China offers glimpse of Tibetan life without the Dalai Lama

  • The Chinese flag flies at a plaza near the Potala Palace in Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, as seen during a government organized visit for foreign journalists. High-pressure tactics employed by China's ruling Communist Party appear to be finding success in separating Tibetans from their traditional Buddhist culture and the influence of the Dalai Lama. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
  • Members of the Buddhist faithful sit near a local holy site beneath a propaganda banner urging people to engage in a civilized manner in the Tibetan Buddhist practice of ritually burning pine branches in Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Thursday, June 3, 2021, as seen during a government organized visit for foreign journalists. High-pressure tactics employed by China's ruling Communist Party appear to be finding success in separating Tibetans from their traditional Buddhist culture and the influence of the Dalai Lama. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
  • Monks walk past a mural with a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Tiananmen Gate at the Tibetan Buddhist College near Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Monday, May 31, 2021, as seen during a government organized visit for foreign journalists. High-pressure tactics employed by China's ruling Communist Party appear to be finding success in separating Tibetans from their traditional Buddhist culture and the influence of the Dalai Lama. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
  • Monks prepare to go to dinner at the Tibetan Buddhist College near Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Monday, May 31, 2021, as seen during a government organized visit for foreign journalists. High-pressure tactics employed by China's ruling Communist Party appear to be finding success in separating Tibetans from their traditional Buddhist culture and the influence of the Dalai Lama. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
  • A young monk dubbed as a recognized reincarnation or "living Buddha" studies a Chinese-language textbook during a class at the Tibetan Buddhist College near Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Monday, May 31, 2021, as seen during a government organized visit for foreign journalists. High-pressure tactics employed by China's ruling Communist Party appear to be finding success in separating Tibetans from their traditional Buddhist culture and the influence of the Dalai Lama. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
  • Members of the Buddhist faithful walk along a path to a holy site in Namtso in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, as seen during a government organized visit for foreign journalists. High-pressure tactics employed by China's ruling Communist Party appear to be finding success in separating Tibetans from their traditional Buddhist culture and the influence of the Dalai Lama. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
  • Monks engage in debate in an outdoor area at the Tibetan Buddhist College near Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Monday, May 31, 2021, as seen during a government organized visit for foreign journalists. High-pressure tactics employed by China's ruling Communist Party appear to be finding success in separating Tibetans from their traditional Buddhist culture and the influence of the Dalai Lama. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
  • Members of the Buddhist faithful hold beads and a prayer wheel as they sit on a bench outside the Jokhang Temple in Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, as seen during a government organized visit for foreign journalists. High-pressure tactics employed by China's ruling Communist Party appear to be finding success in separating Tibetans from their traditional Buddhist culture and the influence of the Dalai Lama. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
  • Monks circumambulate around the Jokhang Temple in Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, as seen during a government organized visit for foreign journalists. High-pressure tactics employed by China's ruling Communist Party appear to be finding success in separating Tibetans from their traditional Buddhist culture and the influence of the Dalai Lama. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
  • A monk teaches a class while sitting beneath a chalkboard with a mural commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Chinese government's control of Tibet at the Tibetan Buddhist College near Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Monday, May 31, 2021, as seen during a government organized visit for foreign journalists. High-pressure tactics employed by China's ruling Communist Party appear to be finding success in separating Tibetans from their traditional Buddhist culture and the influence of the Dalai Lama. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
  • A Tibetan man leaves a Buddhist holy site built in a grotto in Namtso in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, as seen during a government organized visit for foreign journalists. High-pressure tactics employed by China's ruling Communist Party appear to be finding success in separating Tibetans from their traditional Buddhist culture and the influence of the Dalai Lama. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
  • Monks walk along a sidewalk path lined with Chinese flags at the Tibetan Buddhist College near Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Monday, May 31, 2021, as seen during a government organized visit for foreign journalists. High-pressure tactics employed by China's ruling Communist Party appear to be finding success in separating Tibetans from their traditional Buddhist culture and the influence of the Dalai Lama. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
  • Members of the Buddhist faithful spin prayer wheels outside the Potala Palace in Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, as seen during a government organized visit for foreign journalists. High-pressure tactics employed by China's ruling Communist Party appear to be finding success in separating Tibetans from their traditional Buddhist culture and the influence of the Dalai Lama. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
1 / 13

China Tibet Contested Buddhism

The Chinese flag flies at a plaza near the Potala Palace in Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, as seen during a government organized visit for foreign journalists. High-pressure tactics employed by China's ruling Communist Party appear to be finding success in separating Tibetans from their traditional Buddhist culture and the influence of the Dalai Lama. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
SAM McNEIL
·6 min read

LHASA, China (AP) — A brisk wind ruffles yellow prayer flags as dozens of Tibetans, some on crutches, circle a shrine in a time-honored Buddhist ritual. Across the street, a red banner spells out a new belief system, one being enforced with increasing fervor, of China's ruling Communist Party.

“Xi Jinping’s new socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics is the guide for the whole party and all nationalities to fight for the great rejuvenation of China,” the sign proclaims in Tibetan and Chinese script, referring to China's leader, who has sought to put his imprint on virtually every aspect of life across the vast county.

Lately, that has increasingly encompassed religion, both in central China and on its fringes, such as Tibet. The party is pressing a program to Sinicize Tibetan life through programs to separate Tibetans from their language, culture, and especially, their devotion to the Dalai Lama, Tibet’s traditional spiritual leader who has lived in exile since 1959.

In the sun-drenched courtyard of the Jokhang Temple, one of the holiest sites in Tibetan Buddhism, the head monk Lhakpa said the Dalai Lama is not its spiritual leader. Asked who is, he said: “Xi Jinping.”

The Associated Press joined a rare and strictly controlled media tour to Tibet highlighting what the government describes as the social stability and economic development of the region after 70 years of Communist Party rule. Stops included monasteries, temples, schools, poverty alleviation projects, and tourist sites.

That appears to reflect the party's confidence that it is prevailing in the global battle of public opinion over Tibet. As a counterweight, Tibet rights groups continue to report frequent detentions, economic marginalization, a suffocating security presence and heavy pressure to assimilate with China’s Han majority while pledging loyalty to the Communist Party.

Tibetans in exile say they were effectively independent for centuries and accuse China of trying to wipe out Tibet’s Buddhist culture and language while exploiting its natural resources and encouraging Chinese to move there from other parts of the country. Beijing says Tibet has long been a part of China and that the communists liberated hundreds of thousands of illiterate serfs when they overthrew the ruling theocracy in 1951.

Security has been tightened significantly since widespread anti-government protests in 2008, shortly before the Beijing Summer Olympics, accompanied by redoubled efforts at economic development and the declining influence of Buddhism. In the model village of Baji east of Lhasa, the capital, residents dressed in traditional garments told foreign journalists how poverty alleviation campaigns had changed their lives.

“Time has changed, so people’s demands have changed. People needed religious beliefs as their spiritual sustenance in old times, but now we don’t," said Tsering Yudron, 25, an accountant.

The government points to the billions of dollars it has invested in roads, airports, railways, schools and hospitals, saying development has doubled life expectancy, brought electrification, jobs, and opportunities to a region that long lagged behind.

“Tibet has eradicated extreme poverty,” reads a 2019 government report on Tibet. “People now lead better lives and live in contentment. A brand new socialist Tibet has taken shape.”

The impact on traditional culture has been stark. Like Christians and Muslims, Tibetan Buddhists have increasingly been pressured to “Sinicize” their religions under a program put forth by Xi, China's most authoritarian leader since Mao Zedong. While repression has been less harsh than in nearby Xinjiang, which has seen mass incarcerations of Turkic Muslims, residents are under extreme pressure to monitor each other and infractions can bring long prison sentences, rights groups say.

The party has evolved a system to control Tibetans through their faith, said Robert Barnett, a Tibet scholar at the School of Oriental and African Studies in London. Especially since the 2008 protests, the government has sought to “get the love of the Communist Party into those Tibetan minds when they’re children,” he said. From campuses to homes, portraits of Xi now hang from the walls of homes and temples as once did images of the Dalai Lama.

“Tibetan Buddhism should be guided in adapting to the socialist society and should be developed in the Chinese context,” Xi said last year during a meeting focused on Tibet.

China has increasingly vilified the Dalai Lama, who fled Tibet amid a failed uprising against Chinese rule in 1959, and has in recent years relinquished his political role as head of the self-proclaimed Tibetan government-in-exile. Seeking to quell protests that pop up every decade or so, the party banned all images of the Dalai Lama in 1996, excised the exiled leader from books and broadcasts, and installed cadres in most villages, monasteries and nunneries.

While the Dalai Lama says he seeks only meaningful autonomy under Chinese rule, Beijing accuses him of supporting terrorism and seeking to split Tibet from China, and has cut off all contacts with his representatives.

With the Dalai Lama soon to turn 86, attention has increasingly turned to the question of his succession, or reincarnation as traditional belief holds. The successor is traditionally identified by senior monastic disciples, based on spiritual signs and visions. But China says that only Beijing can appoint the next Dalai Lama in a ceremony using a golden urn to pick from among candidates approved by the central government.

“Reincarnation of living Buddhas including the Dalai Lama must comply with Chinese laws and regulations and follow religious rituals and historical conventions,” said a foreign ministry spokesperson in 2019.

At the government-built Tibetan Buddhist College outside of Lhasa, more than 900 students study religion along with politics, law, computer science, Chinese and Tibetan. Among them are eight monks aged 7 to 11, recognized as reincarnations or “living Buddhas.”

Chalk art celebrating 70 years of China’s military takeover of Tibet adorns the wall next to a portrait of Xi in a class taught in Tibetan.

“We must adhere to the leadership of the party over the religious affairs and the Sinicization of religions. We must continue to accommodate the religions to the socialist system of China,” said Zhang Liangtian, the college’s top communist party official.

China has built a network of schools and institutions across Tibet to try and manufacture a “domesticated version” of Tibetan Buddhism to counter the leadership in exile, said Dibyesh Anand, the head of University of Westminster’s international relations department in London.

The goal, Anand says, is to change the very core of Tibetan Buddhism by generating confusion about the Dalai Lama and his leadership, and eventually to dismantle his legacy as a “paramount national leader.”

China has meanwhile sought to elevate other spiritual figures, particularly Tibetan Buddhism's second ranking figure, the Panchen Lama. A boy recognized by the Dalai Lama as the new Panchen disappeared soon after and Beijing produced its own successor, whose legitimacy is highly contested.

Zhang, the Tibet Buddhism College’s top party official, said that while the Dalai Lama had “betrayed his country," the Panchen Lamas “love the country and the religion.”

Barnett said the close management of schools is a campaign to change the minds of future generations of Tibetans to “push for removing the possibility that people will listen to the Dalai Lama if they even get to hear what he says." Still, China believes it needs a religious leader to act as their proxy in order to control Tibet, Barnett said.

“It's all about a long-term historical project to control the next Dalai Lama," he said, “even if you can’t control this one.”

Recommended Stories

  • What They Want: Divergent goals for Biden, Putin at summit

    Biden and his aides have made clear that he will not follow in the footsteps of his recent predecessors by aiming to radically alter the United States’ ties to Russia. Instead, the White House is looking for a more modest though still vitally important goal: to move toward a more predictable relationship and attempt to rein in Russia’s disruptive behavior. Biden’s first overseas trip was deliberately sequenced so that he will meet with Putin only after spending days meeting with European allies and powerful democracies, including a gathering at NATO, the decades-old alliance formed to serve as a bulwark to Russian aggression.

  • Face to face: Biden, Putin ready for long-anticipated summit

    President Joe Biden and Russia's Vladimir Putin sit down Wednesday for their highly anticipated summit in the Swiss capital, a moment of high-stakes diplomacy at a time when both leaders agree that U.S.-Russian relations are at an all-time low. Biden repeatedly called out Putin for malicious cyberattacks by Russian-based hackers on U.S. interests, a disregard for democracy with the jailing of Russia's foremost opposition leader and interference in American elections. Putin, for his part, has reacted with whatabout-isms and obfuscations — pointing to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol to argue that the U.S. has no business lecturing on democratic norms and insisting that the Russian government hasn't been involved in any election interference or cyberattacks despite U.S. intelligence showing otherwise.

  • Progressive Dems urge Biden to get tough on Russia but Putin has a tradition of playing mind games with American presidents

    "Biden could be left playing catch-up unless he can beat Putin at his own game," Glen Johnson, a former aide to Secretary of State John Kerry said.

  • Reformist drops out of Iran election on last day of campaign

    The only reformist candidate in Iran's upcoming presidential election dropped out of the race Wednesday on the last day of campaigning, state media reported, likely trying to boost the chances of a moderate candidate. Mohsen Mehralizadeh, 64, resigned in a letter to Iran's Interior Ministry, which runs elections in the Islamic Republic, the state-run IRNA news agency reported. Such dropouts are common in Iranian presidential elections in order to boost the chances of similar candidates.

  • China Repackages Its History in Support of Xi’s National Vision

    The propaganda campaign to promote Communist Party history is the largest mass-education drive since the Mao era. Efforts to forge what Xi calls a “correct outlook on history” come ahead of the party’s centenary.

  • Kim warns of 'tense' food situation, longer COVID lockdown

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned about possible food shortages and called for his people to brace for extended COVID-19 restrictions as he opened a major political conference to discuss national efforts to salvage a broken economy. The North’s official Korean Central News Agency also said Wednesday that Kim called for discussions on how the North should deal with the “current international situation,” though it did not mention any specific comments from Kim about the United States or South Korea.

  • Hong Kong watching Chinese nuclear plant after leak reported

    China's government said Tuesday no abnormal radiation was detected outside a nuclear power plant near Hong Kong following a news report of a leak, while Hong Kong's leader said her administration was closely watching the facility. The operators released few details, but nuclear experts said that based on their brief statement, gas might be leaking from fuel rods inside the reactor in Taishan, 135 kilometers (85 miles) west of Hong Kong. In Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian gave no confirmation of a leak or other details.

  • Biden welcomes Boeing-Airbus deal, agreement to challenge China

    President Joe Biden on Tuesday welcomed the "major breakthrough" in a Boeing-Airbus trade dispute and an agreement with the European Union to counter China's "non-market practices." The U.S. president arrived in Geneva on Tuesday after the deal with the European Union was announced following talks in Brussels. "Both the U.S. and EU agreed to suspend our tariffs for five years, and we committed to ensuring a level playing field for our companies and our workers," Biden said in a statement.

  • Navalny fans protest in Geneva ahead of Putin-Biden summit

    There was a bare-chested man in a Vladimir Putin mask doling out fake bills as mock corruption payments, and a Czech fitness instructor, who endured eight hours of tattooing to put a likeness of Putin critic Alexey Navalny on his chest. Despite the tiny turnout — with possibly more journalists there than demonstrators — the protest was well-orchestrated with banners and gimmicks, in a show of dissent that participants said might garner a crackdown by security forces in Putin’s Russia. U.S. officials have said Biden was expected to discuss the war in Ukraine and human rights in Russia, including Navalny’s case, among an array of topics on the table Wednesday.

  • The Latest: India's Taj Mahal reopens as new infections slow

    India is reopening its famed marvel of love, the Taj Mahal, and several other monuments as the number of new coronavirus infections continues to decline. District Magistrate Prabhu Narain Singh said 650 tourists with online bookings will be allowed a day to visit the white marble Taj Mahal from Wednesday. Temperatures will be checked at the gates, face masks must be worn and social distancing norms must be observed.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Turns Marjorie Taylor Greene Into Hitler

    ABCJimmy Kimmel was joking Tuesday night about a sharp increase in New York City subway cars “caked with feces” this summer when he made a hard pivot to politics. “Speaking of human excrement, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene did something unusual for her: She apologized.”The late-night host went on to remind viewers that Rep. Greene once compared Congress members having to wear masks to Jews being forced to wear the Star of David during the Holocaust. “Well yesterday, Klan Mom paid a visit

  • 21 Republican lawmakers vote against honoring law enforcement for their work during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    A few Republican lawmakers took issue with calling the storming of the Capitol by pro-Trump rioters an "insurrection."

  • More than 11,000 Wuhan students poured into a stadium for their graduation ceremony sans masks or social distancing, even as the rest of Asia grapples with COVID lockdowns

    The graduating class was feted with a banner reading: "The ocean is boundless for leaping fish."

  • A bride wore a stunning lace wedding dress that had a see-through corset bodice

    Vishnell Consiglio wore a $14,000 see-through Berta dress to her Catholic wedding. She wore a hot-pink lehenga to her Sikh wedding.

  • Mother and son of powerful South Carolina family shot multiple times as rumours swirl around mysterious deaths

    Three generations of ‘powerhouse’ legal family have served as state prosecutors

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene leads conspiracy-heavy attack on Fauci

    Some of the most conservative members of the House of Representatives took to the stage at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday to denounce Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top medical adviser to President Biden.

  • Take a look inside an Amazon Air Boeing 737, the latest weapon in Jeff Bezos' master plan to win the delivery wars

    Amazon uses its own planes to speed up delivery and has also quietly been shipping cargo for the US Postal Service, according to a new report.

  • Confirmed to D.C. Court of Appeals, Ketanji Brown Jackson seen as top Biden pick for Supreme Court

    The Senate confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson on Monday to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, an influential court that has been a springboard for future Supreme Court justices.

  • 'Can you believe this?': Emails show how alarmed DOJ leaders were by Trump officials' obsession with overturning the election

    One request from Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows was so concerning that the acting AG contemporaneously documented it.

  • Wait, This Is Why a Local Fox Reporter Sabotaged Her Career?

    Fox 26Fox 26 Houston general assignment reporter Ivory Hecker said Tuesday that she has been fired after interrupting a live on-air report to accuse her employers of “muzzling” her.In an interview with The Daily Beast on Tuesday afternoon, the 32-year-old reporter claimed she’d been terminated via text message and declared that she would never work in corporate media again—not even for Fox News, where she claimed “they wanted to bring me up.”Hecker went viral on Monday when she began a live repo