China plane crash: Rescuers search for survivors as families await news

·3 min read
Relatives of those on board the passenger wait in a sectioned-off area at Guangzhou International Airport
Families are waiting for news at Guangzhou International Airport

Rescuers continue to search for survivors from a plane crash in southern China, as families of those onboard gather at a nearby airport waiting anxiously for updates.

China Eastern Flight MU5735 was carrying 132 people when it crashed into hills in Guangxi province.

The incident has caused shock in China, where President Xi Jinping has ordered an investigation into the cause.

Hundreds of responders have been dispatched to the crash site in Wuzhou.

Local media reported they had found parts of the wreckage and were still searching through debris scattered over mountainous, rugged terrain.

The number of casualties is not yet known, and there are fears of no survivors.

Meanwhile the families and friends of those onboard have arrived at Guangzhou's International Airport. The China Eastern Airlines flight from Kunming had been due to land there on Monday afternoon.

Authorities have yet to identify passengers and crew members. But local news outlets reported that they included a group of six people, including a teenager, who were travelling to Guangzhou to attend a funeral.

One woman told Jiemian News that her sister and close friends were part of that group, adding that she had also been booked on the flight but ended up switching to an earlier plane.

"I feel very anguished," she said.

Another man at the airport told Reuters news agency that he was the colleague of a passenger named Mr Tan.

After confirming that Mr Tan was onboard, he had to break the news to Mr Tan's family. "They were sobbing. His mother couldn't believe this had happened," he told Reuters. "She said she will be here as soon as possible. Because she was very sad, her boy was only 29 years old."

He added that arrangements were being made by the airline to bring families to the crash site in Wuzhou, the city closest to the hillside crash site in Guangxi province.

Pictures show distraught families waiting in a cordoned-off area at Guangzhou airport, receiving some assistance from airline staff. One unverified clip circulating widely on Chinese social media - which was later removed - shows a man slumped in his seat crying and wailing.

A colleague of one of the passengers on board speaks to reporters at Guangzhou International Airport
A colleague of one of the passengers on board speaks to reporters at Guangzhou International Airport

Flight MU5735 had been in the air for over an hour and was nearing Guangzhou when it suddenly plummeted from a cruising height.

Chinese state TV outlets have broadcast footage which appears to show a jet in a near nose-dive to the ground. The footage was captured by a car's dashcam. The BBC has not yet been able to verify the clip.

The Boeing 737-800 plane dropped thousands of metres in three minutes, flight tracker data showed.

According to FlightRadar24, the plane was cruising at 29,100ft, but two minutes and 15 seconds later it was recorded at 9,075ft. The last sourced information on the flight showed it ended at 14:22 local time, at an altitude of 3,225ft.

The airline and China's aviation authorities have all launched an investigation into the crash.

But responders to the scene are still trying to locate the plane's black box and any other equipment that could help identify the cause of the crash.

China Eastern Airlines, one of the nation's big three state-owned carriers, has expressed its "deep condolences" to the victims and their families. It has grounded all its Boeing 737-800s, and set up a hotline for people seeking information on those on board.

map of flight path
map of flight path

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing jet under scrutiny by India amid China crash

    India's aviation authority has ordered 'enhanced surveillance' of 737 jets after a crash in China.

  • Boeing 737 crashes in China, with 132 on board

    CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reports it's believed there are no survivors after a Boeing 737 jet crashed in China, with 132 people on board, making it that country's worst air disaster in nearly a decade.

  • China plane crash: 132 killed as Boeing 737 smashes into remote mountains after near-vertical dive

    Chinese officials reportedly said there was no sign of life among the plane’s debris

  • Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard

    The Civil Aviation Administration of China said in a statement that the crash occurred near the southern city of Wuzhou in Teng County.

  • No survivors found after China Eastern Airlines plane crashes with 132 on board

    A Boeing 737-800 owned by China Eastern Airlines crashed in the mountains in southern China's Guangxi region on Monday with 132 people on board, AP reports.The latest: "Wreckage of the plane was found at the scene, but up until now, none of those aboard the plane with whom contact was lost have been found," said state broadcaster CCTV, per AP.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: China's aviation administration said the 132 people on board included 1

  • Rescuers search through debris of China Eastern crash

    STORY: Debris and wreckage had been found and there were no sign of survivors, state broadcaster CCTV reported.Rescuers were scouring the wreckage and flight recorders over the night.The plane was en route from the southwestern city of Kunming, capital of Yunnan province, to Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong, bordering Hong Kong, when it crashed on Monday.China Eastern said it deeply mourned the passengers and crew, adding the cause of the crash was under investigation. Such accidents typically involve multiple factors and experts warned it was far too early to draw any conclusions on the potential causes, especially in light of the scarce information available.The aircraft, with 123 passengers and nine crew on board, lost contact over the city of Wuzhou, China's Civil Aviation Administration of China and the airline said.The flight left Kunming at 1:11 p.m. (0511 GMT), FlightRadar24 data showed, and had been due to land in Guangzhou at 3:05 p.m.

  • Boeing 737 plane crashes with 132 aboard in China

    A Boeing 737-800 plane, operated by China Eastern Airlines, crashed in China’s southern province of Guangxi with 132 people on board, officials said.

  • China searches for victims, flight recorders after first plane crash in 12 years

    WUZHOU, China (Reuters) -Rescuers in China scoured heavily forested slopes on Tuesday with hopes fading of finding any survivors from the 132 people aboard a China Eastern Airlines jet that crashed a day earlier in the mountains of southern Guangxi. Parts of the Boeing 737-800 were strewn across mountain slopes charred by fire after China's first crash involving a commercial jetliner since 2010. Burnt remains of identity cards and wallets were also seen, state media reported.

  • No survivors found among 132 people in China plane crash, Chinese state media says

    The crash of the Boeing 737-800, operated by China Eastern Airlines, sparked a fire large enough to be seen on NASA satellite images.

  • Boeing 737 Was Plunging at 350MPH in Moments Before Crash in China with 132 Aboard

    Radio Free AsiaA Boeing 737 airliner with 132 people aboard has crashed into a mountainous area in southern China in what looks set to be the country’s most deadly plane crash for decades. The aircraft, on a flight from the city of Kunming to Guangzhou, slammed into a thick forest of bamboo on a hillside in Guanxi province. Thick smoke and huge flames could be seen rising on a video posted by the South China Morning Post but it was unclear whether the was already a fire in the area.Tracking data

  • People’s Convoy Gets Hilariously Trolled by Lone D.C. Bicyclist

    ShutDownDC via Twitter The People’s Convoy got a taste of its own medicine on Saturday afternoon in Washington, D.C., when a single bicyclist moving at a snail’s pace brought the truckers to a near halt by occupying an entire lane of traffic in front of them.“Hey, what are you doing? You have a bunch of trucks behind you,” a convoy live streamer and YouTuber WYSIWYGTV (pronounced “whizzy-wick”) yelled at the unidentified cyclist while confronting him. “You got a bunch of trucks behind us.” The b

  • Family of 13-year-old driver in Texas crash that killed 9 'lost everything' in a house fire last year, pastor says

    The family of a child who died in a crash on Tuesday that killed 9 people in total "lost everything" in a house fire last year, a pastor told NBC.

  • Man working on plumbing finds body under girlfriend’s home, Pennsylvania police say

    “He came out and he’s like, ‘Tracey, you’re not going to believe this.’”

  • Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country's south

    A China Eastern Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in a remote mountainous area of southern China on Monday, officials said, setting off a forest fire visible from space in the country’s worst air disaster in nearly a decade. The Civil Aviation Administration of China said the crash occurred near the city of Wuzhou in the Guangxi region. China Eastern Flight 5735 was traveling 455 knots (523 mph, 842 kph) at around 29,000 feet when it entered a steep and fast dive around 2:20 p.m. local time, according to data from flight-tracking website FlightRadar24.com.

  • 2 Pennsylvania troopers, man killed; police open DUI probe

    State police have opened a driving under the influence investigation following the deaths of two Pennsylvania troopers and a civilian struck by a vehicle on an interstate in Philadelphia early Monday, state police said. Trooper Martin F. Mack III and Trooper Branden T. Sisca were dispatched after a man was reported walking in the southbound lanes of I-95 near the sports stadiums in south Philadelphia, Capt. James Kemm said.

  • Dad backing SUV into garage hits and kills his 2-year-old daughter, Texas police say

    He thought his toddler was inside, police say.

  • Los Angeles police searching for driver of flying Tesla

    A video showing a Tesla flying nearly 50 feet into the air and hitting two parked cars has gone viral. LA police said they are searching for the driver.

  • The secrets to saving money at the pump by "hyper-miling" on the road

    Wayne Gerdis said his slow and steady approach to driving has been getting him well over 80 miles per gallon, saving him about $2,500 a year.

  • We calculated how much more gas is costing for every type of vehicle—see how yours stacks up

    Even hybrid drivers are feeling the pain, paying $40 more a month, and for some full-size SUVs, the added expense is pretty hefty.

  • Aston Martin’s First Superbike Has Finally Arrived

    Ten examples of the 183 hp AMB 001 motorcycle are still available.