Can China outsmart the United States in the race to build smart cities in Southeast Asia?

A year ago, US Vice-President Mike Pence announced that the United States would support a Southeast Asian plan to transform the region's rapidly growing cities into hi-tech hubs.

The scheme, known as the Asean Smart Cities Network, involves 26 cities " from Bangkok to Yangon " that had come together to tackle shared problems associated with rapid urbanisation and expanding populations. The plan was to embark on a digital makeover and apply cutting-edge technologies to everything from dealing with river pollution and fighting disease, to improving tax collection and cutting crime.

For the US, which has been watching China steadily increase its economic influence in the region " breaking ground first on railways, ports and motorways via its Belt and Road Initiative, and later with cell towers, fibre optic cables and municipal surveillance equipment built by its tech companies " getting involved was an attempt to keep a stake in the digital revolution unfolding in the nearly US$3 trillion Asean (Association of Southeast Nations) economy.

The move would "spur renewed American investment in the region's digital infrastructure", Pence said at the plan's launch in November 2018, where he also promised an initial US investment of US$10 million.

The US is keen to boost investment in Southeast Asia. Photo: Shutterstock alt=The US is keen to boost investment in Southeast Asia. Photo: Shutterstock

In the meantime, China announced last month that it had launched its own regional partnership to support the Smart Cities Network, which aims to "harvest the opportunities" of the digital revolution.

While Asean countries have largely looked to balance relationships with both the US and China, the involvement of the world's two largest economies in regional projects makes Southeast Asia another stage for their geopolitical rivalry, experts say.

"Geographically, Southeast Asia is the heart of the competition between the United States and China," said Brian Harding, deputy director of the Southeast Asia programme at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington.

"The [US] administration is looking for ways to compete with, not contain, China and offer a vision to Southeast Asian countries that is appealing and might make them want to go in [an American-friendly] direction on norms and standards," he said, adding that that might include ensuring "smart cities" did not mean overly surveilled ones.

The US push falls under the umbrella of the "free and open" Indo-Pacific regional policy, whose economic vision, advanced by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in July 2018, was designed to shore up an uncertain economic plan for the region after America's withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Trade Partnership in 2017.

But the absence of top officials, including US President Donald Trump, at a recent summit of Asean leaders sent mixed signals about America's commitment to the region and complicated the relationship at a time when China has been active in investment and development, observers say.

"Southeast Asians already view US engagement in the region as being on the decline, and seem to have accepted the reality of China's expanding role," said Moe Thuzar, a fellow at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore, adding there was a level of mistrust for the "global governance" of both countries.