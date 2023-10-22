China, Philippines boats clash in South China Sea

STORY: China and the Philippines traded accusations over a collision in disputed waters of the South China Sea on Sunday (October 22) as Chinese vessels blocked Philippine boats supplying forces there.

Armed forces of the Philippines released this video showing the Chinese vessel grazing the hull of the Philippines boat.

The collision occurred during the Philippines resupply mission to troops stationed on a rusted World War Two-era transport ship used as an outpost on the shoal.

China's coastguard said they were “lawfully” blocking the boat from transporting “illegal construction materials” to the warship.

Manila responded by condemning "in the strongest degree" the "dangerous blocking manoeuvres" of the Chinese vessel.

The U.S. sided with the Philippines, offering support to its ally.

In a statement on Sunday, the U.S. State Department said China's actions amounted to repeated "harassment" in the South China Sea, and that they were "dangerous and unlawful."

Beijing claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, including parts of the exclusive economic zones of Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam. The Permanent Court of Arbitration in 2016 said China's claims had no legal basis.