What Is China Pioneer Pharma Holdings's (HKG:1345) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

China Pioneer Pharma Holdings (HKG:1345) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 48% in the last month alone, although it is still down 8.2% over the last quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 10.0% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does China Pioneer Pharma Holdings Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 9.57 that sentiment around China Pioneer Pharma Holdings isn't particularly high. The image below shows that China Pioneer Pharma Holdings has a lower P/E than the average (12.6) P/E for companies in the healthcare industry.

This suggests that market participants think China Pioneer Pharma Holdings will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

It's nice to see that China Pioneer Pharma Holdings grew EPS by a stonking 27% in the last year. But earnings per share are down 15% per year over the last five years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does China Pioneer Pharma Holdings's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

With net cash of CN¥420m, China Pioneer Pharma Holdings has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 42% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Bottom Line On China Pioneer Pharma Holdings's P/E Ratio

China Pioneer Pharma Holdings trades on a P/E ratio of 9.6, which is fairly close to the HK market average of 9.6. With a strong balance sheet combined with recent growth, the P/E implies the market is quite pessimistic. What is very clear is that the market has become less pessimistic about China Pioneer Pharma Holdings over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 6.5 back then to 9.6 today. For those who like to invest in turnarounds, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But others might consider the opportunity to have passed.