China’s Overnight Repo Rate Slides After PBOC’s Liquidity Boost

(Bloomberg) -- China’s overnight borrowing costs slumped as the central bank continued to add cash to a banking system strained by tax payments, local-government debt issuance and fading monetary easing hopes.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The overnight interbank repo rate dropped as much as eight basis points to 1.53%, the lowest since September 29 and near a nine-month low. The People’s Bank of China injected a net 190 billion yuan ($30 billion) into the financial system via seven-day reverse repurchase agreements for a second straight day Tuesday, which was the biggest single-day addition since January.

“These operations help soothe the market,” said Frances Cheung, rates strategist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp in Singapore. “Still, this is short-term money while the liquidity tightness is due to longer-term/permanent payment needs.”

The downside for local rates is limited unless there is a provision of longer-term liquidity, Cheung added

China’s overnight rate is on track to decline for a fifth straight session, a stretch matched by PBOC cash additions. However, the seven-day borrowing rate remains elevated, reflecting liquidity tightness covering the month-end period.

Moreover, regional authorities plan to sell 544 billion yuan of bonds this week, the second-largest weekly issuance in history, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Reserve Requirement

The cash injections have dampened hopes of a reduction in banks’ reserve requirement ratios, keeping borrowing costs elevated. That’s because policymakers are seeking to strike a balance between boosting an economy hit by new Covid-19 outbreaks and China Evergrande Group’s debt crisis, and keeping inflation anchored.

Story continues

“Overall we don’t see excessive liquidity injections beyond the seasonal demand and expect the PBOC to return to a liquidity drain at the beginning of November,” said Liu Peiqian, China economist at Natwest Markets Plc in Singapore.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.