China Urges Banks to Maintain Stable Property Financing

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s financial regulators have asked banks to stabilize lending to property developers and construction firms, the latest effort by policymakers to turn around the real-estate crisis and bolster economic growth.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Authorities support the “reasonable” extension of existing real estate development loans and trust loans, according to a statement posted on the People’s Bank of China’s website after a Monday meeting with commercial banks. The gathering was jointly organized by the central bank and the banking regulator.

The regulators reiterated that the “reasonable” demand of home buyers for mortgages will be met. A key financing support program must be “used well” to help private property developer sell bonds, while legal protection and regulatory policy support for special loans aimed at ensuring housing project delivery will be improved to promote the stable and healthy development of the market, the statement said.

The call is the latest in a slew of actions taken by the government to try to stop the more than year long slump in the property market that’s dragging down China’s economic growth and undermining local government income. The details in Monday’s meeting are similar to a 16-point package authorities rolled out earlier this month to help the embattled sector, with measures ranging from addressing a liquidity squeeze at developers to loosening down-payment requirements for homebuyers.

At the meeting on Monday, the PBOC and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission urged banks to expand medium- and long-term lending to help policy bank financing drive effective investment. Credit demand from manufacturers and service providers should be supported via the special relending loan program for equipment upgrading, the regulators added.

PBOC Deputy Governor Pan Gongsheng and CBIRC Vice Chairman Xiao Yuanqi made comments at the meeting, which was attended by heads of institutions including the big-four state-owned banks, the Postal Savings Bank, and the branches of the central bank and the banking regulator, according to the statement.

A Bloomberg gauge of Chinese developers’ stocks pared losses after the publication of the statement. It traded 2% lower as of 3:23 p.m. local time after sinking as much as 4% in the morning session. The Shanghai Stock Exchange Property Index closed 0.5% lower after earlier being down 2.7%.

(Adds details.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China Stocks Slide as Covid Flareups Dent Optimism

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks and the yuan retreated as a string of reported Covid deaths and tighter restrictions in some districts gave investors a rude reminder that the path to any reopening will be rough. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionWall Street’s Chorus of Buy China Calls Is Getting LouderTrump Cites Twitter

  • Swiss bank Julius Baer set to meet targets despite market fall

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Julius Baer on Monday said it was on track to reach its 2022 profitability targets, even though "challenging market" conditions have shrunk its assets. Assets under management fell by 11% to 429 billion Swiss francs ($449.07 billion) in the 10 months to Oct. 31, Switzerland’s third-largest listed bank said, as it was hit by declines in global stock and bond markets. Julius Baer also said it would meet its goal to buy back up to 400 million Swiss francs worth of shares by the end of February 2023.

  • Covid Zero Returns to Chinese City Rumored to Be Reopening

    (Bloomberg) -- A city near Beijing that was rumored to be a test case for China dispensing with all virus restrictions has suspended schools, locked down universities and asked residents to stay at home for five days, a potential sign officials are reverting to tighter Covid Zero curbs as cases multiply. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors

  • Malaysia Latest: Rivals Race to Form Government Before Deadline

    (Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah granted party leaders another 24 hours to decide on their choice of alliance and prime minister. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionWall Street’s Chorus of Buy China Calls Is Getting LouderTrump Cites Twitter ‘Problems,’ Says He’ll Stick to Own PlatformWou

  • Nestle's Nespresso to sell paper-based compostable coffee pods

    Nestle's Nespresso coffee business is launching paper-based compostable capsules to attract customers put off by the Swiss packaged food giant's metal ones, which despite being recyclable often end up in landfill. Nespresso CEO Guillaume Le Cunff told Reuters that not all customers were aware that its aluminium capsules are recyclable, and may be more comfortable with the compressed paper pulp pods. Nespresso is one of Nestle's biggest brands, with 2021 sales of 6.4 billion Swiss francs ($6.7 billion), and also one of its most profitable.

  • China COVID cases rise, hard-hit Beijing districts shut schools

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Students in schools across several Beijing districts buckled down for online classes on Monday after officials called for residents in some of its hardest-hit areas to stay home, as COVID cases in China's capital and nationally ticked higher. China is fighting numerous COVID-19 flare ups, from Zhengzhou in central Henan province to Chongqing in the southwest. It also recorded two deaths in Beijing, up from one on Saturday, which was China's first since late May.

  • China Buying More Australian Wheat Than Ever Despite Trade Row

    (Bloomberg) -- China is buying more Australian wheat than ever even after diplomatic relations between the two countries frayed in recent years. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionWall Street’s Chorus of Buy China Calls Is Getting LouderTrump Cites Twitter ‘Problems,’ Says He’ll Stick to Own PlatformAustralian shipments

  • Race to Secure Gas for Europe’s Future Winters Has Already Begun

    Some companies are weighing U.S. LNG deals, but talks have hit hurdles because of climate goals and pricing.

  • VP Harris, China's Xi meet to 'keep lines of communication open'

    Chinese President Xi Jinping met briefly with Vice President Kamala Harris in Bangkok as both nations look to 'keep lines of communication open.'

  • Global LNG Supplies Are ‘Sold Out’ for Years, Top Importer Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan warns that global competition for liquefied natural gas is set to intensify over the next three years due to an underinvestment in supply.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionWall Street’s Chorus of Buy China Calls Is Getting LouderTrump Cites Twitter ‘Problems,’ Says He’ll Stick to Own PlatformLong-t

  • Hong Kong leader tests positive for COVID after APEC summit

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong's chief executive, John Lee, has tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from an Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation (APEC) summit in Bangkok, where he met Chinese President Xi Jinping and other world leaders. In a statement on Monday, the Hong Kong government said Lee would undergo quarantine after testing positive in a PCR test at the airport the previous night. "During the isolation period, John Lee will work from home and attend meetings via video as needed," it said, adding that rapid antigen tests Lee took on each day of his four-day trip had all proved negative.

  • US seeks expansion of military presence in Philippines

    The United States is seeking an expansion of its military presence in the Philippines under a 2014 defense pact, U.S. and Philippine officials said, one of the initiatives that will be discussed during Vice President Kamala Harris's visit that focuses on the defense of its treaty ally in the face of China's sweeping territorial claims. Harris will hold talks with President Ferdinand Jr. and other officials on Monday during a two-day visit that will include a trip to western Palawan province facing the disputed South China Sea, which Beijing claims virtually in its entirety.

  • Baht’s Rally Poised to Stall Without China Tourists’ Return

    (Bloomberg) -- The rally in the Thai baht may be nearing an end without new catalysts, such as a return of Chinese tourists, as technical indicators show the currency is overbought.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionWall Street’s Chorus of Buy China Calls Is Getting LouderTrump Cites Twitter ‘Problems,’ Says He’ll Stick

  • China’s Spending on Russian Energy Nears $60 Billion Since War

    (Bloomberg) -- China continued to boost Russian energy imports last month, as purchases of natural gas, coal, crude oil and oil products increased to nearly $60 billion since the invasion of Ukraine, from about $35 billion a year ago.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionWall Street’s Chorus of Buy China Calls Is Getting L

  • Chinese carmakers target more European sales with five-star EVs

    Chinese electric vehicle (EV) makers have set their sights on winning over European drivers and large corporate customers with more affordable cars that come with top safety ratings and lots of high-tech features. In the last few months, several Chinese EVs have received five-star European New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) ratings - an achievement that requires loading vehicles with active and passive safety features that go well beyond legal requirements. "All Chinese EV makers want to achieve Euro NCAP five-star ratings in order to be more competitive in the European market," said Brian Gu, president of Chinese EV maker Xpeng.

  • In Dublin, It’s Elon Musk Versus the Housing Market (1)

    (Bloomberg) -- At Twitter’s European headquarters, surviving employees have one big problem with Elon Musk’s demand that everyone must return to the office: finding somewhere to live.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionWall Street’s Chorus of Buy China Calls Is Getting LouderTrump Cites Twitter ‘Problems,’ Says He’ll Sti

  • ‘The next four weeks will be better’: Jim Cramer sees reasons to be more positive on stocks and gives these 2 names his stamp of approval

    Unhappy with the state of the portfolio after miserable 2022 stock market action? You are probably far from alone. Most investors have struggled to make headway in this year’s ongoing bear market, which has provided only short periods of relief. That said, with the year’s end getting ever nearer, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, thinks the bears are showing signs of exhaustion and this spells good news for battered investors. “You’ve got to adjust your mindset to a

  • 'Beyond my expectations': The 55-inch Amazon Fire TV is down to $300 — save over 40%

    Reviewers love how much difference the Ultra HD picture quality makes — don't miss this early Black Friday sale.

  • What's next for former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes after 11.25 year sentence

    What's next for former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes after 11.25 year sentence

  • Adam Schiff slams Kevin McCarthy after he promises to remove 3 prominent Dems from their committees: 'He will do whatever Marjorie Taylor Greene wants him to do'

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is running for House Speaker. He's promised to reinstate MTG to committees and remove some Dems from theirs.