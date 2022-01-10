China offers Kazakhstan security support, opposes 'external forces'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is willing to increase "law enforcement and security" cooperation with neighbouring Kazakhstan and help oppose interference by "external forces", China's foreign minister said on Monday, after violent protests in the Central Asian country.

Wang Yi, who is also a state councillor, made the comments in a call to Kazakhstan's foreign minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi, according to the Chinese foreign ministry.

"Recent turmoil in Kazakhstan shows that the situation in Central Asia is still facing severe challenges, and it once again proves that some external forces do not want peace and tranquillity in our region," the ministry quoted Wang telling Tileuberdi.

Government buildings in Kazakhstan were briefly captured or torched in several cities last week as initially peaceful protests against fuel price increases turned violent. Troops were ordered to shoot to kill to put down a countrywide uprising.

Authorities have blamed the violence on "extremists", including foreign-trained Islamist militants, for the violence.

Authorities also asked a Russian-led military bloc to send in troops, who the government says have been deployed to guard strategic sites, a move questioned by United States.

Experts say China worries instability in its neighbour could threaten energy imports and Belt-and-Road projects there, and security in its western Xinjiang region, which shares a 1,770-km (1,110-mile) border with Kazakhstan.

China was willing to "jointly oppose the interference and infiltration of any external forces", said Wang.

China's President Xi Jinping on Friday told Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev that China resolutely opposed any foreign force that destabilises Kazakhstan and engineers a "colour revolution", Chinese state television said.

China and Russia believe "colour revolutions" are uprisings instigated by the United States and other Western powers to achieve regime change.

"China does not want to see an expansion of U.S. influence in Kazakhstan and Central Asia as a result of this unrest," said Li Mingjiang, associate professor at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore.

"If a colour revolution in a nearby country leads to political democratisation, it could encourage the liberal-leaning intellectual elite in China to try something similar," he said.

Since the Vietnam War in the 1960s, China traditionally does not send troops to other countries, citing its policy of non-interference, except under the United Nations Peacekeeping banner.

Last month it sent six police officers to the Solomon Islands to help train the police force and quell the riots sparked by the country's 2019 switch of diplomatic relations to Beijing from Taiwan.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley and Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Robert Birsel and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Government says situation in Kazakhstan has 'stabilized'

    Government says situation in Kazakhstan has 'stabilized'

  • Kazakhstan says 164 killed in week of protests

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s office said that order has stabilized in the country.

  • China's aviation sector aims for profitability this year - regulator

    China's aviation sector will aim to turn losses into profits this year with an expected recovery to 85% of its pre-COVID volume of domestic passenger trips, the aviation regulator said on Monday. China's domestic air traffic, once the world's envy after a fast rebound during the pandemic, is faltering due to a zero-COVID policy of quickly stamping out virus clusters regardless of the economic cost. A growing number of imported cases as the Omicron variant spreads around the world have also led the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) to suspends more international flights recently.

  • There will be 'massive consequences for Russia' if it invades Ukraine: Blinken

    George Stephanopoulos interviews Secretary of State Antony Blinken on "This Week."

  • Putin claims victory in defending Kazakhstan from revolt

    NUR-SULTAN (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory on Monday in defending Kazakhstan from what he described as a foreign-backed terrorist uprising, and promised leaders of other ex-Soviet states that a Moscow-led alliance would protect them too. Kazakhstan's biggest city Almaty returned to near-normal on Monday after nearly a week of unrest, by far the worst violence in the 30-year independent history of what had been the most stable former Soviet state in Central Asia. The square near the mayor's office, burnt out during the uprising, was firmly held by the security forces and closed to the public.

  • Tennis star Novak Djokovic set to play in Australian Open after visa cancellation overturned

    Novak Djokovic's Australian visa cancellation was overturned Monday by a judge on the country's federal circuit court, who ordered the Serbian tennis star's release from immigration detention within 30 minutes of the ruling.Why it matters: It enables the men's tennis world No. 1 to stay in the country and defend his Australian Open title, after border officials last week canceled his visa over his COVID-19 vaccination status. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for

  • PHOTOS: First blizzard in 2022 knocks out power across East Coast

    Heavy snow, powerful winds, and even some very rare thundersnow saw out the end of the first week of 2022 in the Maritimes, with Newfoundland's turn for a winter blast Saturday.

  • Sri Lanka's president asks China to restructure debt repayments

    COLOMBO (Reuters) -Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa asked China to help restructure debt repayments as part of efforts to help the South Asian country weather a worsening financial crisis, his office said in a statement on Sunday. Rajapaksa made the request during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Colombo on Sunday. Sri Lanka has benefited from billions of dollars in soft loans from China but the island nation is currently in the midst of a foreign exchange crisis placing it on the verge of default, according to analysts.

  • Beijing government fines 7-Eleven more than $7,000 for listing Taiwan as a country

    The Beijing municipal government fined 7-Eleven more than $7,000 because on its website the company listed the island of Taiwan as a country and displayed maps and borders that China called false.The Beijing branch of 7-Eleven was fined after it "wrongly presented Taiwan province as an independent country" on its website, according to Hong Kong outlet South China Morning Post. The municipal government also said the company did not mark borders...

  • 'They looted everything': Counting the cost of Kazakh protests

    Violent protests have left Kazakhstan stunned and angry, the BBC's Abdujalil Abdurasulov finds.

  • Novak Djokovic's previous COVID-19 diagnosis deemed invalid reason for exemption at Australian border

    Novak Djokovic believed his previous COVID-19 diagnosis would allow him into Australia.

  • Sec. Blinken gives Russia two choices ahead of talks in Geneva: 'Massive consequences'

    Talks in Geneva will focus on security concerns over Ukraine after Russia amassed around 90,000 troops on the nation's borders.

  • 'They'll always have this': Fort Myers family raising 15 children gifted 13-bedroom property

    Scott and Cherrie Hamilton care for their 15 children, many of them differently abled, in a house that donors renovated and gifted them.

  • Joe Manchin Finally Spikes His $1.8 Trillion Build Back Better Compromise: Washington Post

    West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin may have put the final nail in the coffin on President Joe Biden’s social spending plan. The Washington Post reports Manchin has taken his $1.8 trillion compromise proposal off the table. The WaPo cited three unnamed sources in its report. Manchin previously said he was no longer discussing the […]

  • Battle lines appear to tighten over Russia's potential invasion into Ukraine

    NATO and other European leaders are pleading for diplomacy ahead of face-to-face talks between the U.S. and Russia in Geneva next week.

  • Fox News Host Has Some Blunt Talk For Trump: 'You Have To Learn To Lose'

    Brian Kilmeade also dismissed Trump's complaints of election fraud.

  • Raskin: Grisham told Jan. 6 panel about 'names that I had not heard before'

    Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) on Sunday said former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol about "a number of names that I had not heard before.""She had a number of names that I had not heard before, and she had some ways of looking at it," Raskin told moderator Chuck Todd when asked about Grisham's meeting with the panel during an appearance on NBC's "Meet...

  • Russian intervention in Kazakh civil unrest viewed as potentially shifting Putin calculus on Ukraine

    ‘I think it will deter [Russia's] ability to wage a major conflict in Ukraine,’ says House Republican Mark Green of Tennessee.

  • China hopes to expand East African rail network and develop ports

    China is proposing a grand infrastructure plan for the Horn of Africa that would involve expanding the two major railroads and developing ports on the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean. Under the proposals, announced during last week's visit by China's foreign minister Wang Yi, the Mombasa-Nairobi Railway in Kenya will be extended to Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan, and eventually to the Democratic Republic of Congo. Meanwhile the line linking the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa with Djibouti would be exte

  • NYC Mayor Cites White Supremacy Threat to Justify Brother’s High-Profile NYPD Gig

    CNNBarely a week into his tenure as New York City mayor, Eric Adams is already facing criticism and accusations of nepotism for appointing his younger brother as a deputy police commissioner. On Sunday, he tried to explain himself. Adams confirmed that he had indeed tapped Bernard Adams—a retired New York Police Department sergeant—for the post, which commands an annual salary of $242,000. Justifying the move, the mayor said his brother was “qualified” for the position and would be in charge of