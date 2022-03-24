China Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of Wreckage

(Bloomberg) -- Searchers have found 183 pieces of wreckage from the China Eastern Airlines Corp. jet that crashed in Guangxi, southern China, including the engine and one part discovered in farmland more than 6 miles from the main point of impact, officials said. Some human remains have also been found.

The flight data recorder still hasn’t been located. The cockpit voice recorder was retrieved Wednesday and is being analyzed at a laboratory in Beijing. The two so-called black boxes will help investigators uncover why the Boeing Co. 737-800 NG jet plunged out of the sky at close to the speed of sound and slammed into a hillside on Monday afternoon. Zhu Tao, director of safety at the Civil Aviation Administration of China, said he couldn’t rule out the possibility that the cockpit voice recorder’s internal storage unit might be damaged.

Officials have said all three pilots had current licenses, valid health certificates and solid experience. Local reports identified the captain and co-pilot at the controls. All 123 passengers and nine crew are presumed dead. China has ordered a safety review encompassing much of the country’s aviation industry.

Suspected Part Found Over 6 Miles Away (5:52 p.m. HK)

While most of the wreckage was found in an area 30 meters (98 feet) wide and 20 meters deep at the impact point of the crash, one suspected part measuring 1.3 meters long and 10 centimeters was discovered in farmland 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from the crash site, Zheng Xi, head of the Guangxi fire-fighting rescue team, said at the briefing.

Officials Hold News Briefing in Wuzhou (5:30 p.m. HK)

Chinese officials gave more information on the search at a briefing, saying 183 pieces of the plane have been found as well as some human remains. The hunt for the second black box will be intensified, they said. CAAC’s head of safety, Zhu Tao, said it couldn’t be ruled out that the internal storage unit of cockpit voice recorder found Wednesday might have been damaged in the crash.

As of 8 a.m., 305 relatives of 56 passengers had arrived in Guangxi. Asked if China will invite U.S. National Transportation Safety Board investigators to join the probe, Zhu said efforts are for now focused on search and rescue and gathering evidence, and that “relevant parties” would be invited when the investigation phase begins.

Jet’s Flight History (5:25 p.m. HK)

The China Eastern aircraft, a Boeing 737-800 delivered to the carrier in 2015, had flown 8,986 times, Xinhua News Agency said.

Sifting Through the Wreckage (4:45 p.m. HK)

Xinhua has a Weibo live-stream broadcast from deep in the crash site showing firefighters in orange overalls among the wreckage and debris, many with shovels. Another team of workers at the scene -- dressed in white protective gear, masks, blue head covers and gloves -- is placing objects in plastic bags for examination. The rain has cleared but the ground is thick with mud, toppled trees and bamboo, as well as scattered remnants from the plane.

CCTV reported that some parts of the aircraft have been found 255 meters away from the main crash site.

Crash May Dent Airlines’ Profitability: Fitch (3:52 p.m. HK)

Profitability in China’s aviation sector will come under pressure in the near term as higher oil prices raise costs and demand takes a hit from Covid control measures and the impact of the plane crash, Fitch Ratings said in a statement.

“Some Chinese domestic travelers may also switch to alternative forms of transport, such as high-speed rail, over the next one or two years,” it said.

Search Area Expanded Fivefold (3:07 p.m. HK)

The rescue area has been made five times bigger, Xinhua News Agency reported, citing a rescue team leader. As of Wednesday evening, the search had already covered an area of 46,000 square meters, according to the report. Hundreds of people are involved in the search, along with dogs and drones.

Engine Debris Found (2:45 p.m. HK)

Parts of the China Eastern aircraft’s engine have been found, CCTV reported, without elaborating. Footage from the crash site also showed some of the wing has been retrieved.

The engines were manufactured by CFM, a joint venture of General Electric Co. and Safran SA. CFM will be the technical adviser for any issues related to the engines, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board has said.

China Flight Cancellations (1:56 p.m. HK)

Cancellation rates for domestic flights in China remain high, at 76% on Thursday. Of those, 68% were canceled at least a day in advance. Covid and related travel curbs have severely dented airline services in the country. The figure is compounded by China Eastern and its subsidiaries temporarily grounding more than 200 Boeing 737-800 NGs in response to the crash.

More: Chinese Air Travel Faces Mass Cancellations After Plane Crash

Expect a ‘Very Transparent’ Investigation (1:26 p.m. HK)

“We will have a very transparent investigation,” Airline Ratings Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief Geoffrey Thomas said in an interview with Bloomberg Television, noting that crash investigators are renowned for working closely together and that the Chinese side has a “great reputation globally.”

“In the last 30 years, China has done an amazing job in building one of the greatest aviation networks in the world,” he added.

China’s Strong Relationship With Boeing (1:26 p.m. HK)

Thomas also said he expects China and Boeing will maintain their “excellent relationship” and that the China Eastern crash is “a tragic, one-off accident.”

Chinese airlines rank very highly in safety and the 737-800 is a “superb aeroplane,” he said. “I don’t believe that when the investigation is complete they’ll find that there’s anything wrong with this particular model of the 737.”

Rain Continues to Hinder Efforts (1:05 p.m. HK)

It has been raining continuously at the crash site since Wednesday evening, making travel on foot difficult, according to Xinhua News Agency. Rescue workers have cleared landslide debris and laid bamboo frames on the ground to facilitate their efforts, the state-run news agency said. Adverse weather is expected to continue.

Search Area Expanded (12:56 p.m. HK)

The search area has been expanded as workers hunt for the second black box, broadcaster CCTV reported. Drones are also being used in the search.

China Urges Tighter Safety Measures (12:35 p.m. HK)

The Ministry of Emergency Management urged industries including airlines, mines, chemical plants and construction companies to tighten safety measures and prevent major accidents following Monday’s plane crash.

The government will evaluate if rising commodity prices and a sharp decline in travel revenue are impacting safety, the ministry said in a statement.

Recording of Attempts to Contact Plane (11:37 a.m. HK)

The Global Times released a recording of air-traffic control and pilots of China Southern Flight 3764 and sister carrier Shanghai Airlines Flight 9256 trying to contact the China Eastern pilots. They didn’t receive a response.

U.S. ‘Deeply Saddened’ (10:38 a.m. HK)

“We are deeply saddened by the news of this crash and hope to play an active role during this investigation,” a spokesperson for the U.S. Embassy in Beijing said.

China’s Reputation at Stake (9:55 a.m. HK)

“How they’re perceived around the globe is at stake,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst George Ferguson said of Chinese aviation authorities spearheading the investigation. “If they’re going to be a world player in aviation, they’ve got to show the same timeliness, same thoroughness, same specificity” as investigators in the U.S. and Europe.

The matter of reputation is especially critical with China’s Comac preparing for the commercial debut of its C919, a narrow-body competitor to the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320neo. “The day will come when they’ll want other countries to accept the C919 on the basis of their work,” Ferguson said of the CAAC.

Boeing 737 NG Widely Used in China (9:44 a.m. HK)

The jet model involved in Monday’s crash is one of the most commonly flown aircraft in China, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

Impact on Boeing Max Grounding (9:20 a.m. HK)

While China has cleared the 737 Max to fly again after a three-year grounding, the nation’s airlines haven’t yet resumed flying the Boeing jet commercially. They also haven’t resumed taking deliveries of the model, which is different to the one that crashed Monday. Boeing has around $4.5 billion of already-built jets destined for China waiting in its storage lots, according to BI’s Ferguson.

Past Investigations (8:30 a.m. HK)

American teams helped Chinese investigators hone their expertise in deciphering clues and applying data gleaned from crash sites when relations between the countries were more amicable, said John Purvis, a retired engineer who led Boeing’s commercial aircraft investigation team for 17 years. As a member of delegations that visited China in the 1980s and 1990s, Purvis was struck by the professionalism and urgency with which his counterparts put safety systems in place.

Through his travels over the years, including to crash sites, Purvis built up personal relationships that at times superseded geopolitical considerations. “It is a community,” he said of fellow crash investigators.

U.S. Participation in Probe (5:12 a.m. HK)

China activated a treaty that allows the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board to send a representative to participate in the crash investigation.

The agency can take part under an agreement known as Annex 13, which allows the nation where a crashed aircraft was made to join a probe. Experts from Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration can participate as well. The Civil Aviation Administration of China has the lead role under international law.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said China had invited the NTSB to be “on the ground” as part of the probe. Details are being worked out.

Travel to China is “limited by visa and Covid quarantine requirements,” the NTSB said. “We are working with the Department of State to address those issues with the Chinese government before any travel will be determined.”

Pilot Names Reported (3:45 a.m. HK)

The pilots at the control of China Eastern Flight 5735 included one of the country’s most experienced commercial aviators and a younger captain with a family pedigree, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing local media reports.

While their names haven’t been officially released, Phoenix Weekly, a magazine run by a state-controlled television broadcaster, said the captain was Yang Hongda, the son of a senior pilot, and the first officer was Zhang Zhengping, a veteran pilot nearing retirement.

State-controlled Southern Weekly reported the same surnames, saying the captain was 32 and the first officer was 59, the Journal said. Zhang was among the first batch of pilots to be trained to fly commercial aircraft in China, based on a 2018 article by China Aviation News, according to the newspaper.

More: Buried Black Boxes Stand to Solve China Plane Disaster Mystery

