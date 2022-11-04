China opposes Russia using nuclear weapons against Ukraine

Xi Jinping

During a meeting with Scholz, Jinping noted that it’s necessary to prevent an escalation of the conflict in Ukraine to a nuclear stage.

Xi Jinping's comments send a clear message to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin that nuclear threats represent a red line for China, giving Beijing some common ground with the West. As Russia is becoming ever more isolated from Western markets, Moscow’s dependance on Chinese economic and diplomatic support deepens.

The Chinese and German leaders also discussed the common goal of ensuring global food security and energy supply chain stability, disrupted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

On Sept. 2, the United States said China has shown no interest in discussing steps to reduce the risk of a nuclear escalation. In recent years, China has embarked on making a significant expansion of its nuclear forces.

