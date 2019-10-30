China Oriental Group Company Limited (HKG:581) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively

Today we'll evaluate China Oriental Group Company Limited (HKG:581) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for China Oriental Group:

0.22 = CN¥4.4b ÷ (CN¥32b - CN¥13b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, China Oriental Group has an ROCE of 22%.

Is China Oriental Group's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. In our analysis, China Oriental Group's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 8.1% average in the Metals and Mining industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, China Oriental Group's ROCE currently appears to be excellent.

We can see that, China Oriental Group currently has an ROCE of 22% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 5.3%. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly. You can see in the image below how China Oriental Group's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

SEHK:581 Past Revenue and Net Income, October 30th 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. We note China Oriental Group could be considered a cyclical business. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

China Oriental Group's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

China Oriental Group has total assets of CN¥32b and current liabilities of CN¥13b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 39% of its total assets. China Oriental Group's ROCE is boosted somewhat by its middling amount of current liabilities.