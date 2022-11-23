China Pauses Some Russian Oil Purchases Ahead of Price Cap

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s crude buyers have paused purchases of some Russian oil as they wait for details of a US-led cap to see if it presents a better price.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Several cargoes of Russian ESPO crude for December-loading remain unsold and there’s hesitation among sellers and Chinese buyers to close deals before more clarity on the exact price cap level is known, according to traders with knowledge of the matter. More details on the measure are expected soon.

The price limit is set to be implemented alongside European Union sanctions on Russian crude on Dec. 5, with those adhering to the measure gaining access to insurance, banking and shipping services from the bloc. The cap is designed to keep crude flowing from the OPEC+ producer to prevent a global supply shock but crimp the Kremlin’s revenues as it wages war in Ukraine.

However, Russia has reiterated that it won’t sell to nations that implement the cap. Instead, Moscow will redirect supply to “market-oriented partners” or reduce production, according to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

ESPO is popular with China’s independent refiners due to the high diesel yield and short shipping distance. Traders said many market participants appear open to referencing the price cap -- even if they don’t officially support it -- provided the level isn’t too dislocated from current prices.

Should the level be set too low, however, the party responsible for shipping and insurance coverage -- which can be the seller or buyer, depending on contract terms -- may need to seek services from non-EU providers, thereby complicating the process and drastically changing the economics of the deal.

The EU has proposed adding a 45-day transition to the introduction of the price limit, aligning the bloc to a clause previously announced by the US and the UK, according to a document seen by Bloomberg. The EU also softened key shipping provisions. Diplomats are scheduled to meet Wednesday to discuss the cap.

Adding to the issues for buyers are banks that finance crude purchases are wary of the looming sanctions and soaring freight rates. Service providers are weighing their possible exposure to the EU penalties and how best to navigate restrictions when they take effect in less than two weeks.

China and India have become vital outlets for Russian crude after most other buyers shunned the OPEC+ producer following its invasion of Ukraine.

(Updates with latest EU development in 7th paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • New Zealand well-placed to weather tough 2023 - finance minister

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -New Zealand Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the world economy faced a "year of reckoning" in 2023 but the small island nation is well-placed to fend off trouble among trading partners given its robust growth and a stable financial system. Fronting a parliamentary committee on Wednesday, Robertson highlighted New Zealand's strong economy. "These accounts and economic figures are not ends in themselves, they are a means to an end," said Robertson.

  • Amazon’s Twitch Makes Changes to Address Child Predation on Platform

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitch, the video game livestreaming site popular with teens and kids, announced changes it’s making on the platform to increase safety for its young users in the wake of criticism that it enables child predation.Most Read from BloombergHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First TimeFTX Latest: Sequoia Says Sorry; Bankman-Fried

  • China 'Resolves' Gaming Addiction So It May No Longer Need Pesky Industry Regulations

    “Solving” gaming addiction sounds as easy as easy as “solving” alcoholism, but China’s state-affiliated body overseeing video games seems about ready to call recent efforts at curbing gaming use among children a “success.”

  • Crude oil, natural gas prices rise on dismissals of OPEC+ output hikes

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre examines trends in crude oil and natural gas commodities amid dismissals of OPEC+ output hikes from Saudi officials.

  • Defense & National Security — China biggest priority during top officials’ trips

    While Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met on the sidelines in Cambodia with China’s defense minister on Tuesday, Vice President Harris the same day spoke in support of international norms from the South China Sea. We’ll share the details of each trip and what was said, plus a new military medical clinic set up to address health issues…

  • Manchester United Owner Weighs Sale of Historic Football Club

    (Bloomberg) -- The owners of Manchester United are exploring strategic options that could lead to a full sale of the historic English football club.Most Read from BloombergHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First TimeFTX Latest: Sequoia Says Sorry; Bankman-Fried Depicts WipeoutBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed in Photos, Document

  • Ukraine sets up emergency relief stations to help deal with power outages

    The Ukrainian government is rolling out a network of so-called “Nezalmnist” (Ukrainian for “resilience”) emergency relief stations across the country, which will provide constant and reliable access to electricity, internet, heating, water, and first aid, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his Nov. 22 evening address.

  • HP to cut about 12% jobs by end of fiscal 2025

    "Many of the recent challenges we have seen in FY'22 will likely continue into FY'23," said chief financial officer Marie Myers during a post-earnings call. The restructuring comes at a time when most companies including Amazon.com Inc, Facebook's parent Meta Platforms Inc and Cisco Systems Inc are making deep cuts to their employee base to navigate a potential downturn in the economy. PC sales have shrunk from the heights hit during the pandemic as households and businesses reduce spending in the face of decades-high inflation, putting pressure on companies such as HP and Dell Technologies Inc.

  • Singapore Sees 2023 Growth as Low as 0.5% Amid Global Headwinds

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore expects economic growth to decelerate sharply next year amid a global slowdown, even as the city-state ruled out a recession.Most Read from BloombergHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First TimeFTX Latest: Sequoia Says Sorry; Bankman-Fried Depicts WipeoutBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed in Photos, Docume

  • Ukraine promises shelters for its people as harsh winter looms

    Ukraine's government on Tuesday promised to create shelters to provide heat and water and encouraged citizens to conserve energy as a harsh winter loomed amid relentless Russian strikes that have left its power structure in tatters. Special "invincibility centres" will be set up around Ukraine to provide electricity, heat, water, internet, mobile phone connections and a pharmacy, free of charge and around the clock, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address on Tuesday. Ukraine's national power grid operator said on Tuesday the damage had been colossal.

  • Suspect in Fayette County shooting arrested in West Mifflin

    The suspect in a shooting in Fayette County was arrested in West Mifflin on Tuesday, according to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office.

  • China Discloses Resolving Children's Video Gaming Addiction, But Uncertainty Still Looms For Tencent and NetEase

    China’s top gaming industry association declared resolving the problem of children’s video gaming addiction in a report co-authored by Beijing-based research body CNG, the Financial Times reports. China’s Game Industry Group Committee reported that 70% of minors played less than three hours of games a week. Beijing, in August 2021, restricted children to only playing online video games after state media highlighted the mental and physical health toll gaming addiction was having on China’s youth.

  • ‘After hours fight club’ under investigation after video surfaces at Pennsylvania school

    The school district is investigating the incident, which it calls a “one-time event.”

  • Bears send NFL multiple hits on Justin Fields that aren't flagged per week

    Everyone involved with the Bears is aware that Justin Fields is being officiated differently.

  • Waiting for a Breakaway? Oppenheimer Says These 3 Stocks Are Poised to Lead Gains

    Market conditions these days are best described as ‘unsettled.’ Inflation was lower in the October print, but remains stubbornly high, while the Fed’s reactive interest rate policy is pushing up the price of capital, but has not yet constricted retail or other purchasing activity – or inflation. Other headwinds include continued bottlenecks in global supply chains, made worse by recurring COVID lockdown policies in China, and the ongoing Russian war in Ukraine. So, should investors stick to defe

  • Fisker CEO: Looking to boost EV production as ‘we have more demand than we counted on’

    Henrik Fisker, the CEO of his eponymous EV company, rang the opening bell at the NYSE today to mark a huge milestone for the company. Last week at contract manufacturer Magna’s sprawling plant in Graz, Austria, the company began initial production of its Ocean EV SUV.

  • U.S. to announce Russian oil price cap in coming days

    The U.S. on Tuesday released detailed guidelines on how to legally participate in trading or financing Russian oil, days away from announcing an official price cap on Russian oil, according to a senior Treasury official.

  • Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early

    There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting. If the WSJ report had been true, it would have been a pivot to the 2-million-barrel per day cut that OPEC+ had announced for November.

  • Russia Reiterates It Won’t Sell Oil to Nations That Cap Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia doesn’t plan to supply crude or oil products to nations that implement a price cap, according to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.Most Read from BloombergSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed in Photos, DocumentsCrypto Brokerage Genesis Is Said to Warn of Bankruptcy Without FundingUS Stocks Drop With Fed Policy, China in Focus: Markets WrapInstead,

  • Why Occidental Petroleum, Devon Energy, and Diamondback Stocks Keep Falling

    Monday dawned bleak for oil stock investors as a sell-off that began early last week gained steam. As of 11:20 a.m. ET, the cost of a barrel of WTI crude oil had fallen to $75.50 -- down 5.7% from Friday's close and the lowest price seen so far this year. The situation with Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, is both better and worse.