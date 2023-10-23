China, Philippines trade blame over sea collision

STORY: China and the Philippines are trading blame over a Sunday collision in the South China Sea shown here, in video released by the Philippines’ armed forces.

It appears to show a Chinese vessel grazing the hull of a Philippine boat on a resupply mission.

The run-in is the most recent in a series of maritime confrontations between the two countries in the last few months, which have been concentrated near the contested Spratly Islands.

The Philippines says its boat was on its way to resupply the BRP Sierra Madre-- a World War II-era, US-built warship grounded over two decades ago on the disputed Second Thomas Shoal, and now used as a base for Philippines marines.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The Philippines’ National Security Council condemned the collision on Monday.

[Jonathan Malaya / National Security Council Spokesperson]

“Continued Chinese blocking and interference by Chinese vessels with our regular and routine rotation and resupply mission, RORE to BRP Sierra Madre may lead to disastrous results. While no lives were lost in the collisions yesterday, China’s provocative and irresponsible actions have clearly imperilled once again the safety of the Filipino crew.”

China's coast guard released their own footage of the incident a day later.

They maintained they were "lawfully" blocking the Philippine boat from transporting "illegal construction materials" to a disputed atoll.

And said the boat ignored repeated warnings and had “deliberately provoked trouble” in crossing the bow of the Chinese ship, causing the collision.

China’s foreign ministry added they have shown “great restraint and patience on the issue” and would continue to take the necessary lawful measures to safeguard China’s territorial sovereignty.

The U.S. State Department has sided with the Philippines, saying China's actions amounted to repeated "harassment" in the South China Sea. .

Beijing lays claim to most of the area, including parts of the exclusive economic zones of the Philippines and other countries.

The Permanent Court of Arbitration ruled in 2016 that Beijing's claims had no legal basis.

Manila's relations with Beijing have soured under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who has strengthened military engagement with Washington since taking office last year.

The Pentagon said in May it would protect the Philippines if its coastguard came under attack quote "anywhere in the South China Sea."