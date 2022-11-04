China opposes Russia using nuclear weapons against Ukraine

Xi Jinping
During a meeting with Scholz, Jinping noted that it’s necessary to prevent an escalation of the conflict in Ukraine to a nuclear stage.

Read also: Scholz to Xi Jinping: Russia’s war in Ukraine causes great issues for the world

Xi Jinping's comments send a clear message to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin that nuclear threats represent a red line for China, giving Beijing some common ground with the West. As Russia is becoming ever more isolated from Western markets, Moscow’s dependance on Chinese economic and diplomatic support deepens.

Read also: German justice minister visits Kyiv to talk to human rights defenders

The Chinese and German leaders also discussed the common goal of ensuring global food security and energy supply chain stability, disrupted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Read also: War in Ukraine is no one’s interest, says China

On Sept. 2, the United States said China has shown no interest in discussing steps to reduce the risk of a nuclear escalation. In recent years, China has embarked on making a significant expansion of its nuclear forces.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

