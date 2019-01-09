Are China Oil And Gas Group Limited’s (HKG:603) Interest Costs Too High?

China Oil And Gas Group Limited (HKG:603) is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of HK$2.6b. While investors primarily focus on the growth potential and competitive landscape of the small-cap companies, they end up ignoring a key aspect, which could be the biggest threat to its existence: its financial health. Why is it important? So, understanding the company’s financial health becomes essential, as mismanagement of capital can lead to bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. Here are a few basic checks that are good enough to have a broad overview of the company’s financial strength. Though, since I only look at basic financial figures, I suggest you dig deeper yourself into 603 here.

How does 603’s operating cash flow stack up against its debt?

Over the past year, 603 has ramped up its debt from HK$5.5b to HK$6.4b – this includes long-term debt. With this increase in debt, 603 currently has HK$2.7b remaining in cash and short-term investments , ready to deploy into the business. Additionally, 603 has generated cash from operations of HK$1.4b over the same time period, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 21%, signalling that 603’s current level of operating cash is high enough to cover debt. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In 603’s case, it is able to generate 0.21x cash from its debt capital.

Can 603 pay its short-term liabilities?

With current liabilities at HK$4.4b, it seems that the business has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of HK$4.7b, with a current ratio of 1.05x. For Gas Utilities companies, this ratio is within a sensible range as there’s enough of a cash buffer without holding too much capital in low return investments.

SEHK:603 Historical Debt January 9th 19 More

Does 603 face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

With a debt-to-equity ratio of 99%, 603 can be considered as an above-average leveraged company. This is not uncommon for a small-cap company given that debt tends to be lower-cost and at times, more accessible. No matter how high the company’s debt, if it can easily cover the interest payments, it’s considered to be efficient with its use of excess leverage. A company generating earnings after interest and tax at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In 603’s case, the ratio of 12.08x suggests that interest is comfortably covered, which means that lenders may be inclined to lend more money to the company, as it is seen as safe in terms of payback.

Next Steps:

Although 603’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. Since there is also no concerns around 603’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for 603’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. You should continue to research China Oil And Gas Group to get a more holistic view of the small-cap by looking at:

