Minutes this "wounded me so deeply" and "disappointed me so greatly." Still, Chansley added that even though he didn't get the pardon he wanted, he still doesn't regret his loyalty to Trump. The "QAnon Shaman" of the January 6th attack on the Capitol tells his story for the first time from jail, as he faces up to 20 years behind bars. Jacob Chansley spoke with @60minutes+'s @LaurieSegall pic.twitter.com/uhUuFNHRvf — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 4, 2021 More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearanceTrump wants revenge on Alaska's Sen. Murkowski. His advisers think he won't follow through because the flight is too long. Trump inadvertently boosts Biden's stimulus messaging with another statement raging against McConnell