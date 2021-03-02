China has pledged half a billion doses of its vaccine to more than 45 countries as experts raise concerns

China’s vaccine diplomacy campaign has been a surprising success: It has pledged roughly half a billion doses of its vaccine to more than 45 countries, according to a country-by-country tally by The Associated Press. With just four of China’s many vaccine makers able to produce at least 2.6 billion doses this year, a large part of the world’s population will end up inoculated not with the fancy Western vaccines boasting headline-grabbing efficacy rates, but with China’s humble, traditionally made shots.

    The Biden administration announced sanctions of Russian officials and businesses Tuesday related to the poisoning and jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, whose detention drew tens of thousands of protesters out into the streets of Russian cities this winter.

    Vernon Jordan, who rose from humble beginnings in the segregated South to become a champion of civil rights before reinventing himself as a Washington insider and corporate influencer, has died, according to a statement from his daughter. He was 85.

    While the U.S. and Europe focus on vaccinating their own populations, China and Russia are sending millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses to countries around the world.Why it matters: China's double success in controlling its domestic outbreak and producing several viable vaccines has allowed it to focus on providing doses abroad — an effort that could help to save lives across several continents.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe vaccines from China and Russia are the first to reach low-income countries that likely won't have broad access to vaccines until 2023, according to some projections. By the numbers: China has provided vaccines to 20 countries, including across South America and Africa, and has plans to send doses to at least 40 more, according to a Chinese foreign ministry statement sent to the Wall Street Journal.Poland is the latest European country to consider Chinese-made vaccines.Chinese companies and government officials have worked with local partners to create cold-chain infrastructure in Ethiopia to help transport and distribute vaccines.More than two dozen countries have authorized the use of Russia's Sputnik vaccine. Ten countries in Latin and South America have already received or will soon receive shipments, as have Slovakia, Hungary, and several other nations.Details: China's vaccines weren't as effective in clinical trials as some of those made in the U.S. and Europe, but they don't require ultra-cold storage, making them easier to transport and distribute.Last week, China approved two more vaccines, bringing the total number of Chinese-made vaccines to four. One of the newly approved vaccines only requires a single shot.Between the lines: With reported daily COVID cases often in the single digits, China's leaders face less pressure to quickly vaccinate Chinese citizens. Only about 40 million doses had been administered domestically as of Feb. 9, falling short of the 100 million doses Chinese authorities had promised by that time.On March 1, top Chinese disease expert Zhong Nanshan said authorities are now aiming to vaccinate 40% of the population by June.Meanwhile, the U.S. and Europe are focusing on vaccinating their own citizens first.The Biden administration has promised $4 billion in funding for COVAX, half of it available immediately — but has also said the U.S. will vaccinate Americans before sending doses abroad.The European Union implemented limited vaccine export controls in late January, drawing criticism from the World Health Organization for "vaccine nationalism."What to watch: The early dominance of China and Russia in the global vaccine roll-out is likely to be relatively short-lived.As more U.S. and European-made vaccines are approved for manufacture, extra doses of western vaccines may soon greatly expand the global supply. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

    Knocking on doors, traveling to trailer parks and manning vaccination centers, Chula Vista firefighters have so far sought out and inoculated more than 1,000 people with no web access, language barriers, no transportation, and/or physical ailments during Operation Immunity — residents who might have otherwise fallen through the cracks.

    China has pledged to deliver 400,000 doses of Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine to Afghanistan, Afghan officials said on Monday, in a boost for an immunisation campaign begun last week. "China's ambassador to Kabul said in a meeting with health officials that his country would provide Afghanistan with 400,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine," Ghulam Dastagir Nazari, the health ministry's head of the immunisation programme, told Reuters.

    At the White House COVID-19 response team briefing on Monday, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky expressed concern about a leveling off of the decline in weekly coronavirus cases.

    As early as April 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that “older people are facing the most threats and challenges" due to COVID-19. "Older people face significant risk of developing severe illness if they contract the disease due to physiological changes that come with aging and potential underlying health conditions,” they warned. That's precisely why older people have been prioritized in many places around the world when it comes to the vaccine against COVID-19. And now, there's finally some good news for those over 65 thanks to a new COVID vaccine study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). For more on what to expect if you're in this age group, read on, and for more on side effects, check out Doctors Are Warning You to "Be Prepared" for This After Your Second Dose. People over 65 are less likely to experience vaccine side effects. The CDC reports that 8 out of 10 of the COVID deaths in the U.S. have been in adults 65 years old and older. Due to their evident vulnerability, older citizens featured prominently in the groups that the CDC prioritized to receive the vaccine. Group 1a was healthcare personnel and residents of long-term care facilities, while 1b included frontline essential workers and people aged 75 years and older who aren’t living in care facilities.Now, a new study from the CDC of COVID vaccines given between Dec. 14 and Jan. 13 showed that seniors are far less likely to experience side effects. According to the report, which was published in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report on Feb. 26, less than 3.7 percent of people aged 65-74 years old experienced adverse side effects after receiving the vaccine. (The figures were broadly similar across both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.) The figure dropped even lower to 1.2 percent in the next age bracket up (75-84 year olds). By contrast, 64.9 percent of 18-49 year olds reported an "adverse event" after being vaccinated. And for more on how to prepare for your dose, find out why The CDC Says Don’t Do This Within 2 Weeks of Your COVID Vaccine. The muted side effects are a benefit of aging. The AARP looked at why the age group they represent seem to be getting off more lightly than younger patients. “The immune response is more robust if you're young and healthy,” said Wilbur Chen, MD, a professor of medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. “I've seen health care workers in their 20s and 30s who think they're bulletproof be surprised by their response to the vaccine.” And for more COVID news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. But that doesn't mean the vaccine isn't working. William Schaffner, MD, a professor of preventive medicine and infectious diseases at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville, added to the AARP that the adverse effects we feel post-vaccine tend to be milder in older people because “their immune systems are not responding as vigorously as a young person's, but they still get 95 percent protection from the virus.”That’s great news for the many older people who have had to spend the last year shielding and being extra cautious because of the virus–when it comes to vaccination, you’re going to get all the benefits, and far fewer of the downsides. And for more on the latest in the fight against COVID, check out These Are the Side Effects of the New Johnson&Johnson Vaccine, FDA Says. The CDC still says people over 65 should be prepared for the following vaccine side effects. Despite the study's findings, the CDC reports on their website under the guidance "What Older Adults Need to Know About COVID-19 Vaccines" that there are five common side effects to look out for, even for those over 65. According to the agency, "pain where the shot is given, fever, chills, tiredness, or a headache for 1-2 days" are all frequent reactions to the vaccine. And for more vaccine news you need to know, check out The Pfizer CEO Says This Is How Often You'll Need a COVID Vaccine.

    Law-enforcement agencies had warned of violence before the "Stop the Steal" rally in Washington, DC, on January 6.

  • Canada GDP Collapse Reveals How Trudeau’s Debt Binge Went Awry

    (Bloomberg) -- Justin Trudeau was more committed to borrowing his way out of the Covid-19 crisis last year than almost any other leader in the developed world. That cushioned the blow of the pandemic, but raises some hard questions about what Canada got for all that spending.The economy shrank 5.4% last year, Statistics Canada said Tuesday, the sharpest annual decline in the post-World War II era and the third straight year in which it underperformed the U.S. economy. That’s despite Canadians receiving C$20 in government transfers for every dollar of income lost, according to federal data.Treated to larger handouts, Canadians mostly hoarded them, potentially opening Trudeau’s government to criticism it has wasted money on programs that spread cash quickly but inefficiently. As one opposition lawmaker likes to put it: “The government spent the most to achieve the least.”The rise in savings is a phenomenon in other countries, too, including the U.S., where Americans have added $1.7 trillion in extra savings, according to data from Bloomberg Economics.In Canada, the concern is more acute, though, because the money the government borrowed to finance stimulus programs contributed to one of the biggest increases in debt among advanced economies last year. Total public and private debt rose about 50 percentage points to 353% of gross domestic product as of the end of the third quarter, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Government officials and many economists brush off the criticism, claiming it misses the point. For one, it suggests that policy makers had the luxury of precision last March and April as they were rushing to prevent a depression.Stephen Poloz, governor of the Bank of Canada when the crisis hit, quipped at the time: “No firefighter ever got criticized for using too much water.”Fiscal CapacityThe government’s key early move wasn’t a one-time $2,000 check but a C$2,000 ($1,586) monthly payment to those who’d lost jobs or income because of the virus. Trudeau also offered money to students with poor summer job prospects, and to pensioners, indigenous people, artists and others.Economists give the prime minister high marks for acting quickly, but the end result has been an overshoot. Government transfers to households increased by C$119 billion ($94 billion) in 2020 from a year earlier, versus a decline of just C$6 billion in regular income.There’s still the prospect that some of the excess savings will flow back into the economy sooner than anticipated, fueling an even strong recovery in 2021.Fourth-quarter growth was stronger than anticipated, adding to optimism about a rebound fueled in part by climbing prices for oil, the country’s top export, though official data revealed some underlying problems as well. Both business investment and household consumption remain soft.“Obviously knowing now this was going to happen, they wouldn’t have been as generous. But it was a game-time decision,” Jean-Francois Perrault, chief economist at Bank of Nova Scotia, said by phone. “Was that the right thing to do, I guess the answer -- or part of it -- will be revealed in the next few months.”Trudeau has defended the size of the deficits by saying they relieved pressure on families carrying some of the highest household debt levels in the world. If his government hadn’t responded with swift measures, “what would Canadians have done? They would have loaded up their credit cards,” the prime minister said last summer. Instead, personal insolvencies are the lowest in almost two decades.But the bill will show up in other ways, according to economist William Robson, chief executive officer of the C.D. Howe Institute in Toronto.“The federal government’s capacity to deliver future services has deteriorated spectacularly,” he said in an interview. That includes the ability to address any future economic setbacks or finance longer-term challenges like aging infrastructure and climate change. Tax increases are a near-certainty, Robson said.Reducing ExpectationsTrudeau’s governing Liberals are already showing relatively more restraint in setting expectations for spending.Even as emergency programs have been extended, there appears to be little appetite for an additional stimulus package that comes anywhere near the Biden administration’s $1.9 trillion package in the U.S.Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has plans for more spending but has pledged to keep any additional top-ups at a modest 1% to 2% of GDP.The jump in the savings rate, which was a still-elevated 12.7% in the fourth quarter, clearly preoccupies Freeland, who has argued it will eventually be spent once confidence improves. To emphasize the point, she’s rebranded the government’s efforts last year as a “preloaded stimulus.”That theory has its doubters, starting with the Bank of Canada, which has previously said it isn’t counting on the built-up savings to be unleashed quickly. Canadians may instead hang onto the money or use it to pay down their own sizable debts, the bank says. That wouldn’t be a trivial outcome, either.Frances Donald, global chief economist and head of macro strategy at Manulife Investment Management, said it’s misleading to use short-term economic data to measure the effectiveness of fiscal stimulus.To Donald, what matters is the damage the spending prevented -- it reduced long-term scarring in the labor market and prevented bankruptcies and poverty, helping the country get to the other side of the pandemic in better shape.“The value of fiscal support will show itself when the vaccine arrives and the economy reopens,” she said.Vaccine WoesYet Trudeau remains vulnerable. There have been concerns from insiders in the finance department that his government has used little economic analysis to direct pandemic spending.He could wind down emergency programs faster if Canada had enough vaccines, but that campaign has been slow. The country has administered just 5 doses per 100 people, and only 1.4% of the population is fully vaccinated, according to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker.Vaccines are Trudeau’s biggest political problem right now, and it’s the major reason why his approval rating dropped to 45% in a recent Angus Reid Institute poll, near the lowest since the pandemic began. He has promised the vaccine pace will accelerate and that all eligible Canadians who want a shot will get one by September. “I wouldn’t go so far as to say there too much stimulus given we have an unemployment rate above 9%,” Doug Porter, chief economist at Bank of Montreal, said in a telephone interview. “What I would say is that expectations of another big wave of stimulus might suggest at some point we could be looking at too much.”(Updates with additional context on 4Q GDP and BMO economist quote. An earlier version corrected the value of U.S. stimulus package.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    Go behind the scenes with the second episode of "Embedded" leading up to UFC 259, which features three title fights atop the card.

    Chinese director Chloe Zhao has made history as the first Asian woman and the second female director to win for Best Director at the Golden Globes for the drama "Nomadland" on Sunday. Meanwhile, many people congratulated Zhao on Twitter, including Barbara Streisand, the first woman to win Best Director at the Globes in 1983.

    Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's U.S. extradition hearing resumed in a Canadian court on Monday with defence countering prosecutors' claims that Meng misled HSBC about the Chinese telecom company's relationship with its affiliate while doing business in Iran. As five days of hearings in the British Columbia Supreme Court started, the defence drilled into the alleged sanction violations that led to Meng's arrest. The daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei is accused by the United States of misleading HSBC about her company's business arrangements in Iran, causing the bank to break U.S. sanctions.

    China was the biggest source of applications for international patents in the world in 2020 for the second consecutive year and extended its lead over No. 2 filer the United States, the U.N. patent agency said on Tuesday. The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), which oversees a system for countries to share recognition of patents, said China filed 68,720 applications last year while the United States filed 59,230. The rate of increase was higher for China with a 16.1% year-on-year increase versus 3% for the United States, it added.

    The U.S., which once had a dominant head start in artificial intelligence, now has just a few year's lead on China and risks being overtaken unless government steps in, according to a new report to Congress and the White House.Why it matters: Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, who chaired the committee that issued the report, tells Axios that the U.S. risks dire consequences if it fails to both invest in key technologies and fully integrate AI into the military. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: The National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence approved its 750-page report on Monday, following a 2-year effort. Schmidt chaired the 15-member commission, which also included Oracle's Safra Catz, Microsoft's Eric Horvitz and Amazon's Andy Jassy.On both the economic and military fronts, the biggest risk comes from China."China possesses the might, talent, and ambition to surpass the United States as the world’s leader in AI in the next decade if current trends do not change," the report states.And It's not just AI technology that the U.S. needs to maintain a lead in. The report mentions a number of key technologies, including quantum computing, robotics, 3D printing and 5G. "We don’t have to go to war with China," Schmidt said. "We don’t have to have a cold war. We do need to be competitive."The big picture: On the military front, the report calls for AI systems to help guide and inform human decision making, but draws the line at autonomous weapons systems, which Schmidt argues are both destabilizing and violate international law.Computer vision is one area where AI can help the military now, Schmidt said, saying it is a mistake for the U.S. to rely only on humans to examine drone and satellite footage, for example, when computers perform that task better than humans. Schmidt also reiterated his view that Google was wrong to withdraw from the Defense Department's Project Maven, an effort to improve its computer vision systems.Military leaders also want AI systems that can support broader decision making, Schmidt said, but added that is probably a few years away.My thought bubble: This might give you a flashback to the 1983 film "WarGames" and its computer called WOPR, which planned 24 hours a day for World War III.Between the lines: Semiconductors and software are both critically important, but Schmidt said it is much easier to control exports of hardware than algorithms, which he said inevitably spread beyond national borders.The report calls for the U.S. to maintain a two-generation advantage over China in semiconductor manufacturing. As we've reported, the U.S. has been losing ground: Intel is the only U.S. company focused on leading manufacturing technology, and it's already struggling to keep pace with Korea's Samsung and Taiwan's TSMC. China has set ambitious goals to catch up on chips, but the U.S. has limited its access to the gear needed to manufacture semiconductors, much of which is American designed or made.In addition to defensive moves, the report calls for the U.S. to double research spending each year until it reaches $32 billion.Yes, but: China already holds the lead in some areas, including some aspects of payment technology and facial recognition. While mass surveillance may not be an area where the U.S. needs to be ahead of China, Schmidt said, he is concerned that China has a five-year lead in e-commerce systems and electronic payments. "I think that’s a very big deal," he said.The bottom line: Schmidt said competition can be a good thing for innovation, pointing to past technology battles such as PCs vs. Macs and iOS vs. Android. The key. he said, is that the White House and Congress need to provide the focus and dollars to match what's coming from China.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

    Israel Adesanya is rather amused by Paulo Costa's latest excuse for his loss at UFC 253.

    Musk tweeted at the Kremlin's Twitter account last month, asking if Putin would join him for a conversation on the popular audio app.

    Mar.01 -- Nick Maroutsos, head of global bonds at Janus Henderson, says the back end of the yield curve is looking more and more attractive, but his firm is not ready to jump in with both feet on that side of the fence. He speaks with Guy Johnson on "Bloomberg Markets."

    President Joe Biden said that the U.S. will have enough vaccine supply for all adults by the end of May, two months earlier than originally anticipated. "We are now on track to have enough vaccine supply for every adult in America by the end of May," Biden said in a speech at the White House.

    With COVID vaccines rolling out and more people receiving their first and second doses, some people are experiencing side effects, while others aren't. Side effects for the Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines include injection site reactions (redness or tenderness), fatigue, headaches, chills, and a smaller number of people will have joint pain, fever, swollen lymph nodes.