China plans to improve national blockchain tech standards system by 2025

Reuters

BEIJING (Reuters) - China plans to improve its blockchain tech standards by 2025, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), the country's industry watchdog, said on Tuesday.

The country will aim to clarify the top-level design of its blockchain and distributed ledger technology standards system by 2023, before further improving the standards system by 2025, according to a draft guideline on the ministry's website.

The MIIT is seeking comment on the draft until April 28.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom, Editing by Louise Heavens)

