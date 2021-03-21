China Picks New Central Bank Policy Makers as It Focuses on Risk

(Bloomberg) -- China appointed two new members to the central bank’s monetary policy committee, just as authorities begin shifting their focus away from stimulus and toward curbing financial risks in the economy.

Cai Fang, a well-known economist at the government-linked Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, and Wang Yiming, a former deputy director of the Development Research Center of the State Council, will join the central bank’s policy making committee, according to a government statement released Saturday.

Liu Wei and Ma Jun, who have been on the committee since 2018, will leave their posts, in line with standard practice which sees expert members of the panel replaced after three years, according to state media. Liu Shijin, who was one of the three expert members, will retain his position.

The reshuffle comes as the People’s Bank of China prepares to dial back the monetary stimulus pumped into the pandemic-hit economy last year, with officials worried about the build-up in debt and risks of asset bubbles. The PBOC has said it wants to balance providing support for growth while reducing financial risks, a pledge that Governor Yi Gang reiterated Sunday.

The central bank still has room to pump liquidity into the economy while keeping the debt ratio stable, Yi said in a speech at the China Development Forum in Beijing. The steady ratio “will not only provide positive incentives for economic players, but also help create an environment less likely to spawn financial risks,” he said.

Wang, speaking on a panel Saturday at the same forum, reiterated the government’s stance of no sharp turn in macroeconomic policy.

“Considering the structural unevenness in the economic recovery, and the fact that small businesses still face challenges, macro policies will maintain necessary intensity to provide support to the recovery,” he said. He forecast the economy would expand at an annual rate of 5% to 5.5% over the next five years, but said a precise prediction was hard to give because of huge external uncertainties.

Wang is currently vice president of the China Center for International Economic Exchanges, a think tank under the National Development and Reform Commission.

