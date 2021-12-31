China opens embassy in Nicaragua for 1st time since 1990

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — China opened an embassy in Nicaragua on Friday for the first time since 1990, acting just over three weeks since President Daniel Ortega’s government broke off relations with Taiwan.

Foreign Minister Denis Moncada said there is an “ideological affinity” between the two countries. Moncada also thanked China for donating one million doses of the Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine.

Ortega established relations with China in 1985, but after he lost the presidential election in 1990, the government of Nicaragua's new president, Violeta Chamorro, recognized Taiwan.

The Nicaraguan government broke relations with the Taiwanese on Dec. 9 and last week it seized the former embassy and diplomatic offices of Taiwan, saying they belong to China. However, China's new embassy is located elsewhere, and it is unclear what China will do with the Taiwan building.

Before departing a week ago, Taiwanese diplomats attempted to donate the properties to the Roman Catholic archdiocese of Managua. But Ortega’s government said that any such donation would be invalid and that the building in an upscale Managua neighborhood belongs to China.

Taiwan’s Foreign Relations Ministry condemned the “gravely illegal actions of the Ortega regime,” saying the Nicaraguan government violated standard procedures by giving Taiwanese diplomats just two weeks to get out of the country.

It said Taiwan “also condemns the arbitrary obstruction by the Nicaraguan government of the symbolic sale of its property to the Nicaraguan Catholic church.”

Monsignor Carlos Avilés, vicar of the archdiocese of Managua, told the newspaper La Prensa that a Taiwanese diplomat had offered the church the property, but added: “I told him there was no problem, but the transfer was still in the legal process.”

The Central American country said in early December it would officially recognize only China, which claims self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory.

The move increased Taiwan’s diplomatic isolation on the international stage, even as the island has stepped up official exchanges with countries such as Lithuania and Slovakia, which do not formally recognize Taiwan as a country. Taiwan has 14 formal diplomatic allies remaining.

China has been poaching Taiwan’s diplomatic allies over the past few years, reducing the number of countries that recognize the democratic island as a sovereign nation. China is against Taiwan representing itself in global forums or in diplomacy.

Taiwan depicts itself as a defender of democracy, while Ortega was reelected as Nicaragua's leader in November in what the White House called a “pantomime election.”

“The arbitrary imprisonment of nearly 40 opposition figures since May, including seven potential presidential candidates, and the blocking of political parties from participation rigged the outcome well before election day,” U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement in November.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Look to the future and stay focused, Xi tells China in New Year's address

    Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the importance of maintaining a "strategic focus" in his 2022 New Year address and of being mindful of "potential risks" in the Communist Party's long-term vision to turn China into a global power. Xi in 2021 declared that China had achieved its aim of building a so-called "moderately prosperous" society, a milestone on its road to becoming a global leader in 2049, the 100th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. China, where the coronavirus was first identified in late 2019, has placed a focus on its achievements past and present, including quickly bringing COVID-19 under control as its economy lost steam after rebounding from a pandemic slump and as relations with the United States plumbed new lows.

  • France says Iran's space launch "regrettable" amid nuclear deal talks

    France on Friday condemned Iran's satellite rocket launch and said it was "all the more regrettable" as nuclear talks with world powers were making progress, echoing concerns expressed by the United States and Germany. Iran said on Thursday it had used a satellite launch rocket to send three research devices into space, as indirect U.S.-Iran talks take place in Austria to try to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal. The satellite launch was in breach of U.N. Security Council resolutions, France's foreign ministry said.

  • Biden extends U.S. support for International Space Station through 2030

    The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden has committed to extending the International Space Station (ISS) operations through 2030, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said on Friday. Nelson said that the Biden administration had committed to working with international partners, including Russia, to continue research being conducted in the orbiting laboratory through the rest of this decade. Russia and the United States have had close cooperation aboard the International Space Station for more than two decades.

  • El Salvador to Build New National Stadium in Collaboration With China, Bukele Says in ‘Surprise’ New Year’s Eve Tweet

    Construction will begin next year in the current location of the military school, which will be rebuilt elsewhere with twice its current capacity, the president said.

  • Remove your tattoos, Beijing tells Chinese football players

    Footballers playing in China's national team should remove any existing tattoos and are "strictly prohibited" from getting any new ones, the country's sports administration body has said.

  • Prosecutors to drop charges against Epstein guards accused of falsifying records

    Federal prosecutors moved to drop charges against two prison guards who said they falsified records on the night Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide, CNN reports. The big picture: The two guards —Tova Noel and Michael Thomas — fulfilled an agreement to cooperate with the Justice Department in exchange for avoiding jail time, prosecutors noted in a court document.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"Under the agreements, prosecution was

  • Analysis-Hoping for cheaper gas to come, Europe reverses Russian link to tap storage

    Gas traders are relying on stockpiles to supply European buyers and avoid paying near record-high prices, industry sources and market analysts said, explaining the unusual reverse in direction of flows through a major Russian pipeline. The 33 billion cubic metre (bcm) Yamal-Europe Pipeline, which accounts for about one sixth of Russia's exports to Europe and Turkey, has been in reverse mode since Dec. 21, meaning gas is being shipped east from Germany to Poland. In Poland, which failed to conclude a new gas supply deal with Russia last year, some traders have already used their annual contracted volumes from Russian supplier Gazprom.

  • Police see a decrease in domestic violence calls

    Police say they have seen an increase in domestic violence calls for 2021, but the concern for victims is at an all-time high

  • Russia test-fires new hypersonic Tsirkon missiles from frigate, submarine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has lauded the weapon as part of a new generation of unrivalled arms systems. Putin has called a missile test, conducted last week, "a big event in the country's life", adding that this was "a substantial step" in increasing Russia's defence capabilities. Some Western experts have questioned how advanced Russia's new generation of weapons is, while recognising that the combination of speed, manoeuvrability and altitude of hypersonic missiles makes them difficult to track and intercept.

  • These are the best ETFs and themes to buy in 2022, and its all about yields

    Every week we highlight the most timely exchange-traded fund news, from new launches to inflows and performance.

  • Boris Johnson to be ‘criticised’ over Downing Street flat refurbishment - but cleared of breaking rules

    Boris Johnson is set to be cleared of breaking the ministerial code over his handling of a donation to redecorate his Downing Street flat - but will be “criticised”, it was reported on Thursday.

  • Here’s how the Dolphins can become the sixth seed in Week 17

    Only three games this weekend.

  • Speculation grows that Maxwell may try to cut a deal for reduced sentence

    Experts say any deal depends on whether US government believes it is worth investigating network that may have been involved Maxwell would be aiming for a reduced sentence by naming powerful names when it comes to others involved in Epstein’s crimes. Photograph: SDNY/Zuma/Rex/Shutterstock Now that the British former socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has been convicted in her sex-trafficking trial, speculation is growing that she may try to cut a deal and become a government witness in any broader inve

  • 5 takeaways from Phoenix Suns' New Year's Eve flop to Boston Celtics

    The Phoenix Suns are 1-3 in their last four games after Friday's 123-108 loss in Boston to begin a three-game road trip.

  • Israel signs deal to buy $3.1 billion in U.S. helicopters, tankers

    Israel has signed a deal with the United States to buy 12 Lockheed Martin Corp CH-53K helicopters and two Boeing Co KC-46 refuelling planes, the Israeli Defence Ministry said on Friday, estimating the total price at around $3.1 billion. The deal, signed on Thursday, is part of an upgrade of Israel's air force capabilities and includes an option to buy six additional helicopters, a ministry statement said. It said the first helicopters were due to arrive in Israel in 2026.

  • ‘We’re falling behind’: 2022 seen as a pivotal lap in the space race with China

    Washington and Beijing are jockeying for advantage — and international partners — to develop the moon.

  • Ben Roethlisberger acknowledges that Monday night will likely be his last Steelers home game

    Ben Roethlisberger acknowledged something that has been hovering over the Steelers season.

  • Detroit Lions OC Anthony Lynn's funny John Madden story; Jack Fox's arm 'a coach's dream'

    Detriot Lions QB Jared Goff missed his second straight day of practice with a knee injury; Tim Boyle could make his third career start vs. Seattle.

  • Draft began as made-for-TV story for Suns' Mikal Bridges. Then came trade and 'father figure'

    Mikal Bridges was drafted in 2018 by the Sixers, who then traded him to the Suns, ruining the dream of playing for his hometown team.

  • South Korea 'effectively' reaches agreement with US to end Korean war

    The United States and South Korea have "effectively" reached an agreement on a draft declaration that would formally end the Korean War, South Korea's top diplomat said Wednesday.An armistice was signed in July 1953 to end a war that began in 1950 when North Korean troops invaded South Korea. A formal peace treaty ending the war was never signed.North Korea has been unresponsive to talks on formally ending the war, Yonhap noted. South Korean...