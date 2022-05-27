China pig breeders go high-tech in self-sufficiency push

Dominique Patton
·4 min read

By Dominique Patton

CHIFENG, China (Reuters) - Tiny slivers of ear tissue snipped from hours-old piglets offer valuable clues for the team at Best Genetics Group (BGG) as it strives to improve the genetics of China's hog herd to produce cheaper meat for the world's top pork consumer.

Breeding pigs that have larger litters, reach slaughter weight quicker and require less feed can make a big difference in a market producing almost 700 million hogs a year.

BGG is among about 100 farms enrolled in just such a state-led endeavour to wean China off imported stock and breed a self-sustaining herd to feed its 1.4 billion people.

China has the world's biggest hog herd, but relies heavily on imports for breeding material, more so after the African swine fever virus in 2018-19 decimated its pig population and wiped out much of its breeding pool.

"We must insist on our own independent breeding," Hao Wenjie, BGG's head breeder, told Reuters at one of its farms that lies about 30 km (18.64 miles) outside the small city of Chifeng in northern China's remote Inner Mongolia region.

"Only then can we provide high-quality seeds, or breeding stock, for our market and break this need for everyone to go to foreign varieties," she added.

Breeders are looking to improve the genetics of overseas and local pigs, but lack of experience in collecting data, high costs, competition and market volatility pose big challenges.

These efforts come amid President Xi Jinping's calls for self-sufficiency in food, with the focus recently turning to the genetics or the "chips" of agriculture, seen as a weak link in China's food security.

China needs its own seeds to guarantee its "food bowl", Xi said last month.

RAISING A PIG

Raising a pig in China costs about two-and-a-half times more than in the United States due to costly imported feed and high levels of disease.

Genetic improvements for cheaper meat are thus in high demand. But so far international companies have been better at this.

Rapid genetic progress requires rigorous data collection and analysis and not many managers in China have the experience to design and implement such collection.

Netherlands-based genetics consultant Jan Merks on a visit to BGG's farm admonished staff for mixing some batches.

"In a commercial farm, it doesn't matter if you use two different boars during a sow's heat. Here, it has to be same."

Despite such hurdles, privately owned BGG, founded 10 years ago, is among those making progress.

After buying 1,200 purebred sows from Canada-based Genesus in 2012, it has expanded the herd to 6,000 and average number of piglets born per litter to 15, one more than when it began.

Now BGG aims to increase the litter size by another 1.35 in five years and reduce the backfat on its boars.

BGG collects hundreds of thousands of data annually on traits including litter size, loin depth, and daily weight gain. It selects the pigs with the highest values across such traits for breeding, improving performance with each generation.

Genomic selection is helping speed up the process.

For example, based on the DNA from the tissue of a piglet's ear, BGG predicts how well a pig will perform, boosting the chances of selecting the best breeders.

"We have a goal of 3-5 years for improvement of each trait," Hao said at the farm, where red-roofed buildings are perched on a hill, surrounded by scrubland and mountains.

Around 65 staff live there for weeks at a time, carrying out artificial insemination, gathering data on newborns and ensuring the herd is healthy.

BGG sells the offspring of its breeders to top hog producers including Wens Foodstuff Group, Jiangxi Zhengbang Technology Co and Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group.

VOLATILITY

Still, business has suffered amid recent huge losses at pig producers, BGG founder Monita Mo said.

China's hog producers have endured record losses due to surging feed costs and weak demand amid COVID.

Another company's breeding farm has been asked by its management to cut back on genomic selection to lower costs, its head breeder said on condition of anonymity.

China has too many small breeding farms, said Fu Yan, professor of genetics at Zhejiang University. Big, listed hog producers who started breeding programmes in recent years may be best placed to invest the large sums needed to compete with international companies, he added.

On China's push to improve the genetics of native pigs, some experts warn they are already so far behind that it detracts from efforts underway on imported breeds.

China's Meishan pig is renowned for its large litters, but it and dozens others grow slowly and are too fatty.

"It takes about one year for the animal to grow to 100kg. We tried to create a local breed that can grow in 8-9 months but it's not that consistent yet," Mo said.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The 1979 Aston Martin Bulldog Concept Just Won at Villa d’Este, Signaling a Rebirth for the Wedge-Shaped Sports Car

    With a coveted honor at Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, the 1979 concept throws a wedge in the status quo while gearing for a comeback.

  • How ‘Top Gun: Maverick’s’ Production Designer Secured Real Fighter Planes and More

    It is widely known that Tom Cruise would rather jump off a building or out of an airplane than resort to using CGI. Thus, when it came to filming “Top Gun: Maverick,” having access to the Navy equipment and expertise that informed the original 1986 hit was paramount for production designer Jeremy Hindle to create […]

  • Avoiding Recession May Require Moving the Inflation Goal Post

    To meet its inflation goals, the central bank would have to raise interest rates so high as to all but ensure a recession. So, some analysts now think the Federal Reserve will raise its 2% inflation target.

  • Hong Kong Auteur Scud Retires, Sets Two Final Films for North American Release (EXCLUSIVE)

    Artist and Hong Kong-based experimental filmmaker Scud is to retire from filmmaking leave the city after completing his two final features. These have been licensed for North American distribution by Breaking Glass Pictures. A license deal for rights to “Apostles” and “Bodyshop” was struck by Breaking Glass Pictures and Artwalker, the production company through which […]

  • Peak interest rates may be lower than expected as growth slowdown looms

    Worsening economic data may force central banks to blink and take a less aggressive rate-rise stance, money markets are betting, having steadily dialled back expectations of where U.S. and British interest rates might peak. The equivalent of a half-point rate hike from the Federal Reserve has been priced out over the last three weeks, putting the peak in rates at 3% next June. That implies cumulative U.S. rate hikes of 210 basis points this cycle, versus 255 bps at the start of May, according to Fed Fund futures that reflect expectations of future interest rate moves.

  • 'Protect the truth': A Marcos return in Philippines triggers fear for history

    Books about the late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos and his brutal era of martial law are flying off the shelves, spurred by "panic buying" after his son and namesake won a May 9 presidential election. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s presidency, set to begin on June 30, has many people worried about losing access to books and other accounts of his father's rule, given his family's decades-long effort to rehabilitate its name through what critics describe as a campaign of historical revisionism. "They are panic buying," Alexine Parreno said of her customers, many them parents buying books about martial law aimed at children.

  • New authentic Mexican restaurant opens in Warner Robins. That makes 3 within 3 months

    What’s for breakfast? Eggs with fried banana, black beans, cheese and sour cream served here.

  • McDonald's China unveils chocolate mochi burger, prawn and pineapple burger for Children's Day

    McDonald’s China introduced space-exploration-themed food to their menu to celebrate Children’s Day. International Children’s Day is a worldwide holiday declared by the United Nations to protect children’s rights and to honor the children who were killed by Nazis during World War II. The Shanghai China Salesian Society established Children’s Day in China in 1932 and have since been giving children under the age of 14 a day off from school to enjoy their childhood every June 1. Not only can children spend time with their family or go to Children’s Day events, they are also free to enjoy their favorite foods or try new ones, like the creative new menu inspired by the child-like wonder of space exploration.

  • Texas authorities present timeline of Uvalde shooting

    The Texas Department of Public Safety gave reporters a timeline of the events on May 24th in which 21 people were shot and killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. (May 27)

  • China and Russia veto new sanctions on N. Korea

    STORY: China and Russia on Thursday vetoed a resolution to impose more UN sanctions on North Korea.The U.S. had drafted that resolution in response to a string of missile tests this year.Thursday’s vote was the first time the Security Council has split over the issue since 2006, when North Korea fired off its first nuclear test.U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said she was disappointed but not surprised."We have been circulating a draft of this resolution for nine weeks. In that time, the countries vetoing this resolution have refused to engage on the text, despite our commitment to inclusivity and flexibility during consultations."Among other restrictions. the resolution banned oil and tobacco exports to North Korea. The country’s leader Kim Jong Un is a chain smoker.It also would have blacklisted a group of hackers called the Lazarus group.For Russia’s part, it wants to ease up on North Korea.According to its UN ambassador. sanctions are a “dead end."“As history has shown us, the paradigm of sanctions has still not been able to guarantee security in the region or resolve issues of missile and nuclear nonproliferation."China also wants to lift some sanctions, hoping to lure North Korea back to negotiations with the U.S.Denuclearization talks stalled out after the last summit between leader Kim and former President Donald Trump in 2019.The issue is now set to be taken up by the UN’s General Assembly.Just a day before Thursday’s vote, Pyongyang fired off three missiles.Washington has warned that a nuclear test could be next.

  • This Market Rally Could Force the Fed to Raise Rates Higher

    Financial conditions have tightened more than they should have, based solely on the central bank’s actions. If that trend reverses, investors should worry about what Powell & Co. will do next.

  • No work and nowhere to live: a rural migrant's ordeal in locked-down Shanghai

    BEIJING (Reuters) -When Shanghai began its draconian COVID-19 lockdown two months ago, the French restaurant where Sun Wu waited tables closed and the 22-year-old, like countless other rural migrants, lost his job. To make ends meet, Sun helped sort government deliveries for residents under lockdown, earning 250 yuan ($38) a day and moving from a dormitory to live in the warehouse where he worked as required by COVID rules. With ambulance services stretched, Sun paid a delivery van driver 500 yuan to take them to a hospital on April 25 and she had surgery to remove a stomach cyst that night.

  • The Funded: Twitter shareholders wanted to boot Silver Lake exec Egon Durban off its board. His fellow directors said no.

    Twitter's board decided to go against the express wishes of its shareholders this week and keep Silver Lake Partners co-CEO as one of its members. As it happens, Durban is good friends with Elon Musk, who is trying to buy the company.

  • Guilty plea in plot to firebomb California Democratic HQ

    A California man pleaded guilty Friday to plotting to blow up the state Democratic Party’s headquarters in what prosecutors said was the first in a planned series of politically-motivated attacks after the defeat of former President Donald Trump. Ian Benjamin Rogers, 46, of Napa, pleaded guilty to conspiring to destroy a building by fire or explosives, possessing an explosive device and possessing a machine gun under a plea agreement that could bring him seven to nine years in federal prison. U.S. prosecutors in San Francisco charged Rogers and Jarrod Copeland with conspiring to attack targets they associated with Democrats after Trump's defeat in the November 2020 presidential election.

  • Remote-learning apps used by kids during the pandemic monitored and shared their data for ads, analysis finds

    When the pandemic happened, millions of children moved online to continue with their education. That may have compromised their data privacy.

  • Ex-Malaysia PM: US-led trade group intended to isolate China

    Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad criticized a new U.S.-led economic grouping on Friday, saying it is intended to isolate China, and won't benefit regional economic growth without Beijing. U.S. President Joe Biden launched the 13-nation Indo-Pacific Economic Framework during a visit to Japan earlier this week.

  • Fitch Ratings warns of elections' impact on Lebanese economy

    A leading international credit ratings agency warned Friday that the results of this month’s parliamentary elections in Lebanon make it difficult for any coalition to have a governing majority, potentially complicating implementation of reforms. Shortly after the warning from Fitch Ratings, the Lebanese pound briefly hit new lows against the dollar, causing chaos in markets around the country. Lebanon is in the grips of the worst economic and financial crisis in its modern history.

  • How a Singapore execution set off a wave of protest

    Most Singaporeans support the death penalty - but one's man's execution has revived the debate.

  • The growing circle of Putin’s friends in the West

    A time of trial is upon the world, and every country will have to make a choice.

  • These bike shorts are so comfortable, I want to wear them every single day

    I wasn't a fan of bike shorts at first, but then I tried the high-waisted bikers from Alo and now I'm obsessed. The post These bike shorts are so comfortable, I want to wear them every single day appeared first on In The Know.