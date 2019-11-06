Is China Ocean Fishing Holdings Limited's (HKG:8047) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate?

Rongsheng Liu became the CEO of China Ocean Fishing Holdings Limited (HKG:8047) in 2017. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Rongsheng Liu's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that China Ocean Fishing Holdings Limited is worth HK$1.0b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as HK$1.3m for the year to March 2019. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at . We note that more than half of the total compensation is not the salary; and performance requirements may apply to this non-salary portion. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below HK$1.6b. The median CEO total compensation in that group is HK$1.7m.

So Rongsheng Liu is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. While this data point isn't particularly informative alone, it gains more meaning when considered with business performance.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at China Ocean Fishing Holdings, below.

SEHK:8047 CEO Compensation, November 6th 2019 More

Is China Ocean Fishing Holdings Limited Growing?

China Ocean Fishing Holdings Limited has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 114% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). It saw its revenue drop 45% over the last year.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. Revenue growth is a real positive for growth, but ultimately profits are more important. We don't have analyst forecasts, but shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has China Ocean Fishing Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 11% over three years, China Ocean Fishing Holdings Limited shareholders would, in general, be reasonably content. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Rongsheng Liu is paid around the same as most CEOs of similar size companies.

We would wish for better returns (whether dividends or capital gains) but we do admire the solid EPS growth on show here. So considering these factors, we think the CEO pay is probably quite reasonable. Shareholders may want to check for free if China Ocean Fishing Holdings insiders are buying or selling shares.

