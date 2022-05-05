China Plans Policies to Rescue Growth, Support Tech Platforms

Jill Disis
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China may soon reveal more policies intended to rescue the economy after top leaders vowed to meet growth targets without compromising on the country’s stringent Covid Zero strategy.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Actions to promote investment, shore up exports and support technology platform companies are all on the table, state media outlets reported Thursday. The People’s Bank of China also said late Wednesday it would conduct “normalized financial supervision” over online platforms, echoing language used last week by the Communist Party’s Politburo, the top decision-making body.

The media reports and PBOC statement come days after the Politburo issued its sweeping pledge to support the economy, which is in the throes of the country’s worst coronavirus outbreak since 2020. Authorities deployed strict lockdowns in places like Shanghai and Jilin province to contain infections, measures that have pummeled factory activity and consumer spending, imperiling the government’s growth target of about 5.5% for the year.

Read More: China Lockdowns Wreak Havoc on Economy as Xi Pledges Support

The state media reports don’t contain much detail about specific actions, which are likely to come from various government departments and agencies over coming weeks. However, some of the highlights from the reports include support for technology platform businesses, possible easing of real estate curbs and a boost in fiscal spending.

  • Beijing can’t rule out the possibility of increasing this year’s fiscal deficit to boost infrastructure spending, according to one report in the China Securities Journal citing Wang Qing, an analyst at Golden Credit Rating

  • The government could use special government bonds and policy bank bonds to promote infrastructure projects, or ease more curbs on the property sector to spur demand, the newspaper -- which is owned by China’s official Xinhua News Agency -- cited analysts as saying

  • In a separate front-page report, the China Securities Journal said the economy may have bottomed out in April and should start to recover this month

  • Authorities are expected to roll out measures to support the technological innovation of internet platform companies, according to a report in the official Economic Daily newspaper

  • Tech platform businesses are key in stabilizing growth and ensuring employment, the newspaper said, reiterating comments made by the Politburo last week that urged for regulation supporting the “healthy” development of the sector. The report also parallels the PBOC’s Wednesday remarks

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • A number of insiders bought Jayride Group Limited (ASX:JAY) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

    Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like...

  • Here's Why We're Watching Ionic Rare Earths' (ASX:IXR) Cash Burn Situation

    We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. Indeed, Ionic Rare Earths ( ASX:IXR...

  • Should Weakness in Genetic Signatures Limited's (ASX:GSS) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at Genetic Signatures' (ASX:GSS) recent performance, when its stock has...

  • Tycoon Adani’s Australia Chief Says Shunned Coal Needs Support

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Gautam Adani’s top executive in Australia is calling for more support for a coal sector that’s being shunned by banks and insurers in the shift away from fossil fuels.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftIndia Wants Russia to Discount Its Oil to Below $70 a BarrelAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. S

  • China Stocks Waver as Lockdowns Weighed Against Stimulus Vows

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks fluctuated after returning from a three-day break, as investors weighed Beijing’s vow to boost growth against strict Covid lockdowns and gloomy economic data.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftIndia Wants Russia to Discount Its Oil to Below $70 a BarrelAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should

  • Russia fights for control of Ukraine's Mariupol stronghold

    KYIV/BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Russian forces battled on Wednesday for control of the last stronghold in Ukraine's besieged city of Mariupol, Ukrainian officials said, and the European Union proposed tough new sanctions against Moscow including a phased oil embargo. Mariupol authorities say some 200 civilians, as well as Ukrainian fighters, are still holed up in a vast network of underground bunkers in the Azovstal steel plant, which has suffered repeated bombardment from encircling Russian troops. Civilians who were evacuated to safety this week under a United Nations-led deal voiced fear for those still trapped inside.

  • Bearish News Is Quietly Piling Up In Metal Markets

    Metals across the board have seen a strong price performance in the first quarter of the year, but bearish news is beginning to mount

  • What Does This Period of Inflation Mean For the Future of the Stock Market?

    In early 2022, inflation has been nothing short of runaway, reaching levels not seen since the 1980s. In large part because of these inflationary readings, which reached 8.5% in March, the stock...

  • U.S. Considers Unprecedented Sanctions on China Tech Giant Hikvision

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. tumbled 10% as the U.S. considers imposing new sanctions on surveillance-technology giant, potentially the harshest measures so far against a major Chinese company. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftIndia Wants Russia to Discount Its Oil to Below $70 a

  • A 115-Degree Heat Wave Is Making India’s Power Crisis Worse

    (Bloomberg) -- A power crisis in India that’s delivering hours-long blackouts, halting manufacturing lines and triggering street protests is forecast to continue for months, adding pressure on the nation’s economic rebound.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftIndia Wants Russia to Discount Its Oil to Below $70 a BarrelAs

  • Japan May Spend $100 Billion to Slow Yen’s Slide, BofA Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The yen may extend declines to 140 per dollar and that could trigger the Japanese government to spend $100 billion to limit further losses, according to Bank of America.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftIndia Wants Russia to Discount Its Oil to Below $70 a BarrelAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Reme

  • Matt Gaetz Lashes Out At ‘Over-Educated’ Women Protesting For Abortion Rights

    The congressman from Florida and the Republican Party at large are using a familiar tactic to argue against freedom of choice: rampant sexism

  • Pope Francis Says NATO Started War in Ukraine by ‘Barking at Putin’s Door’

    Claudio Peri/Pool/ReutersROME—Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Pope Francis has floated the idea that he wants to take a trip to Kyiv to try to broker a ceasefire. But now he says he would prefer to go to Moscow to try to talk some sense into Vladimir Putin, who he has not outwardly condemned in the now nearly three-month-old war and only did so lightly in a lengthy interview with an Italian newspaper.“I feel that before going to Kyiv, I must go to Moscow,” he told Corriere D

  • ‘They Deceived Us at Every Step’: Troops Say Russia’s War Is in Shambles

    ReutersTroops sent into Ukraine to back up Russian forces say they had no choice but to leave because Russian military was in shambles and “they deceived us at every step.”Soldiers from the breakaway state of South Ossetia—speaking to South Ossetian leader Anatoly Bibilov at a meeting publicized by the independent news outlet MediaZona—rattled off a list of complaints about faulty equipment, lack of leadership and intel, and brainless tactics.South Ossetia, which relies heavily on military and f

  • U.S. Officials Warn of New Nightmare as Putin Hits Peak Desperation

    GettyIt is day 70 of Putin’s war in Ukraine, but at least in Russia, the war isn’t official just yet—Russian leadership has continued to tout the invasion as a “special military operation.”But that might all change on Victory Day, the day Russia celebrates the Soviet Union’s victory in World War II. Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing to declare war against Ukraine on Victory Day, May 9, western and Ukrainian officials believe.Putin will be declaring a full mobilization for war on May

  • Fox Host Assures Women in Red States: You Can Just ‘Go Live Somewhere Else’ for an Abortion

    Fox NewsRest easy, women who live in red states. Should the Supreme Court reverse Roe v. Wade, Fox Business Network reporter Jackie DeAngelis has a solution for you: Just go “live somewhere else.”Since the Supreme Court’s majority draft opinion that overturns the landmark 1973 decision that established legal abortion in the United States was leaked, conservatives have insisted that the high court is merely handing the issue back to the states and people to handle. “They’re not banning abortion,”

  • Abbott says Texas could 'resurrect' SCOTUS case requiring states to educate all kids

    The comments came after a leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court revealed that a majority of justices were considering overturning Roe v. Wade.

  • The Obamas Have A Message For You Regarding Roe v. Wade

    It's a warning about relegating "the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues.”

  • Who Leaked The Supreme Court Draft? Here Are Four Theories

    Did a liberal law clerk do it? Or a conservative? What about John Roberts? Or was it just left in the printer?

  • Shocking video shows Ukrainian drone destroying 2 Russian patrol boats

    The Russian fast-attack craft were destroyed with an unmanned combat aerial vehicle known as Bayraktar TB2.