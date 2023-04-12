New China Platform Takes on Textile Waste

Click here to read the full article.

China has taken a significant step toward a dual carbon strategy with the creation of a platform to identify sustainable textile products.

Called the “Reborn-China Fibre Zero Carbon Action 2023 – Sustainable Textiles Credible Platform,” its brief is to promote green products and get more consumers to buy them. It is jointly run by the China Chemical Fibres Association and the National Advanced Functional Fibre Innovation Centre.

The new platform is part of a move to establish China’s recycled fiber standard certification system. China is the world’s largest producer and consumer of chemical fibers, which are crucial to the international textile industry. At the launch, Duan Xiaoping, vice president of the China National Textile and Apparel Council, called for a comprehensive waste textiles recycling program to tackle waste-related issues while establishing a steady supply of raw materials for the production of green fibers.

Twenty-six companies have signed on to the platform, thus far. It is sponsored by the Department of Consumer Goods Industry under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the Suzhou Market Supervision Administration.