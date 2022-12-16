China to 'optimise' epidemic control policies in 2023 - state media

·1 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will "optimise" and "adjust" its epidemic prevention and control policies next year, state media reported on Friday, after the conclusion of the annual Central Economic Work Conference in Beijing attended by China's top leaders.

China will strengthen overall coordination of epidemic policies and implement them in an orderly manner, ensuring the "transition" during the current epidemic is smooth and social order is stable, state media reported in its readout of the conference.

That language of the readout marks a departure from the communique of the 2021 conference where the focus was to prevent an influx of COVID-19 cases from abroad and domestic rebounds. It is also in line with China's dismantling of most of its domestic COVID curbs earlier this month.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo and Albee Zhang; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Recommended Stories

  • Sandy Hook survivor urges lawmakers to take ‘bold’ action to stop gun violence

    At a House Judiciary Committee hearing Thursday, a day after the 10th anniversary of the school shooting in Newtown, Conn., one survivor, Nicole Melchionno, now 17, called for action to prevent gun violence, urging the lawmakers to “please do everything in your power to enact measures that prevent everything you care about being lost within seconds.”

  • China orders rural hospitals to prepare for migrants' return

    China’s Cabinet ordered rural areas Friday to prepare for the return of migrant workers this holiday season in hopes of preventing a major surge in COVID-19 cases in communities with limited medical resources. Returnees must wear masks and avoid contact with elderly people and village committees must monitor their movements, the guidelines said, but didn't mention the possibility of isolation or quarantines. China last week dramatically eased some of the world’s strictest COVID-19 containment measures and now says it has shifted focus from prevention and control to treatment.

  • China removes officials after Manchester incident

    STORY: Two months after violence broke out at China's consulate in Manchester...... Beijing has removed six of its officials from Britain, including the consul general himself.The UK foreign minister, James Cleverly, said the removal of the officials..came after a police request to interview them over the incident.The October protest took place on the first day of China's party congress..Demonstrators had gathered outside the consulate in northwest England to protest President Xi's rule.Video showed one of the protesters, Bob Chan, being dragged inside the grounds of the consul and beaten. Chan later gave a press conference and said he suffered bruising to his eye, head, neck and all over his back.In a written statement released Wednesday, Cleverly said:"I am disappointed that these individuals will not be interviewed or face justice".Later he outlined to British broadcasters what action had been taken:"We all saw the disturbing footage of the incident outside the Chinese Consulate in Manchester. In response to that, we initiated a process based on our adherence to the rule of law. "In response to our request, the Chinese government have now removed from the UK those officials, including the Consul General himself."But the Chinese embassy has hit back, saying Britain had failed to protect its staff, adding it launched its own representations with Britain over the incident.It said the consul general had returned to China under a: "normal rotation of Chinese consular officials".Britain and China's relationship has soured in recent years,over issues such as Hong Kong and the treatment of the Uyghur Muslim minority in Xinjiang.

  • University of Idaho fraternity Sigma Chi breaks silence on member Ethan Chapin's murder one month later

    Sigmi Chi, the University of Idaho fraternity whose member Ethan Chapin lost his life last month in a quadruple murder, said Chapin was a "beloved member" who "never failed to bring a smile."

  • A Florida cop was on a traffic stop. Suddenly, her voice ‘sounded different’ on the radio

    A Florida police officer is expected to recover after her department says she was exposed to fentanyl on the job early Tuesday.

  • Five dogs attack electric worker as truck gets stuck in driveway, Mississippi cops say

    Neighbors heard the workers screams and came out to see what happened.

  • School board member resigns after saying she was against voting for a 'cis, white male.'

    A Pennsylvania school board member resigned after saying last week at a meeting that she was against voting for a “cis, white male” for board president.

  • Newly-elected State House member Daniel Rampey of Statham arrested on drug charge

    Barrow County sheriff's deputies arrested on Thursday a man who was elected to a state House seat. He is accused of burglary and drug-related crimes.

  • Man pepper sprays mother, 2-year-old son at NYC subway station

    A man blasted a woman and her 2-year-old son with pepper spray in a Bronx subway station on Wednesday, cops said. The creep got into a dispute with two women who were already fighting on the northbound 2, 4 and 5 platform around 3:35 p.m. inside the 149th St.-Grand Concourse station, cops said. As the quarrel escalated, he pulled out pepper spray and attempted to unload on the women — but ...

  • Ex-UC Irvine student throws his mother off campus building before jumping himself: police

    A man threw his elderly mother off a building before jumping to his death in Irvine, California, on Tuesday. The incident occurred at 214 Pereira Drive at the University of California, Irvine (UCI), sometime before 3:52 p.m. The suspect, identified as Andrew Nguyen Doan, was a former student who last attended the school in 2019. Officers responding to multiple 911 calls found Doan, 36, and his mother, Thao Thai Nguyen, 77, dead on the ground outside Social Science Plaza B. Investigation revealed that Doan picked up Nguyen, threw her off a landing and then jumped to his death from the same site.

  • Baby June was found floating 4 years ago. Florida cops tell how they solved the mystery

    Four years ago, a Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputy made a promise: “Rest assured we are doing everything physically possible that we can do in this case.” An infant girl had been found dead, floating in the ocean, by an off-duty firefighter.

  • Before Kevin Johnson was executed, he kept a journal. What he wrote in his final days

    “I have been afraid a lot of times in my life but I think that this moment takes the cake. My entire day has been flooded with thoughts of what that poison will feel like,” Kevin Johnson, 37, wrote.

  • HBCU Student Arrested For 'Not Apologizing' To White Professor After Classroom Argument

    A Black student was arrested at Winston-Salem State University on Tuesday for not apologizing to a white professor.

  • Neo-Nazis disrupted a drag event in Fall River. Organizers said they won't be discouraged.

    Neo-Nazis disrupted a drag queen story time at the Fall River Public Library.

  • Slain Idaho student's mother says she learned of 'critical' clue in unsolved case when everyone else did

    The mother of one of four Idaho college students killed last month said Tuesday that authorities didn’t notify her before they asked the public for information about a white sedan, a car police have described as a potentially critical clue.

  • Owner of stolen St. Louis truck uses GPS tracker to find it

    Craig Macrae went outside one morning to find his parking spot empty but for some broken glass, called the dealership where he bought the truck and learned it still had a GPS tracker. He was recording when he found the truck and when police arrested the suspects.

  • Letters to the Editor: Is In-N-Out evil enough to boycott? Not even close

    In-N-Out's owners donate to Republican candidates and print Bible verses on packaging. Does that make the food unpalatable enough to swear off?

  • Ex-coach: Cheerleaders shown nude photo were my 'friends'

    Hanna L. Gilmer, 28, of Muncie, was charged Wednesday in Randolph Superior Court with three counts of dissemination of matter harmful to minors.

  • Chinese teen regrets $115 tattoo sleeve, receives compensation nearly 7 times original price

    Tattoos and regret: It’s a pairing that’s especially common in societies where body ink is traditionally frowned upon. For most individuals who no longer want their tats, that means ponying up for tattoo removal procedures. After one Chinese teen had a change of heart about his impulse tattoos, however, he was able to successfully sue his tattoo artist for a refund and additional funds for removal procedures due to his age.

  • Miami firefighter said he had no regrets after punching handcuffed patient on camera

    A Miami firefighter who is under investigation and has lost his job, said he had no regrets after video captured him punching a handcuffed patient in October.