China plans 'crackdown' after Covid protests

·2 min read
Police keep watch on a road by the Liangma River in Beijing on November 29, 2022
A heavy police presence was seen in Beijing (pictured) and Shanghai on Tuesday

China's top security agency has called for a crackdown on "hostile forces" after rare protests against Covid rules in Chinese cities at the weekend.

Police officers have flooded now-empty protest sites, with some protesters saying police have contacted them to seek information on their whereabouts.

Meanwhile the country's health officials say lockdowns should be "imposed and eased quickly".

China has recorded record numbers of new cases in recent days.

It is the only major economy with a zero-Covid policy, with local authorities clamping down on even small outbreaks with mass testing, quarantines and snap lockdowns.

Over the weekend, thousands in China took to the streets demanding an end to the strict measures - with some even making rare calls for President Xi Jinping to stand down.

But a heavy police presence in China's major cities, including Beijing and Shanghai, seems to have curbed further protests on Monday and Tuesday.

The ruling Communist Party's Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission, which oversees domestic law enforcement across China, said it was "necessary to crack down on infiltration and sabotage activities by hostile forces in accordance with the law".

The statement, reported by Chinese news agency Xinhua, did not mention the recent demonstrations, which began after a fire in a high-rise block in Urumqi, western China, killed 10 people on Thursday.

Many Chinese believe Covid restrictions in the city contributed to the deaths, although the authorities deny this.

Police officers were seen on Tuesday patrolling in large numbers in parts of Beijing and Shanghai where demonstrations were held at the weekend.

There were also reports of around 150 officers showing up at a busy shopping area in the southern city of Shenzhen after rumours of a planned protest there circulated on social media.

Also on Tuesday, Chinese health officials said the authorities would work to reduce "inconvenience" caused by the Covid pandemic.

Mi Feng, spokesperson of China's National Health Commission (NHC), told reporters that lockdowns should be "imposed and eased quickly" and that "excessive control measures should be continuously rectified".

Health officials earlier called for more targeted Covid measures - saying complaints over tough curbs were a result of the "arbitrary" local roll-outs, rather than national guidelines.

In southern Guangdong province, authorities announced changes to local Covid policy on Tuesday evening, allowing some close contacts of Covid cases to quarantine at home rather than in state facilities.

Elsewhere, the UK has summoned the Chinese ambassador for a meeting after a BBC journalist, Ed Lawrence, was beaten and briefly detained while covering anti-government lockdown protests on Sunday.

Recommended Stories

  • China Covid: Chinese protesters say police seeking them out

    People who attended protests against Covid rules say the police want to know their whereabouts.

  • COVID-19 lockdown protests grow in China

    Protests against government coronavirus lockdowns continue to grow in China, as world leaders watch with caution.

  • Why China’s Covid Protests Aren’t a 1989 Redux

    In 1989, the protesters were seeking fundamental political reforms. This time they are appealing for officials to rethink Covid policies.

  • Royal Navy plea for funds to adopt puppy they befriended in Montenegro

    Royal Navy aviators are raising funds to bring a stray puppy they befriended while deployed in Montenegro home to the UK.

  • All the Best Post-Cyber Monday Home Decor Deals: From Nordstrom to West Elm

    We've searched everywhere and compiled a list of the best post-Cyber home decor deals to have on your radar. Scroll and shop our expertly curated roundup.

  • UK Should Plan for Long Term Like Russia and China, Sunak Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak will argue the UK should plan its foreign policy for the long-term to match the strategies of other world powers such as Russia and China, as the prime minister makes his first major foreign policy speech. Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woes Boost Havens: Markets W

  • UK's Rishi Sunak says 'golden era' with China over

    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak declared Monday that the U.K.'s “golden era” of ties with China was over in his first major speech on foreign policy, describing China's growing authoritarianism as a “systemic challenge to our values and interests."

  • How the World Cup is fueling China's big protests against Beijing's 'zero COVID' lockdowns

    How the World Cup is fueling China's big protests against Beijing's 'zero COVID' lockdowns

  • Chinese authorities seek out COVID protesters

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese authorities have begun inquiries into some of the people who gathered at weekend protests against COVID-19 curbs, people who were at the Beijing demonstrations told Reuters, as police remained out in numbers on the city's streets. Two protesters told Reuters that callers identifying themselves as Beijing police officers asked them to report to a police station on Tuesday with written accounts of their activities on Sunday night. A student also said they were asked by their college if they had been in an area where a protest happened and to provide a written account.

  • Artemis: Nasa's Orion capsule breaks distance record

    The spacecraft travels further from Earth than any previous vehicle built for astronauts.

  • Northrop’s B-21 is almost here. What’s next for the stealthy bomber?

    Northrop Grumman has touted the B-21 Raider bomber as "the world's first sixth-generation aircraft."

  • Pentagon sees no imminent threat to Taiwan from Chinese buildup

    Annual report outlines China's military progress.

  • As unrest spirals in China over 'zero-COVID' policies, these Chinese Americans in NJ worry

    As unrest spreads in China over 'zero-COVID' policies, NJ Chinese Americans worry about friends and relatives who are demonstrating.

  • Chinese Spam Accounts Block Covid Protest News With Porn Links on Twitter

    Over the weekend, you might not have seen the shocking footage coming out of several major Chinese cities, with thousands upon thousands of protesters taking to the streets chanting “stand up,” or “down with [Chinese president] Xi Jingping.” You may not have seen the rare display of cohesion from the protesters around the same issues of ongoing brutal covid-based lockdowns and government repression. You may also not have paid witness to the repressive and violent shows of force from police and o

  • Zelenskyy: Russia leaves behind devastation, attacking 30 settlements of Kherson region

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, reported that the Russians launched 258 attacks on the settlements in Kherson Oblast last week. Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an evening address to Ukrainians on 28 November Quote: "Today, as every other day, the occupiers again shelled Kherson and the communities of the region.

  • Janusz Walus stabbed in South African prison

    Janusz Walus is stabbed and wounded days before he was due to be released on parole.

  • Chinese astronauts ascend 'Celestial Palace' in historic space mission

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China sent a spacecraft carrying three astronauts to its space station for the first in-orbit crew rotation in Chinese space history, launching operation of the second inhabited outpost in low-Earth orbit after the NASA-led International Space Station. The spacecraft Shenzhou-15, or "Divine Vessel", and its three passengers lifted off atop a Long March-2F rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre at 11:08 p.m. (1508 GMT) on Tuesday amid sub-freezing temperatures in the Gobi Desert in northwest China, according to state television. Shenzhou-15 was the last of 11 missions, including three prior crewed missions, that began in April 2021 needed to assemble the "Celestial Palace", as the multi-module station is known in Chinese.

  • A Recession Could Be Inevitable. Don't Panic -- Do This Instead.

    All the signs are pointing to a recession, but there are actions investors can take now to weather the storm.

  • Qatar loses on World Cup field, makes gains on global stage

    The gilded stadiums are among the most spectacular in the world. The seafront is sparkling and the skyscrapers are draped with larger-than-life banners featuring the stars of the World Cup. Fans crowd around big screens throughout the city to watch soccer along the waterfront in Doha, or at the upscale Pearl Marina.

  • Chinese Protests Falter as Beijing Cracks Down

    Protests ground to a halt across China as Xi Jinping sent security forces to crack down on the newly enflamed opposition to his long-running "zero-Covid" policy.