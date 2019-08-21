China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (HKG:688): Immense Growth Potential?

Based on China Overseas Land & Investment Limited's (HKG:688) earnings update in December 2018, analyst forecasts seem fairly subdued, with profits predicted to rise by 6.0% next year relative to the higher past 5-year average growth rate of 13%. With trailing-twelve-month net income at current levels of HK$45b, we should see this rise to HK$48b in 2020. I will provide a brief commentary around the figures and analyst expectations in the near term. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

How is China Overseas Land & Investment going to perform in the near future?

The longer term expectations from the 21 analysts of 688 is tilted towards the positive sentiment. Since forecasting becomes more difficult further into the future, broker analysts generally project out to around three years. To understand the overall trajectory of 688's earnings growth over these next fews years, I've fitted a line through these analyst earnings forecast to determine an annual growth rate from the slope.

This results in an annual growth rate of 12% based on the most recent earnings level of HK$45b to the final forecast of HK$65b by 2022. EPS reaches HK$5.89 in the final year of forecast compared to the current HK$4.1 EPS today. Analysts are predicting this high revenue growth to squeeze profit margins over time, from 26% to 21% by the end of 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For China Overseas Land & Investment, there are three essential aspects you should further examine:

