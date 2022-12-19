China officially reports first COVID deaths in weeks as virus wave swells

1
Liz Lee and Martin Quin Pollard
·3 min read

By Liz Lee and Martin Quin Pollard

BEIJING (Reuters) - China officially reported on Monday its first COVID-related deaths since the government began dismantling strict anti-virus controls earlier this month, feeding anxiety that this could be the start of a grim trend as the virus rips through the country.

Monday's two deaths were the first to be reported by the National Health Commission (NHC) since Dec. 3, days before Beijing announced it was abandoning curbs which had largely kept the virus in check for three years but triggered widespread protests last month.

Though on Saturday, a Reuters journalist in Beijing saw hearses bearing dead lining the driveway to a designated COVID-19 crematorium, and about 20 yellow body bags containing corpses on the floor of an adjacent funeral parlour. Reuters could not immediately establish if the deaths were due to COVID.

Officially China has suffered just 5,237 COVID-related deaths during the pandemic, including the latest two fatalities, a tiny fraction of its 1.4 billion population and very low by global standards.

The NHC also reported 1,995 symptomatic infections for Dec. 18, compared with 2,097 a day earlier. It stopped reporting asymptomatic cases last week citing a drop in mandatory PCR testing after China's policy shift.

And there is growing doubt that China's data is capturing the fast worsening situation on the ground.

A hashtag on the two reported COVID deaths quickly became the top trending topic on China's Twitter-like Weibo platform on Monday morning.

"What is the point of incomplete statistics?" asked one user. "Isn't this cheating the public?," wrote another.

Workers at a dozen funeral homes in Beijing told Reuters on Saturday that they were busier than normal.

Respected Chinese news outlet Caixin on Friday reported that two state media journalists had died after contracting COVID, and then on Saturday that a 23-year-old medical student had also died. It was not immediately clear which, if any, of these deaths were included in official death tolls.

The NHC did not immediately respond to questions from Reuters on the accuracy of its data.

As China moves to align with a world that has largely opened up in an effort to live with the virus, it may now pay a price for shielding a population that lacks natural immunity and has low vaccination rates among the elderly, health experts say.

Some say China's COVID death toll may rise above 1.5 million in the coming months.

In the Shijingshan district of Beijing, medical workers have been going door-to-door offering to vaccinate elderly residents in their homes, China's Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

Officially, China's vaccination rate is above 90%, but the rate for boostered adults drops to 57.9%, and to 42.3% for people aged 80 and above, according to government data.

But it is not just the elderly that are wary of vaccines in China.

"I don't trust it," Candice, a 28-year old headhunter in Shenzhen told Reuters, citing stories from friends about health impacts, as well as similar health warnings on social media. Candice spoke on condition that only her first name be used.

Overseas-developed vaccines are unavailable in mainland China to the general public, which has relied on inactivated shots by local manufacturers for its vaccine rollout.

While China's medical community in general doesn't doubt the safety of China's vaccines, some say questions remain over their efficacy compared to foreign-made mRNA counterparts.

(Reporting by Liz Lee, Martin Quin Pollard, Eduardo Baptista, Jing Wang and Ryan Woo in Beijing and David Kirton in Shenzhen; Writing by John Geddie; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Recommended Stories

  • 'I don't trust it:' Vaccine hesitancy lingers even as China COVID cases surge

    Headhunter Candice knows the COVID-19 infections engulfing Beijing and much of China will soon hit her home of Shenzhen city, but she would rather face it without a vaccine booster, saying she fears potential side effects more than the virus. The 28-year-old took two doses of Sinovac's CoronaVac last year, hoping it would make travel easier, but she has since grown more sceptical, citing stories from friends about health impacts, as well as similar health warnings on social media. Candice said she has refused to participate in recent vaccination drives organised by her local community.

  • Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In QES Group Berhad's (KLSE:QES) Stock?

    QES Group Berhad (KLSE:QES) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 38% over the...

  • FIFA Has Announced That a Women’s Club World Cup Is Coming

    FIFA's president, Gianni Infantino, has announced that a new Women's Club World Cup competition is...

  • Streets deserted in China's cities as new COVID surge looms

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Streets in major Chinese cities were eerily quiet on Sunday as people stayed home to protect themselves from a surge in COVID-19 cases that has hit urban centres from north to south. China is in the first of an expected three waves of COVID cases this winter, according to the country's chief epidemiologist, Wu Zunyou. China has not reported any COVID deaths since Dec. 7, when it abruptly ended most restrictions key to a zero-COVID tolerance policy following unprecedented public protests.

  • California flu deaths plummeted during COVID mandates. Now cases are rising again

    California data show a dramatic decline in flu deaths as residents wore masks and embraced age-old measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

  • COVID-19 is about to explode in China. What that could mean for the United States.

    Experts are predicting COVID cases in China will explode after the country ended its strict zero-COVID policy. Here's how the US may be affected.

  • Overlapping Virus Outbreaks Threaten ‘Tripledemic’ Crisis

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyCOVID cases are on the rise again in many countries. And this time, the SARS-CoV-2 virus has company. In the United States, Europe and Asia, the flu virus and a third dangerous pathogen—the respiratory syncytial virus—are surging at the same time as the novel-coronavirus.It’s a “tripledemic,” to use an admittedly non-scientific term. And it’s a harbinger of our pathogenic future. As we chop down more forests, releasing more and more anim

  • U.S. ‘losing our economic competitiveness’ in Asia-Pacific region: Former Obama trade official

    Nearly six years after former President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the landmark Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) free trade deal, former high ranking officials are looking to win American lawmakers back to the table - this time, to get approval on a bipartisan level.

  • Funeral homes struggle to keep up in COVID-hit Beijing

    STORY: Queues of hearses bearing the dead lined the driveway to a designated COVID-19 crematorium in Beijing on Saturday (Saturday 17). Workers at the city's dozen funeral homes were busier than normal, after China reversed tight pandemic restrictions earlier this month.The spread of the Omicron variant has hit a range of services in recent days.Funeral homes and crematoriums are no exception. They are struggling to keep up with demand, as more staff and drivers testing positive for coronavirus call in sick.On Saturday afternoon, a Reuters journalist saw some 30 stationary hearses leading to a COVID-designated crematorium.One truck carried a body wrapped in a blanket in the back. At least one body was seen at the mortuary, as numerous chimneys billowed smoke from the ongoing cremations.The parking security operator and the owner of an urn shop at the funeral home building told Reuters the number of deaths was above average in this period - and higher than before most pandemic curbs were lifted.Reuters could not immediately establish if the deaths and increased demand for cremation were due to COVID-19. China is yet to officially report any COVID deaths since December 7, when the country abruptly abolished much of its zero-COVID policy.That move came after unprecedented public protests against the protocol.A U.S.-based research institute said this week that over a million people in China could die of COVID in 2023. A sharp surge in deaths would test authorities' efforts to move China away from endless testing, lockdowns and heavy travel restrictions, and realign with a world that has largely reopened to live with the disease.Since lifting restrictions earlier this month, China has told its population of 1.4 billion to stay home if they have mild symptoms, as cities across the country brace for their first waves of infections.The lack of officially reported COVID deaths for the past 10 days has stirred debate on social media over data disclosure, fueled also by a lack of statistics over hospitalizations and the number of seriously ill.

  • Canada Removes Gender Barrier in Figure Skating, Allowing Any 2 Athletes to Form a Team

    Canada is a step closer to inclusivity in sports, with Skate Canada announcing that ice dance or...

  • FTX Collapse: Bankman-Fried Flip-Flops On His Extradition

    The fallen founder of the cryptocurrency exchange is in prison in the Bahamas, where he was arrested at the request of the US authorities.

  • Elon Musk could lose control of Tesla if the automaker's stock keeps tumbling, ex-Facebook security chief says

    Elon Musk could face activist investors pushing for a new Tesla CEO if the stock keeps falling, ex-Facebook executive Alex Stamos said.

  • Twitter Will Restore More Accounts Weekly Over Next 30 Days

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. has started to restore accounts that were suspended for breaking platform rules and the company plans to reinstate more over the next 30 days.Most Read from BloombergMusk Asks Twitter Users to Decide If He Should Step DownTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsArgentina’s World Cup Title Caps Qatar’s Surreal TournamentIn a series of tweets F

  • Biden comes under pressure over expected easing of U.S. asylum rules

    U.S. lawmakers, both Republicans and Democrats, on Sunday pressed Democratic President Joe Biden to take action to manage an expected wave of asylum seekers at America's southern border when COVID-era restrictions are set to end this week. U.S. border cities are bracing for an influx of asylum seekers after a U.S. judge in November moved to strike down a policy enacted by the Trump administration in 2020 that has allowed migration authorities to rapidly send asylum seekers back to Mexico and other countries.

  • Justin Fields becomes just the third quarterback in NFL history to hit major milestone in rushing yards

    Justin Fields is becoming must-see television. #GoBucks

  • Health and Wellness: Three tips to decrease stress around the holidays

    Dr. Carrie Jose, in her latest health and wellness columns, provides three tips to decrease stress around the holidays.

  • 'Unprecedented levels': South Shore Health sees influx of patients with early flu, RSV

    South Shore Health is grappling with lingering staffing shortages and a full emergency room as people battle a trifecta of respiratory illnesses.

  • Real-Money Funds Dump $100 Billion of Stocks on Rebalancing

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s biggest money managers are set to unload up to $100 billion of stocks in the final few weeks of the year, adding to a selloff that’s snowballed since Jerome Powell’s unequivocal message that policymakers will press on with aggressive tightening at the risk of job cuts and a recession.Most Read from BloombergMusk Asks Twitter Users to Decide If He Should Step DownTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth

  • I'm the mom of 4 kids and prefer traveling by train over planes. It's easier to travel on a budget and wait times are shorter.

    The author shares how spending less time traveling, like waiting at airports, and more budget-friendly fares make train travel kid-friendly.

  • ER visits appear to level off; Christmas likely to bring more COVID, flu

    The flood of visits to emergency rooms appears to be leveling off but flu and COVID-19 transmission could rise over Christmas.