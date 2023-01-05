China to open border with Hong Kong on Sunday

People queue at a community vaccination centre, ahead of an expected border reopening with China, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Hong Kong
·2 min read

HONG KONG (Reuters) -China will reopen the border with its special administrative region of Hong Kong on Sunday for the first time in three years, as it accelerates the unwinding of stringent COVID rules that have battered its economic growth.

The opening will bring the resumption of quarantine-free travel between the financial hub and the mainland although it would be done in a "gradual and orderly" way, China's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office said in a notice on Thursday.

China is set to reopen to the world on Sunday, welcoming international travellers and returning residents without the need to quarantine for the first time since 2020, even as infections surge after it scrapped its COVID curbs.

Hong Kong closely followed China's tough zero-COVID policy until the middle of 2022 when it began to ease some of restrictions.

The former British colony dropped all of its COVID rules in December but masks remain mandatory except while exercising.

Hong Kong and China have trailed most of the world in easing stringent COVID precautions and the border reopening was postponed several times over the past year because of COVID outbreaks in one or the other.

People in Hong Kong have only been able to reach the mainland via the city's airport or just two check-points, one at Shenzhen Bay and the other via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge.

Most other border points including the West Kowloon high speed rail terminus have been closed since early 2020.

Before the coronavirus emerged in China in late 2019, there were more than 236 million passenger trips over their border a year, government data showed.

China will no longer require people to present COVID tests upon arrival in the mainland from Hong Kong, while China will issue special tourism and business visas for mainland residents to visit Hong Kong from Jan. 8, the office said.

China will also increase flights between the mainland, Hong Kong and Macau, it said.

Hong Kong residents have flocked to clinics to get vaccinated against COVID ahead of the border reopening, which some fear could bring a surge in both infections and demand for mRNA vaccines that are not widely available in the mainland.

(Reporting by the Beijing newsroom, Farah Master and Meg Shen in Hong Kong ; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Robert Birsel)

Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kong's Reopening Will Be in an Orderly Fashion: Lee

    Hong Kong Legislative Council Member for Functional Constituency: Financial Services Robert Lee discusses Hong Kong's reopening and what this means for the financial services sector. He speaks on Bloomberg Television.

  • 'M3GAN' went through reshoots to secure a PG-13 rating - which somehow made the movie even scarier

    If you think a horror movie needs a hard R-rating to be considered truly scary, then you better think again. So long as a director nails the execution and atmosphere of the project in question, the mandatory label given to them by the MPAA is wholly meaningless. Gerard Johnstone's M3GAN, for instance, went through a number of reshoots to score a PG-13 rating and ended up even scarier as a result. "Making it PG-13 was something that happened after the fact, but it was always so close to PG-13, an

  • Japan to Step Up Border Curbs on Visitors From China on Jan. 8

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan will require more stringent Covid-19 testing from Sunday on visitors coming from China, risking further irritating its neighbor as it tries to prevent a sharp increase in cases that could put new strains on its medical system.Most Read from BloombergShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut BetsIf You Have Student Loans, Mar

  • China's Zhao Xintong and Zhang Jiankang suspended in snooker fixing probe

    Former UK champion Zhao Xintong and Zhang Jiankang have become the latest Chinese players to be suspended from the World Snooker Tour during an investigation into alleged match-fixing, it was announced Tuesday.

  • New Covid strain is the most transmissible yet, WHO says

    The global health body is now trying to figure out how severe the sub-variant is.

  • Bets on Stock Rally Explode After an Odd Year in Options Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedging against the unknown is the name of the game in the options market. One risk that traders are increasingly attuned to in equities is the chance they will rally in 2023.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerWall Street strategists doubt it and investors are positioned against it, but certain pricing trends in derivatives sho

  • Storm preparations: Gov. Newsom signs emergency declaration

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a state emergency declaration as the storm approached Wednesday morning.

  • COVID on the rise and what you need to know about the newest omicron subvariants

    As in Januaries past, hospitals are seeing a resurgence of people, counties throughout the state are shaded orange on the CDC’s risk map, and experts are urging booster shots.

  • Oshkosh Corp. lands $543 million contract for additional Joint Light Tactical Vehicles

    The order comes as an eight-year contract to build the troop transport trucks winds down and the company awaits news on the next $7 billion contract.

  • Why 'herd immunity' is as outdated as 'the earth is flat' when it comes to COVID: Opinion

    If we continue to be a society focused on individualism rather than community or public health I am afraid we will lose this fight.

  • New XBB.1.5 COVID variant 'most transmissible' yet detected, senior WHO official warns

    The World Health Organization confirmed the XXB.1.5 COVID variant has been detected in 25 countries so far.

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks -- and Both Could Make You Rich Over Time

    In December, shopping was on the agenda for a lot of us, including superstar investor Cathie Wood. Speaking of other programs, CRISPR recently reported positive data from a phase 1 trial of an immuno-oncology candidate.

  • A warning sign has been flashing red: How weak RV sales could mean a 2023 recession.

    A recession warning sign has been flashing red. RV sales have weakened dramatically in recent months, possibly indicating a downturn.

  • New COVID variant XBB.1.5 exponentially growing, making up over 40% of new cases

    The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports a growing number of cases for XBB.1.5, particularly in the Northeast.

  • American tech is helping guide Russia's explosive drones into Ukraine

    A CBS News investigation has found that satellite guidance chips from multiple American companies are still "going indirectly to Russia" and being used in the killer drones.

  • CEO of Singapore’s Creative Sim Wong Hoo, Who Took on Apple, Dies at 67

    (Bloomberg) -- Sim Wong Hoo, who founded Creative Technology Ltd. in Singapore before sparring with Apple Inc., has died. He was 67.Most Read from BloombergShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut BetsIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarSim died peacefully on Jan. 4, the company said in a Singapore exchange filing Thursd

  • Evacuations ordered as California storm knocks out power

    Officials in California ordered evacuations in a high-risk coastal area where mudslides killed 23 people in 2018 as a huge storm barreled into the state on Wednesday, bringing high winds and rain that knocked out power and threatened to flood roadways. California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency to allow for a quick response and to aid in cleanup from another powerful storm that hit just days earlier. The new storm already left more than 76,000 customers in the San Francisco Bay Area and nearly 19,000 more along the Central Coast without power.

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert pushes back against Donald Trump on Kevin McCarthy speaker vote

    Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colorado is among a group of 20 House Republicans holding up the speaker nomination of Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-California.

  • Mexican scientists sound alarm over Mayan train

    STORY: Parts of Mexico's remote southern jungles have barely changed since the time of ancient Maya.But now, scientists and environmental activists say the pristine wilderness and ancient cave systems beneath the jungle floor of the Yucatan Peninsula are critically endangered.It’s due to a new government railway project - the Tren Maya - which aims to bring connectivity and economic benefits to deprived areas.The 910 mile long rail line is set to connect Mexico's top tourist destination Cancun to the ancient Mayan temples of Chichen Itza and Palenque.But experts warn the train will disrupt wildlife routes and already fragile ecosystems. Local guide Ismael Lara shares the concerns."Here we suffer from a terrible drought. From April, and May onwards, temperatures reach 104 Fahrenheit and, unfortunately, we don’t have a water supply. These animals have to migrate to other places to find water, above all. The train will split the jungle and will interrupt these animals' way to find water."President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has pledged to finish the flagship rail route by the end of 2023.But the $20 bn project has divided Mexicans and raised questions of how to best to balance economic progress with environmental responsibility.Mexico’s tourism agency, charged with the project, says the railway will lift more than a million out of poverty and create up to 715,000 new jobs by 2030.But it will also bring the modern world closer to vulnerable species, such as jaguars and bats.The train will pass above a system of thousands of subterranean caves carved out from the region's soft limestone bedrock by water over millions of years.Scientists and activists say the government has cut corners in environmental risk assessments in an attempt to complete the project while Lopez Obrador is still in office.&nbsp;One environmentalist told Reuters they spotted construction material leaking into a cave, affecting water supplied to people and animals living on the peninsula.&nbsp;Part of the government's impact study for the project says the environmental risks are "insignificant" and have been adequately mitigated.The ancient caves have also been the site of discoveries, such as human fossils and Maya artifacts, like a canoe estimated to be more than 1,000 years old.Despite the concerns about the railway, it has the support of many in villages, who for generations have been largely forgotten in national development plans."I think it’s an ambitious project. Especially because it will bring infrastructure and tourism, which is our main source of economy. Therefore, it will help us quite a lot. If we get to have this project and keep it, we will get the progress we need."

  • California snowpack off to great start amid severe drought

    The snowpack covering California's mountains is off to one of its best starts in 40 years, officials announced Tuesday, raising hopes that the drought-stricken state could soon see relief in the spring when the snow melts and begins to refill parched reservoirs. Roughly a third of California's water each year comes from melted snow in the Sierra Nevada, a mountain range that covers the eastern part of the state. The state has built a complex system of canals and dams to capture that water and store it in huge reservoirs so it can be used the rest of the year when it doesn't rain or snow.