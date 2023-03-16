China Pauses GDR Approvals, Threatening Europe Share Sale Boom

Dong Cao and Pei Li
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s securities regulator is holding up approvals for new applications to sell global depository receipts, according to people familiar with the situation, potentially choking off a lucrative stream of listings in Europe.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The pause stems in part from concern that a substantial portion of GDR issuance is being taken up by Chinese investors who later convert the securities into shares in their home market to profit from persistent price gaps, the people said. The GDRs, primarily listed in Zurich, have tended to trade at discounts. They become fungible with so-called A-shares in mainland China after 120 days.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission said last month it is considering new rules for the offerings, but has yet to publicly disclose details or comment on the pace of approvals. The regulator is weighing which of the country’s watchdogs will approve the listings, and whether to subject investors participating in the deals to extra scrutiny, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.

Policy makers are concerned that the expected wave of GDR issuance in Zurich could lead to significant downward pressure on China’s stock market if investors convert their holdings into higher-priced A-shares and sell, the people said.

GDRs in Switzerland have been sold by Chinese firms at discounts of more than 10% below the corresponding A-share price. Jiangsu Eastern Shenghong Co. raised $715 million in a GDR sale on Dec. 28, a 14.6% discount to the A-share close a few days earlier.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. is among the firms whose planned GDR offerings are on hold, the people said. The world’s biggest electric vehicle battery maker had been weighing a share sale in Switzerland to raise as much as $5 billion, Bloomberg News has reported. President Xi Jinping singled out the company in a speech last week, expressing “both joy and worry” about its status as the top ranked cell maker, and the sector’s rapid growth, according to state media.

Deliberations are ongoing and the CSRC could decide to lift the pause, the people said. Representatives for CATL and CSRC didnt’ immediately respond to requests for comment.

Read More: How and Why Chinese Firms Are Listing in Europe Now: QuickTake

The Shanghai-London Stock Connect cross-border listing program was launched in 2019 and expanded last year to link Zurich and Frankfurt with Shanghai and Shenzhen. The enlarged program promised to open up a channel for overseas fundraising amid geopolitical tensions with the US, the venue such firms had traditionally favored.

Chinese companies have raised $4.7 billion in Europe through GDR sales since the program was expanded, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The CSRC has welcomed foreign firms looking to sell shares in China, though none have listed there to date via the stock connect.

--With assistance from Zhang Dingmin and Danny Lee.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • BNP Paribas Open: Daniil Medvedev shakes off scary ankle twist to record 17th straight victory

    Medvedev takes scary fall, but regroups to beat Alexander Zverev in gritty display of his championship mettle

  • Swiss government holds talks on options to stabilize Credit Suisse - Bloomberg News

    Credit Suisse leaders and government officials have talked about options that range from a public statement of support to a potential liquidity backstop, the report said. Other suggested potential moves for Credit Suisse could be a potential separation of their Swiss unit and a tie-up with their larger Swiss competitor, UBS Group AG, the report said, adding that it's unclear which, if any of these steps will actually be executed. Switzerland is under pressure from at least one major government to intervene quickly on Credit Suisse, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters, after the Swiss bank led a rout of European bank stocks on Wednesday.

  • Philippine Stocks Head for Correction Amid Global Market Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Philippine stocks headed toward a technical correction amid global market turmoil triggered by mounting concerns about a crisis at Credit Suisse AG. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionFirst Republic Bank Is Said to Weigh Options Including a SaleIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Traders Dash for Cover as Bank Drama Rattles Globe: Markets WrapThe

  • Kerry Washington Wore a $10 Skin Tint That Makes Mature Complexions Look “Smooth,” Shoppers Over 50 Say

    It has over 6,000 perfect ratings.

  • South Korea Considers Requiring Banks to Hold More Capital as a Buffer

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea is mulling whether to require banks to hold more capital, as officials seek safeguard the financial system in the face an increase in interest rates and delinquencies. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionFirst Republic Bank Is Said to Weigh Options Including a SaleIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Traders Dash for Cover as Bank Drama

  • Honduras to seek China relations, pressuring Taiwan ahead of US trip

    Honduran President Xiomara Castro said on Tuesday she had asked the country's foreign minister to open official relations with China, pressuring Taiwan ahead of a sensitive visit by President Tsai Ing-wen to the United States and Central America. China does not allow countries with which it has diplomatic relations to maintain official ties with Taiwan, which it claims as its own territory with no right to state-to-state ties, a position Taiwan strongly disputes.

  • From Biotech to Buzzfeed, These Were SVB’s Corporate Clients

    (Bloomberg) -- Since Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse on Friday, listed companies big and small have come forward to try and reassure investors about their exposure to the failed lender.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionFirst Republic Bank Is Said to Weigh Options Including a SaleIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Traders Dash for Cover as Bank Drama Rattles Gl

  • Annaly (NLY) Cuts Quarterly Dividend by 26% to 65 Cents

    Annaly (NLY) reduced its first-quarter 2023 dividend by 26% to 65 cents, in line with its historical yield on book value.

  • Shareholders Would Enjoy A Repeat Of XRF Scientific's (ASX:XRF) Recent Growth In Returns

    To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to...

  • China’s Windy Winter Helps Suppress Power Sector Emissions

    (Bloomberg) -- A surge in Chinese wind generation helped suppress coal burning at the start of the year, even as the government tried to kick-start the economy after abandoning Covid Zero.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionFirst Republic Bank Is Said to Weigh Options Including a SaleIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Traders Dash for Cover as Bank Drama Rattle

  • Fonterra Expects China Demand for Protein to Underpin Profit

    (Bloomberg) -- Fonterra Cooperative Group expects demand for protein products to stay strong through the second half of its financial year, particularly as the China consumers renew their appetite for dairy, according to Judith Swales, chief executive of global markets.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionFirst Republic Bank Is Said to Weigh Options Including a SaleIn New York Cit

  • Swiss central bank pledges to back Credit Suisse

    ZURICH/FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Switzerland's central bank pledged on Wednesday to fund Credit Suisse with liquidity "if necessary," a first for a global bank since the financial crisis more than a decade ago. In a joint statement with supervisor FINMA, they announced the radical step, but insisted that Credit Suisse was sound and "meets the capital and liquidity requirements imposed on systemically important banks". The move to support the bank, with the pledge of central bank money, is designed to stem a crisis of confidence in Switzerland's second-biggest lender.

  • Honduras ditching Taiwan raises larger geopolitical concerns

    Honduras' decision to cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan in favor of China is yet another sign of growing Chinese influence in Latin America. For decades the Asian superpower funneled billions of dollars into investment and infrastructure projects across the region. Now, as geopolitical tensions simmer between China and the Biden administration, that spending has paid off.

  • Honduras will seek ties with China, spurning Taiwan

    Honduras President Xiomara Castro announced Tuesday that her government will seek to establish diplomatic relations with China, which would imply severing relations with Taiwan. The switch would leave Taiwan recognized by only 13 countries as China spends billions to win recognition for its “One China” policy. Castro said on her Twitter account that she instructed Honduran Foreign Affairs Minister Eduardo Reina to start negotiations with China and that her intention is to “expand frontiers freely in concert with the nations of the world.”

  • Philippines, US to hold largest ever joint war games: officials

    The Philippines and the United States will hold their largest ever joint military exercises next month, Philippine and US officials said Tuesday, as the longtime allies seek to counter China's growing regional influence."Any armed forces has the right to conduct military exercises," said Colonel Michael Logico, the Philippine spokesman for the war games called Balikatan, which means "shoulder to shoulder" in Filipino.

  • The economist who won the Nobel for his work on bank runs breaks down SVB’s collapse—and his fears over what’s next

    Douglas Diamond warned in October that the Fed’s policies of raising rates at a brutal pace would trigger dangerously big losses in the bond portfolios of companies and banks. But SVB is to blame too.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Magnificent Growth Stock Down 33% That Is a Screaming Buy

    Investors looking for a growth stock can buy this fast-growing company at a relatively cheap valuation now.

  • Kevin O’Leary Says Avoid Bank Stocks and Buy Energy Instead. Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    In the wake of multiple bank collapses over the past week, many banking stocks’ valuations have fallen sharply and are trading at deep discounts right now. One investor, however, that definitely won’t be looking for any bargains amongst the carnage is ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary. With the government having stepped in to ensure depositors walk away unscathed from the SVB and Signature Bank debacles, O’Leary anticipates a flurry of tighter regulation around banks, regional or not, and that wil

  • SVB Collapse: 'Big Short' Michael Burry Changes His Mind

    The legendary investor and hedge fund manager believes the current crisis of confidence around banks is not a "true danger."

  • SVB: Moody's Delivers Bad News to First Republic and 5 Other Banks

    The credit-rating company plans to downgrade the ratings of U.S. regional banks after Silicon Valley Bank collapsed.