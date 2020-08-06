China opposed to U.S. action to block Chinese apps

Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters at a daily briefing on Thursday (August 6) that China urged the United States to "correct its mistakes".

The Trump administration said on Wednesday (August 5) it was stepping up efforts to purge "untrusted" Chinese apps from U.S. digital networks and called the Chinese-owned short-video app TikTok and messenger app WeChat "significant threats."

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said expanded U.S. efforts on a program it calls "Clean Network" would focus on five areas and include steps to prevent various Chinese apps, as well as Chinese telecoms companies, from accessing sensitive information on American citizens and businesses.

Video Transcript

WANG WENBIN: [SPEAKING MANDARIN]

INTERPRETER: Mr. Pompeo and other US politicians have repeatedly used national security as a pretext to abuse state power and suppress Chinese high-tech companies. China is firmly opposed to this. The relevant US approach has no factual basis at all.

It is clearly malicious smearing and political manipulation. The point of it all is to maintain its own monopoly over its high-tech industries. It completely goes against market principles and international trade rules and seriously threatens the security of global industry chains and supply chains. It is a typical economic act.

We urge the US to correct its mistakes, create conditions for companies in all countries to carry out normal economic and trade cooperations, and give the world a free, open, and secure cyberspace. China will continue to work with other countries to uphold a fair, just, open, and non-discriminatory business environment. We will promote international exchanges and cooperation in science and technology so that safe, reliable, and high-quality information and technology will provide new energy for the recovery of the global economy and the betterment of livelihoods of people across the world.