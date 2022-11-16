China’s PBOC Governor Says Talks With Yellen ‘Very Constructive’

Bloomberg News
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank Governor Yi Gang said he had “very constructive” talks with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday, days after the leaders of the two countries met in a bid to reset relations.

“We had a broad, in-depth and candid conversation and it was very constructive,” Yi told Bloomberg News on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, where world leaders are gathered. He didn’t elaborate on details of the rare in-person meeting between the central bank head and a foreign official since the Covid pandemic started.

Ahead of the meeting, Treasury officials had said Yellen would seek information on China’s Covid lockdown policies and its troubled property sector. Chinese authorities recently took major steps to adjust stringent Covid controls and introduce rescue measures for the real-estate industry, fueling a rally in financial markets.

The meeting Wednesday came two days after US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping met in Bali, seeking to ease long-simmering tensions. The leaders agreed to revive normal channels of communication between the two world powers and to warn Russia against using nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

Yi’s role as governor of the People’s Bank of China is in doubt after he exited the Communist Party’s top leadership after a twice-a-decade congress last month. The 64-year-old is close to the official retirement age for minister-level officials.

