China, Pakistan Agree to Launch $10 Billion Railroad Project

1
Faseeh Mangi
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif agreed in a meeting in Beijing to launch a high-speed rail project that could cost $9.85 billion, a move that comes as the world’s No. 2 economy moves to slow some of its lending due to growth concerns.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The two nations agreed to get started on the Main Line-1, according to a statement from Sharif’s office, which described it as “a project of strategic importance.”

That project involves upgrading a 1,163-mile, colonial-era track from Karachi to Peshawar to carry high-speed trains. Earlier this week, Pakistan formally approved the project, which has been in discussion for years, without saying where the funding would come from or providing technical details.

Officials in Pakistan have previously said they expected to get loans from China for the upgrade.

The US has in the past criticized China for using what it calls “debt diplomacy” to make developing nations more dependent on Beijing. Still, earlier this year China delayed a bailout for Pakistan as its debt soared, and it has been scaling back lending in Africa as its economy slows.

About 30% of Pakistan’s foreign debt is owed to China, including state-owned commercial banks, the International Monetary Fund said in a report in September.

In June, Moody’s Investors Service downgraded its outlook on Pakistan to negative from stable, citing financial concerns.

See: Xi Kicks Off Third Term With Flurry of Diplomatic Activity

In their talks, Xi and Sharif agreed to finalize details on an inner-city rail line in Karachi. The Chinese leader also said his nation would provide 500 million yuan ($68.7 million) to Pakistan to help it rebuild after flooding over the summer that displaced more than half a million people.

Also Wednesday, the two countries’ central banks signed a memorandum of cooperation on a yuan clearing in Pakistan, the People’s Bank of China said in a statement. It didn’t give more details.

Sharif is wrapping up a two-day visit to Beijing. China is hosting a flurry of foreign leaders this week, as Xi kicks off a norm-busting third term during which he’s vowed to increase his nation’s global influence.

Vietnam’s Communist Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong became the first foreign leader to meet Xi since the Chinese president removed rivals and installed loyalists at a leadership reshuffle last month.

Xi and his top officials are then expected to hold talks in the capital with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan. Later this month, he will likely travel to Indonesia and Thailand for major summits attended by global leaders including President Joe Biden and Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

--With assistance from Francesca Stevens and Kamran Haider.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Pakistan leader in Beijing for talks on economic ties, CPEC 'revitalisation'

    Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Beijing on Tuesday, where he is expected to discuss economic ties and reviving a stalled infrastructure and investment project. He will meet Chinese investors and leaders including President Xi Jinping on the two-day trip, with a focus on the "revitalisation" of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) - a project worth an estimated US$62 billion under Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative. Sharif is the second foreign leader to visit China sinc

  • Tesla Sends Shanghai Workers to California for Factory Boost

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is sending engineers and production staff from its recently upgraded Shanghai factory to its plant in Fremont, California, in a bid to boost production at the US facility, according to people familiar with the plans.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Canc

  • 2 On-Fire Biotech Stocks That Are Crushing the Bear Market

    The biotech sector is down this year, but these two biopharmaceutical stocks have delivered strong returns.

  • T20 World Cup: Sikandar Raza's journey from Pakistan to Zimbabwe, via Scotland

    Pakistan-born Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza discusses his time in Scotland, studies as a software engineer, racism and national identity.

  • South Africa target fragile Pakistan confidence at T20 World Cup

    South Africa's David Miller warned Wednesday they will look to "exploit" Pakistan's fragile confidence as they strive to seal a Twenty20 World Cup semi-final spot and send their opponents packing.

  • Climate Questions: Does what I do matter?

    Can people's individual actions make a difference in how much carbon dioxide is emitted on an international scale? International organizations like the United Nations have called on individuals to limit their carbon footprint and live more sustainably, along with governments and corporations. EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is part of an ongoing series answering some of the most fundamental questions around climate change, the science behind it, the effects of a warming planet and how the world is addressing it.

  • North Korea Fires Off Biggest-Ever Daily Missile Barrage

    (Bloomberg) -- North Korea fired at least 23 missiles Wednesday including the first ballistic one to fly over a nautical border with South Korea, in its biggest daily barrage under leader Kim Jong Un.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentNorth Korea Fires Off Biggest-Ever Daily Missile BarrageChina Locks Down Area Around ‘iPhone

  • Everything We Know About CAPTAIN AMERICA: NEW WORLD ORDER

    Captain America: New World Order, starring Anthony Mackie, will fly into theaters in 2024. Here's everything we know about this movie so far.

  • Fintech: JPMorgan, Endowus say Hong Kong has talent, capital and location edge to be global hub

    Hong Kong has a wealth of talent and infrastructure that will support its push to be a world leader in the fintech industry, top business leaders have said in the lead up to the Global Financial Leaders Investment Summit in Hong Kong. The city is home to high-quality talent not seen anywhere else, said Mary Callahan Erdoes, CEO of JPMorgan Chase's asset and wealth management business. "The talent, the drive, the innovation ... I haven't seen that in a very long time in any particular area," she

  • Yet another lockdown in China will test the world’s biggest iPhone factory’s “closed loop” management system

    The industrial park that houses Foxconn’s main iPhone plant in China’s Zhengzhou is going into a strict lockdown for a week.

  • China video gaming crackdown: no licence issued in October deals another blow to struggling industry

    China issued no new video game licence in October, breaking a string of approvals since June and sending chills through an industry grappling with a market downturn and continuous government scrutiny. The pause by the National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA), the agency responsible for licensing video games in China, went against the beliefs of many analysts and industry insiders, who thought the approval process had returned to normal after an eight-month licensing freeze ended in A

  • Biden paints oil firms as war profiteers, talks windfall tax

    President Joe Biden on Monday accused oil companies of “war profiteering” as he raised the possibility of imposing a windfall tax on energy companies if they don't boost domestic production. Biden in brief remarks criticized major oil companies for making record-setting profits while refusing to help lower prices at the pump for the American people. The president suggested he will look to Congress to levy tax penalties on oil tax companies if they don't begin to invest some of their profits in lowering costs for American consumers.

  • Russia rejoins wartime deal on Ukrainian grain exports

    Diplomatic efforts salvaged a wartime agreement that allowed Ukrainian grain and other commodities to reach world markets, with Russia saying Wednesday it would stick to the deal after Ukraine pledged not to use a designated Black Sea corridor to attack Russian forces. The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that Ukraine formally committed to use the established safe shipping corridor between southern Ukraine and Turkey “exclusively in accordance with the stipulations” of the agreement. “The Russian Federation believes that the guarantees it has received currently appear sufficient, and resumes the implementation of the agreement,” the ministry said, adding that medition by the United Nations and Turkey secured Russia's continued cooperation.

  • Climate change and rising seas threaten Egypt’s breadbasket

    Sayed Abuel-Ezz has seen his crops wither from seawater before. As the Nile Delta farmer walks among his mango trees on his land not far from the Mediterranean Sea, he worries it will happen again despite spending the equivalent of tens of thousands of dollars to prevent it. Here, the impact of climate change has long been obvious to farmers, in the creeping salt that eats away roots and cakes their fields, turning them barren.

  • Massachusetts expands list of items that are banned from going out in the trash

    The start of November brings a number of new waste disposal bans in the Bay State.

  • Former Cardinals star Larry Fitzgerald leads class of Arizona Sports Hall of Fame inductees

    Six pillars of Arizona sports, including former Cardinals star Larry Fitzgerald, were inducted into the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame on Tuesday.

  • China Locks Down Area Around ‘iPhone City’ in Blow to Apple

    (Bloomberg) -- China has ordered a seven-day lockdown of the area around Foxconn Technology Group’s main plant in Zhengzhou, a move that will severely curtail shipments in and out of the world’s largest iPhone factory.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentNorth Korea Fires Off Biggest-Ever Daily Missile BarrageChina Locks Down A

  • CZ, the CEO of Binance, has bet big on Musk's Twitter buyout with a $500 million investment, saying he is 'extremely supportive' of the freedom of speech

    "I use the Twitter app more than I use the Binance app," said Changpeng "CZ" Zhao, the CEO of Binance. CZ has 7.2 million Twitter followers.

  • Stan Lee: Marvel Comics pioneer's manager cleared of theft charges

    Keya Morgan had been accused of stealing more than $200,000 from the late Marvel Comics mastermind.

  • Palestinian shot dead after driving car into Israeli officer

    A Palestinian slammed his car into an Israeli army officer near a checkpoint in the occupied West Bank Wednesday, seriously injuring him, the Israeli military said. The officer opened fire on the man, the military said, and according to the Palestinians, he died soon after. The Palestinians identified the suspected attacker as Habas Abdel Hafeez Yousef Rayan, 54.