China, Philippines Cooperate on Gambling Bust Involving 180

(Bloomberg) -- Beijing and Manila dealt with a gambling ring involving 180 Chinese nationals, a sign of cooperation despite their recent tensions in the South China Sea.

Authorities in the Philippines raided an “offshore gambling company” in October and the Chinese nationals who were caught were repatriated on Thursday, Beijing’s embassy said in a statement.

The embassy added that it would fully support joint law enforcement efforts to crack down on criminal problems caused by such gambling.

Ships from the two nations faced off in multiple clashes in the South China Sea over the weekend as tensions escalated over maritime territory, a dispute that prompted the US to reiterate its commitment to defending Manila.

The Philippines summoned Beijing’s ambassador in Manila after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. slammed China’s “dangerous actions.” The Chinese military said “external forces” were emboldening the Philippines into provocative behavior.

Last month, Chinese security officials said Myanmar sent more than 31,000 suspects involved in scams back to China since September.

