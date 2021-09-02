China Orders Ride-Hailing Firms Meituan, Didi to Fix Misconduct

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators summoned executives from Didi Global Inc., Meituan and nine other ride-hailing companies to a meeting Wednesday and ordered them to fix “misconduct” including unfair competition.

Officials from the transportation ministry and other departments criticized the 11 companies for disrupting fair competition and hurting the interests of drivers and passengers, the ministry said in a statement Thursday.

Meituan shares pared their gains and were up about 1% in morning trading in Hong Kong.

