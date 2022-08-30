China Sets Mid-October Start for Congress to Extend Xi’s Rule

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Krystal Chia
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Xi Jinping
    Xi Jinping
    General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party and paramount leader of China

(Bloomberg) -- The Chinese Communist Party’s twice-a-decade leadership congress will begin on Oct. 16, state media said, bringing President Xi Jinping a step closer to a precedent-defying third term in power.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The proposed 20th Party Congress’s start date was announced Tuesday after a meeting of the top-decision making Politburo, the official Xinhua News Agency reported. The seventh plenum will be held from Oct. 9 to prepare for the congress, the statement added.

The party will conduct an in-depth analysis of the international and domestic situation, review the past five years and push forward with common prosperity, according to report, referencing Xi’s drive to narrow the nation’s wealth gap. That initiative’s sweeping reforms in the education and technology sectors has alarmed some investors.

Xi is expected to extend his decade in power at the event, after lifting presidential term limits in 2018 and despite passing the party’s unwritten retirement age of 68. If that rule holds for other cadres, two members of the supreme Standing Committee and nine on the Politburo will vacate their seats at the closed-door huddle in Beijing.

Read: Why China’s 2022 Party Congress Will Be a Landmark: QuickTake

The week-long pageant will also be scrutinized for signs Xi, 69, plans to ease the Covid Zero policy that’s kept deaths low but triggered anger and economic hardship. China’s third quarter earnings will be released on Oct. 18, in the middle of the congress. While the forecast is for a strong rebound from the near contraction in the April to June period, the country is currently battling its broadest outbreak of the pandemic, which will weigh on consumption and spending.

The October date sets Xi up for a strong return to the international stage at a series of key summits, after a near three-year spell of not leaving China due to Covid rules. Indonesian President Joko Widodo said earlier this month that Xi would attend the Group of 20 leaders summit in November in Bali, along with Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

A major Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok is also scheduled for Nov. 18-19, which Xi is likely to attend. Hong Kong has a series of landmark international events scheduled for November -- any easing in Covid policy at the congress could make it easier for the city to scrap pandemic restrictions that have isolated the hub.

READ: Xi Starts March to Third Term in China Facing Problems at Home and Abroad

The gathering of some 2,300 party delegates at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing will give Xi the chance to reshuffle scores of top government positions. Two other members of the Politburo’s seven-strong elite inner cabinet -- National People’s Congress Chairman Li Zhanshu and Vice Premier Han Zheng -- would be expected to retire under the succession norms Xi has brought into question.

Premier Li Keqiang, 67, announced in March he’ll leave his post after this year, raising doubts his future as No. 2 on the Standing Committee, despite being young enough to retain the position.

International affairs will also weigh on the agenda. While stability had been the party’s guiding principle going into this year, a Washington-led diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics in February, calls for Beijing to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in August gave Xi a turbulent path to the event.

The congress itself is heavily stage managed with little room for surprise, despite being billed as a decision-making body. It’s only when Xi strides along a red carpet at the summit’s close with the new leadership line-up following him in order of importance that China’s 1.4 billion people will learn who will be running their economy, military and foreign policy.

(Updates with details from Xinhua statement in third paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China sets Oct. 16 opening date for Communist Party congress

    China says a key congress of the ruling Communist Party at which leader Xi Jinping is expected to be granted a third five-year term will open on Oct. 16. Such congresses are held every five years and usually bring in a new slate of leaders, particularly on the party's all-powerful seven-member Politburo Standing Committee. Xi, who is also head of state and chief of the powerful military, broke with convention in 2018 by amending the party constitution to remove all term limits on the presidency, essentially making him leader for life.

  • With 10 weeks until midterms, election deniers are hampering some election preparations

    In Colorado, supporters of Donald Trump seeking evidence of 2020 election fraud have flooded some county offices with so many records requests that officials say they have been unable to perform their primary duties. In Nevada, some election workers have been followed to their cars and harassed with threats. With ten weeks to go until the 2022 midterms, dozens of state and local officials across the country tell ABC News that preparations for the election are being hampered by onerous public information requests, ongoing threats against election workers, and dangerous misinformation campaigns being waged by activists still intent on contesting the 2020 presidential election.

  • ‘This is an attack on HBCUs’: Bomb threats continue as FBI investigation hits six months

    During the first week of school, Howard University students got alerts for not one, but two bomb threats.

  • Stocks Dive For Truth Social SPAC Amid Merger Delay

    It's one thing after another for Donald Trump's problem-plagued Truth Social.

  • Here’s How to Watch BLACKPINK’s VMAs Performance to See Their 1st Live ‘Pink Venom’ Stage

    Listen up, BLINKs.

  • Blackpink Makes History at VMAs With Explosive ‘Pink Venom’ Performance

    The single comes from the group's upcoming studio album, Born Pink, out Sept. 16

  • Corning to build new Arizona optical cable factory ahead of U.S. broadband push

    Corning Inc announced plans on Tuesday to build a new optical cable manufacturing plant in Arizona as the U.S. government moves to award $42 billion to expand broadband to millions of unserved Americans. The factory in Gilbert, Arizona, expected to open in 2024, will help supply AT&T, the largest U.S. fiber internet provider, the companies' chief executives said in a joint interview with Reuters. Chief Executive Wendell Weeks said the factory was the latest in a series of investments the company has made in fiber and cable making totaling more than $500 million since 2020 to nearly double Corning's supply capacity and followed extensive talks with AT&T about its demand.

  • Deadly clashes rage in Baghdad in Shi'ite power struggle

    BAGHDAD (Reuters) -Heavy clashes erupted in Baghdad, killing almost 20 people on Monday, after powerful Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr said he would quit politics, prompting his loyalists to storm a government palace and fight with rival groups. As night fell, machine-gun fire and explosions rang out, with tracer fire rising into the sky above the Green Zone that houses government headquarters and foreign embassies, in the worst fighting the Iraqi capital has seen in years. It followed a day of violence prompted by Sadr's announcement that he would withdraw from all political activity - a decision he said was in response to the failure of other Shi'ite leaders and parties to reform a corrupt and decaying governing system.

  • Europe's Energy Crisis Is Going to Get Worse. The World Will Bear the Cost

    As prices rise and Russia threatens to cut off gas supplies, the Europe's energy crisis threatens to spiral out of control this winter

  • BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’ Blasts in at No. 1 on Billboard Global Charts

    The song launches with the second-biggest worldwide weekly streaming total since the Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts began in September 2020.

  • Iraqi cleric tells loyalists to leave streets after clashes

    An influential Iraqi cleric called on his supporters to withdraw Tuesday from the capital's government quarter, where they have clashed violently with security forces for two days in a serious escalation of the political crisis gripping the nation. In a televised speech, Muqtada al-Sadr gave his supporters an hour to leave — and within minutes some could be seen abandoning their positions. Iraq’s military announced the lifting of a nationwide curfew, further raising hopes that calm would be restored after fears instability might spread throughout the country and even the region.

  • Ambani commits $25 bn to launch 5G in India

    Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Monday announced an investment of $25 billion to launch 5G networks in India, aiming to strengthen his grip on one of the world's fastest-growing smartphone markets.

  • Eyes on Kherson as Ukraine claims bold move on Russians

    A surge in fighting on the southern front line and a Ukrainian claim of new attacks on Russian positions fed speculation Tuesday that a long-expected counteroffensive has started to try to turn the tide of the war.

  • Taiwan president: restraint does not mean it won't 'counter' China

    The more China provokes the more calm Taiwan must be, but restraint does not mean there cannot be "strong countermeasures" if needed, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Tuesday visiting front line forces based on islands in the sensitive Taiwan Strait. China, which claims Taiwan as its territory despite the strong objections of the government in Taipei, has carried out military exercises around the island this month after a visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Visiting a major air and naval base on the Penghu islands in the Taiwan Strait, Tsai praised the armed forces for their tireless efforts to protect Taiwan, and condemned Beijing for its drills and intimidation.

  • Russian invaders abducted several teachers in Enerhodar

    Invading Russian forces abducted several teachers in the town of Enerhodar, mayor Dmytro Orlov said on his Telegram channel, on Aug. 30.

  • China’s Largest Developer Posts Record 96% Profit Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Country Garden Holdings Co. said first-half earnings plunged 96%, the most since its 2007 listing in Hong Kong, as China’s property crisis engulfed the nation’s largest developer by sales. Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestFed’s QT to Hit ‘Full Stride’ With Central Bank Shrinking $9 Trillion PortfolioSingapore Unveils Long-Term Work Visas to End Talent Crunch‘Inflation Fe

  • Russian push against Ukrainian offensive in Kherson Oblast fails

    Russian forces attempted to push past a Ukrainian advance in northeast of KhersonOblast, near the administrative border of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast towards Kryvyi Rih, but were unable to complete the operation and retreated, Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Aug. 30.

  • Zelenskyy convenes secret meeting to discuss situation at the front

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 28 AUGUST 2022, 19:06 The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, convened a secret meeting with representatives of Ukraine's defence and security sectors. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 28 August Details: website of the President of Ukraine Quote: "The meeting was attended by the heads of the Armed Forces, intelligence agencies, the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Security

  • Indonesia parliament approves membership of China-backed regional trade deal

    Indonesia's parliament on Tuesday passed a law cementing the country's membership of the China-backed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), making it the latest Southeast Asian nation to join the world's biggest trade bloc. Lawmakers also ratified a bilateral trade pact with South Korea, hoping to attract investment to develop the electric vehicle and batteries industry in the Southeast Asian country. Indonesian Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan said the RCEP would boost trade, direct investment and increase the country's GDP growth by 0.07 percentage point.

  • Parents ask federal judge to block Florida schools from carrying out 'Don't Say Gay' law

    The group on Friday asked for a hearing in their pursuit of a preliminary injunction.