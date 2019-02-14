China’s phones are slowly conquering Europe, and Huawei is leading the charge

Huawei handsets are hardly to get in the US, where carriers do not sell any of its handsets, but the top Chinese smartphone maker is doing great in other markets. According to a recent report, Huawei is leading the charge in Europe, where more customers bought smartphones from China last year than ever before.





Don't Miss: The $350 Sony noise cancelling headphones that blow people’s minds just dropped to $280

New data from Canalys shows that one in three smartphones sold in Europe last year came from a Chinese vendor, and Huawei made one in five phones sold in Europe during the Christmas quarter:

In other words, Chinese smartphones accounted for 32% of a shrinking European smartphone market in 2018, which represented a 27% increase for Chinese brands compared to last year. Huawei’s share grew 54% last year, the company explained, accounting for 23.6% of sales in the final quarter of the year.

Samsung and Apple held the first two positions in the region, selling 61.6 million and 42.8 million smartphones, respectively, but both companies lost market share — over 10% and 6%, respectively.

Other notable mentions in the top five are Xiaomi and Nokia device maker HMD Global, although they sold significantly fewer smartphones than their competitors, at least according to the data available in the table below for the fourth quarter. Interestingly, companies like Oppo and OnePlus aren’t mentioned by name, but it’s likely that both of them will increase their presence in Europe as well.

Overall, the European market fell 4% in 2018 to 197 million units, while Q4 2018 shipments fell 2% to 57 million units.

Canalys says various factors are affecting the smartphone landscape in Europe, including political tensions between Chinese companies and the US government, but also the weaker performance of high-end devices in strong economies.

“The US administration is causing Chinese companies to invest in Europe over the US,” senior analyst Ben Stanton said. “The European market is mature, and replacement rates have lengthened, but there is an opportunity for Chinese brands to displace the market incumbents. The likes of Huawei and Xiaomi bring price competition that has stunned their rivals as they use their size against the smaller brands in Europe.”